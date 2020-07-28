Adelaide bucks party ideas and activities

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADELAIDE BUCKS PARTY IDEAS & ACTIVITIES
Take a look at these Adelaide bucks party ideas to choose from for your bachelor weekend away. With a diverse range of activities to keep you busy you won't be short of things to do. Head out to the nightclubs after a day full of activities before returning to your bucks party accommodation in Adelaide for a big nights rest and recovery. If you are looking for extra entertainment this can be arranged at an added cost. No matter your budget Wicked Bucks has the perfect bucks party package in Adelaide to make sure your bucks weekend is one to remember.

Adelaide caters to all your group accommodation offering 2,3 and 4 bedroom apartments and party penthouses.

Some of our top adelaide bucks party ideas include:

Day Bucks Party Ideas
Boat party cruise
Race day
Go karting
Paintball skirmish
Bucks Day Challenge
Sky Challenge

Night Bucks Party Ideas
Whiskey Tasting
In Room Poker
Man Cave
Pub Crawl

Plus many more

For further information please visit: https://wickedbucks.com.au/bucks-party-ideas-activities/adelaide-bucks-party-ideas-activities/

  2. 2. DAY AND NIGHT BUCKS PARTY IDEAS ADELAIDE Wicked Bucks has some of the best Adelaide bucks party ideas available. Adrenaline pumping, laid back, chilled, unique and crazy activites to suit groups of any size and budget. We ensure our customers bucks party weekends are one to be remembered for years to come. NIGHTLIFE Get your VIP club access prepared before you head out on the town. Don’t forget to throw in the stripjoint access.Looking to turn some heads in the club and party in your own private area? Book your own private nightclub booth and bottle service to secure your area in advance. Turn up in style to the clubs in a stretched hummer, go for an hour tour around town while enjoying some beverages on board before hitting up the clubs. Customise your own matching bucks t-shirts for the group, make sure you stand out no matter where the night takes you. Having a bachelor party in Adelaide will undoubtedly make for a wild night on the town full of fun and lifelong memories. Include some sexy topless waitresses or some nude shows to spice up the late night entertainment. ACCOMMODATION Wicked Bucks caters to all your bucks accommodation requirements with a range of 1,2, 3, 4 bedroom apartments and party penthouses to suit your groups budget. You can even build your own bucks party package if you are looking for something different. The amazing party planners at Wicked Bucks are on hand to provide you with the best suggestions to suit your style of partying. Let’s kickstart this Adelaide bucks party today.
  3. 3. TOP 5 ADELAIDE BUCKS PARTY IDEAS POKER PARTY IN ROOM Sometimes leaving your apartment is not the best option, this is why we have the in-room poker party for the lads. Keep the party going all night with a professional poker tournament setup in your accommodation or private venue. Topless poker dealers available. GO KARTING If you have a passion for speed and competition then go karting is your go to bucks party idea. Put the medal to the metal as you race around the track for the glory of bragging rights. Impress the race girls and take home the trophy. PAINTBALL Always a smash hit for bucks groups, Paintball guarantees you can stick it to the buck and inflict some pain before the big night ahead. Great for large groups and those who love some competition. Get on the war paint and hit the battle fields. BUCKS CRUISE Try something different for your mates bucks party. Start off the party with a bucks party cruise around Adelaide. The sexy waitresses can keep you hydrated and tend to all your needs. Play some epic games on board and enjoy some nibbles while taking in the stunning sights. SKY CHALLENGE Why not challenge the bucks group to some friendly competition up in the sky. Climb, zipping and jumping there are over 65 unique challenges to test out your skills. Complimentary amazing views from the top of the sky lookout. Obstacles to suit all skill levels and ages.
