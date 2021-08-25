Works of Art on Horses by Alexandra Fichna-Chelkowska

There was an exhibition and social gathering on Horse Days in the Sierakow Napoleon Café (Date Taken: 07/19/2014). Mrs. Fichna-Chelkowska’s cultivated art disciplines include drawing, painting, and graphics. She graduated in sociology and English at the University of Silesia. The Academy of Fine Arts graduate practices an English teacher profession. In the title picture: Mr. Nicholas Chelkowski (Alexandra’s husband) and Businessman Adam Brzezinski. In the next pictures (one after the other): Adalbert Michael Ganowicz (Polish Association of Horsebreeders Revisory Board, Polish Horse Race Chapter Awards, equestrian club trainer) with Ewa Zulawska and Jan Skorkowski, Director Mark Zulawski (Polish Association of Horsebreeders Breeding Board, Greater Poland Race Horsebreeders Association Inspector, Office in Gniezno), Anna Brzezinska (sponsor and owner on the right), Chairman Alfred Piechocki (Miedzychod County Horsebreeders Circle), Ms. Mary Therese Czerminska (guest of honor, XII Breeding Exhibition and II Memorial to Director Thaddeus Czerminski - Horse-drawn Carriage Competition on 19-20 July 2014), and Mrs. Anna Stanko (Sierakow Stud Farm - Herd of Stallions Main Accountant, Secretarial Staff).