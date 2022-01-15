Research Paper on A CRITICAL OVERVIEW OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ACT 2005 WITH REFERENCE TO THE DEVELOPMENT THROUGH JUDGMENTS by Advocate Jasdeep kaur

published by Indian Journal of Law and Legal Research

Abstract

The paper targets assessing the comprehension of the idea of Domestic Violence at home connecting it with the freedoms naturally appended with ladies. The analyst will partition the research paper into four segments. The principal area would be the turn of events and comprehension of the idea of "Domestic Violence at home". The part would feature the different kinds of misuse: Physical, mental, sexual, verbal and enthusiastic just as financial maltreatment. Further the subsequent area would zero in on the Domestic Violence Act, 2005 of India and the basic investigation of a similar keeping in view the current twentieth century cultural guidelines. The third and last area would zero in on the improvement of the idea with the assistance of different decisions given by the most elevated court and an endeavor to introduce a world assessment on the equivalent. The paper is an endeavor to investigate the shifted circumstances and issues that ladies face in their family, which is by and large considered as an ensured place for each individual while on the opposite the ladies need to confront the most significant level of maltreatment in the got place which makes home a weak spot for them. The analyst means to give an unmistakable picture on how ladies strengthening should initially started with ladies being treated as an individual human.





Watchwords: Domestic Violence, Types of misuse, cultural guidelines, maltreatment of ladies, Indian situation, vulnerable women.

link of the Published research paper

https://3fdef50c-add3-4615-a675-a91741bcb5c0.usrfiles.com/ugd/3fdef5_35f77263128d4e2f98c3a163710dfaf1.pdf