  4. 4. BOAT PARTY CRUISE & PARTY BOAT FOR HIRE Pack your best sailor’s hat and don your favourite loafers because this Boat Party Boob Cruise is about to jet off – Ahoy! A Bucks Cruise through the majestic Adelaid-ian waters will leave you feeling like the true A-lister Hollywood star you are. This is one boat you won’t want to miss this bucks party. There’s nothing we love more than a day out on the sea, except maybe to do so with a cold beer in hand. If that sounds like something to get excited about, we’ve got the remedy for that specific kink. Operating from the prestigious Royal SA Yacht Squadron, this Boat Cruise with boobs will put your weekend kick-about on the tinny to shame. Whether it’s an exhilarating sail along Adelaide’s postcard-perfect coastline, a Hollywood style party on the Port River or simple just an opportunity to laze on deck and catch some rays, our Boat Cruise promises you a rocking-good time. You can expect a full food and drinks package (or BYO if you prefer to drink from your favourite esky) and an instagram worthy view. 5 REASONS TO DO A BOAT PARTY CRUISE IN ADELAIDE 1. Adelaide’s waters are known for being calm and serene, which means this may be the gentlest ride you’ve ever had. 2. Our Bucks Boat Cruise can be tailored to suit whatever your needs are. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie or budding National Geographic photographer, we can design a cruise to keep you and your buddies happy. 3. Are you sick of the Missus complaining about your inability to multi-task? Wait until she hears about this one. You’ll be partying with your mates, while touring around some of Adelaide’s most iconic scenes and catching a tan. It’s pretty impressive in our books. 4. Feeling nauti? After a day spent relaxing out to see with your mates, you’ll be set and ready for the ultimate night to follow. 5. It’ll just be you, your mates and the big open sea (oh, and the sailor too). Without the worry of neighbours to make noise complaints, you can celebrate as loud as please.
  5. 5. RACE DAY ADELAIDE BUCKS PARTY IDEA We know you and we know how you like your rides. You like them fast paced, a bit rough and with a big prize at the end. That’s why Wicked Bucks has the ultimate Race Day planned for you. This show might go all day long but we promise you’ll love every minute. This is a show like no other. The South Australian Jockey club is the largest premier race club in the state and with 58 days of racing action throughout the year, there is plenty to be fascinated by. With your very own trackside party, you’ll feel like the King of the race course. When you manage to drag your eyes off the impressive horse action, you’ll also be treated to a BBQ buffet luncheon, premium beverage service, betting facilities and live streams of other races. Don’t forget to pack your best tux though because this race course will transform into a exploded pinata of fashion. There might even be something in store for the best dressed – There’s only one way to find out. 5 REASONS TO DO A RACE DAY IN ADELAIDE 1. Beers, betting and babes. What more could you want? 2. It might not be the race that stops the nation but a day with The South Australian Jockey Club is still worthy of the history books. Whether you leave up or down on the betting tables, everybody will leave feeling like a winner. 3. You won’t be hitting the hay when the racing ends. After an afternoon trackside, you’ll be primed and ready for the ultimate night out on the town. There really is no better way to prepare! 4. Even if you don’t understand how the whole racing things work (because let’s face it, how many people really do?) there is still plenty of fast-faced and high-energy trackside action to keep you entertained. 5. Have you ever dreamt of a day in the life of a Hollywood A-lister? When you’re swanning around your private party in your sweet suit, you’ll feel like the true celebrity you deserve to be.
  6. 6. GO-KARTING ADELAIDE BUCKS PARTY IDEA Don your best moustache and find yourself a red hat because today you will go by Mario! This indoor centre will have you flying around the track like you’re in the mushroom cup and Luigi is on your tail. No need to worry about dodging bananas because the only thing on this course is cold, hard competition. Bring all your mates along because this is going to be a ride to remember. You’ll be kitted out with a racing suit and helmet (partly for your own safety and partly because it’ll make you feel like a real-deal formula one driver) and given the keys to a sweet ride that we like to call a Twin Engine Pro Kart. We’re not your ex-girlfriend so we’re not going to ask you to take things slow. When you hit the track, we expect you to take it hard and fast – no wimps allowed. This might be one of the few Wicked Bucks activities where sobriety is required during the race but don’t think you won’t be able to refuel at all. To celebrate that inevitable win, you’ll be showered in a BBQ spread and ice cold beers. With all the adrenaline in the air trackside, you’ll be pumped up and ready for the night to follow. 5 REASONS TO CHOOSE GO-KARTING IN ADELAIDE 1. If you’ve always had a need for speed, this may be one of your only (legal) opportunities to experience a day in the life of a Hollywood style driver – Without the paparazzi following your or the pressure of being broadcast on international television. 