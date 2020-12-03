Magnetisme en geluid 17 11-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Magnetisme en geluid -1e helft periode Magnetisme -2e helft periode Geluid
Deze les -Waar vinden we magneten -Eigenschappen van magneten -Permanente magneten -Elektromagneten -Magnetische influentie
Magneten Hoeveel magneten zijn er bij jou thuis? -Magnetische deursluiting -Electrische tandenborstel -Radio -Harde schijf...
Eigenschappen magneten -Noordpool en zuidpool -Magnetisch veld gaat van de noordpool naar de zuidpool -Tegenpolen trekken ...
Permanente magneten Elektro magneten
Permanente magneten Wel magnetisch te maken stoffen: -Ijzer -Nikkel -Kobalt Niet magnetisch te maken stoffen -Koper -Alumi...
Magnetische influentie Proef 1: Wat gebeurt er als je een grote spijker aan een magneet hangt en deze spijker in de buurt ...
Hoe werkt dit?
Het kompas
Elektro magneten Bestaat uit een spoel met een (week)ijzeren kern De stroom cre�ert een magnetisch veld en de ijzeren kern...
Elektro magneten
Voordelen van een elektro magneten -Deze kun je aan en uit zetten -Je kunt de kracht van de magneet bepalen -Je kunt de no...
De elektrische deurbel
De elektrische deurbel
Samenvatting Magneten zitten in veel apparaten. Met name in de motor, luidsprekers of een microfoon van een apparaat.
Samenvatting -Noordpool en zuidpool -Magnetisch veld gaat van de noordpool naar de zuidpool -Tegenpolen trekken elkaar aan...
Samenvatting Wel magnetisch te maken stoffen: -Ijzer -Nikkel -Kobalt Niet magnetisch te maken stoffen -Koper -Aluminium
Samenvatting
Samenvatting
Bestaat uit een spoel met een (week)ijzeren kern De stroom cre�ert een magnetisch veld en de ijzeren kern versterkt dat ve...
Huiswerk voor 24-november -Lezen en maken tot en met 9.8
  1. 1. Magnetisme en geluid -1e helft periode Magnetisme -2e helft periode Geluid
  2. 2. Deze les -Waar vinden we magneten -Eigenschappen van magneten -Permanente magneten -Elektromagneten -Magnetische influentie
  3. 3. Magneten Hoeveel magneten zijn er bij jou thuis? -Magnetische deursluiting -Electrische tandenborstel -Radio -Harde schijf -Wasmachine -Koelkast -Televisie -Stofzuiger -Boormachine -Fiets -Telefoon -Kompas -Filmcamera
  4. 4. Eigenschappen magneten -Noordpool en zuidpool -Magnetisch veld gaat van de noordpool naar de zuidpool -Tegenpolen trekken elkaar aan -Gelijke polen stoten elkaar af
  5. 5. Permanente magneten Elektro magneten
  6. 6. Permanente magneten Wel magnetisch te maken stoffen: -Ijzer -Nikkel -Kobalt Niet magnetisch te maken stoffen -Koper -Aluminium
  7. 7. Magnetische influentie Proef 1: Wat gebeurt er als je een grote spijker aan een magneet hangt en deze spijker in de buurt houd van kleine spijkers? Als je een grote spijker met de kop aan de magneet vast maakt, wordt deze spijker zelf ook magnetisch. De kop is dan de tegengestelde pool van de magneet, en de punt is de andere pool. Dit noemen we magnetische influentie. Wat gebeurt er als je een magneet van kop naar punt over een spijker wrijft? De spijker wordt magnetisch.
  8. 8. Hoe werkt dit?
  9. 9. Het kompas
  10. 10. Elektro magneten Bestaat uit een spoel met een (week)ijzeren kern De stroom cre�ert een magnetisch veld en de ijzeren kern versterkt dat veld. Alleen magnetisch wanneer er stroom door loopt.
  11. 11. Elektro magneten
  12. 12. Voordelen van een elektro magneten -Deze kun je aan en uit zetten -Je kunt de kracht van de magneet bepalen -Je kunt de noord en zuidpool bepalen door de stroom richting te veranderen of door het draad de andere richting op te wikkelen
  13. 13. De elektrische deurbel
  14. 14. De elektrische deurbel
  15. 15. Samenvatting Magneten zitten in veel apparaten. Met name in de motor, luidsprekers of een microfoon van een apparaat.
  17. 17. Samenvatting -Noordpool en zuidpool -Magnetisch veld gaat van de noordpool naar de zuidpool -Tegenpolen trekken elkaar aan -Gelijke polen stoten elkaar af
  18. 18. Samenvatting Wel magnetisch te maken stoffen: -Ijzer -Nikkel -Kobalt Niet magnetisch te maken stoffen -Koper -Aluminium
  19. 19. Samenvatting
  20. 20. Samenvatting
  21. 21. Bestaat uit een spoel met een (week)ijzeren kern De stroom cre�ert een magnetisch veld en de ijzeren kern versterkt dat veld. Elektromagneten zijn magneten die alleen magnetisch zijn wanneer er stroom door loopt. Samenvatting
  22. 22. Huiswerk voor 24-november -Lezen en maken tot en met 9.8

