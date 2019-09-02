Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Day of the Dissonance Details of Book Author : Alan Dean Foster
Book Appearances
((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB The Day of the Dissonance eBook PDF

  The Day of the Dissonance Details of Book Author : Alan Dean Foster Publisher : Open Road Media Science & Fantasy ISBN : 1497601746 Publication Date : 2014-4-29 Language : en-US Pages : 360
  To save his dying mentor, Jon-Tom the spellsinger and his ever reluctant sidekick Mudge the otter must venture across time and space to confront a danger unlike anything they have faced before Jon-Tom and his friends have seen better days. After his motley crew moved heaven and Earth to save civilization at the battle of Jo-Troom Gate, his merry band went its separate ways. Mudge, the foul-mouthed otter, eagerly returned to thieving, drinking, and whoring, while Talea, the girl of Jon-Tom's dreams, embarked on her own adventures, leaving him to study magic with Clothahump, the irascible wizard whose inept spell trapped him in this weird otherworld in the first place. But now Clothahump is dying, and not even Jon-Tom's spellsinging can make him well. In search of medicine for the centuries-old turtle, he and Mudge venture across the seas on a dubious quest that will require the assistance of an Amazonian white tiger, a ferret, and a gender-challenged unicorn. They're going to need all the help they can get. "One of the most consistently inventive and fertile writers of science fiction and fantasy."-The Times "Alan Dean Foster is a master of creating alien worlds." -SFRevu "Foster knows how to spin a yarn." -Starlog "Foster does a fine job with his misfit heroes and even with his minor characters." -Publishers Weekly The New York Times-bestselling author of more than 110 books, Alan Dean Foster is one of the most prominent writers of modern science fiction and fantasy. Born in New York City in 1946, he studied filmmaking at UCLA, but first found success in 1968 when a horror magazine published one of his short stories. In 1972 he wrote his first novel, The Tar- Aiym Krang, the first in his Pip and Flinx series featuring the Humanx Commonwealth, a universe he has explored in more than twenty-five novels. Foster also created the Spellsinger series and has written dozens of bestselling film novelizations, as well as the story for Star Trek: The Motion Picture. An avid world traveler, he chronicles some of his own adventures in the wild in his memoir Predators I Have Known (2011). Foster lives with his family in Prescott, Arizona.