2. Are you sick of the missus whining about your “unhealthy” relationship with the xbox? No need to restrict your Grand Theft Auto behaviours to the virtual world today, this is the real day! You won’t even need to take the bins out first!! 3. Go-Karting is great for groups of any size. If you’ve brought half the community along, you can book out an entire track. If it’s a more intimate affair, you might have some extra competition from the locals to step it up a notch. Either option is a win! 4. Being an indoor track means this is one activity that can go ahead rain, hail or shine! 5. This is your opportunity to channel all your inner road rage. No need to continue slapping the steering wheel, swearing under your breath or relentlessly honking. Use all this built up frustration from the streets of back home to take home a sweet victory.
  7. 7. PAINTBALL SKIRMISH BUCKS PARTY IDEA ADELAIDE Start your bucks weekend off with a bang as you get down and dirty with the Paintball king’s of Adelaide. As Australia’s biggest buck’s party paintball park, it’s going to be messy but it’ll definitely be the best bang you can get fully clothed. Round up your squadron and limber up – This is going to be the most competitive, adrenaline pumping day of your life. We will kit you out with all the gear so that even if you have no idea, you’ll still look the part. Armed with your skirmish gun, you’ll spend the afternoon running through trenches, hiding in bunkers and protecting forts. Make sure you don’t forget the aim of the game though – Batter the Buck with paint. Then batter him some more. As the park is situated on 114 acres of natural bushland, you can paintball with up to 150 people. This game might be a bit rough, but don’t all good bangs leave you panting but screaming for more? 5 REASONS TO DO A PAINTBALL SKIRMISH IN ADELAIDE 1. You might want to stand back because these babies pack a big blow! The start-of-the-art gear will leave you feeling like you’ve stumbled onto the set of a Hollywood action blockbuster. 2. A little competition never hurt anyone. Spilt your Bucks Party into team and send them head to head against each other. We can’t promise much more than bragging rights for the winners but is there much more you could really want?! 3. A day spent running through the trenches is the best way to (James) Bond with your buddies. You’re bound to leave with a bromance that rivals the crew from The Hangover. 4. No matter how many tactics or strategies you deploy, you’ll be on edge for the entire game. With so much adrenaline pumping through your body, you’ll be primed and ready to go for the ultimate night out to follow . 5. Whether you win or lose, the post-game beers and BBQ lunch debrief is something for everyone to look forward to.
  8. 8. WHISKEY TASTING ADELAIDE BUCKS PARTY IDEA How do you take it? We’ve can do every style you could dream of. Whether it’s straight or neat, with water or on the rocks, in a cocktail or straight from the bottle, our Whiskey Tasting session will keep everyone happy. There is a reason whiskey is known as “the water of life”. This golden nectar is basically a companion for life. Along with your friends and family, we can take on a tour of Adelaide’s greatest watering holes. This joint doesn’t serve up any bottom-shelf, uni student reminiscent whiskey. This stuff is for the big boys. If you’re a first timer to the whiskey world or you’ve been intimidated by the folks at your local whiskey bar, we’ll have friendly bar staff to teach you the difference between the 18-year-old release of such-and-such Scotch, compared to the 21-year-old expression. Whether you drink it neat, shake or stir into a cocktail or hell even make the cocktail then put it inside a ball of ice, you’ll leave with a new-found appreciation for this infamous spirit. 5 REASONS TO GO WHISKEY TASTING IN ADELAIDE 1. Whiskey drinking is a nuanced art and is mastered by very few (Harvey Specter, we’re looking at you). With these whiskey connoisseur’s on-tap, you’ll soon be sipping and swirling like the higher flyer A-lister you deserve to be. 2. Whoever named Adelaide as Australia’s Capital of Wine, obviously never visited this Whiskey Bar – probably because it isn’t common knowledge. This is one of South Australia’s fewer known gems so you won’t be fighting off the masses to be served. 3. That’s because these Whiskey Bars aren’t common knowledge. While this tour will take you to a some bigger distilleries, we’ve only got some fewer known gems up our sleeve. 4. If there’s a theme to this day out it is “exploration”. There is no one right way to drink all whiskeys, instead your tasting session will be a personal journey of discovery #inspo 5. When we said this bar was underground, we weren’t kidding. Your private tasting session will be held in the underground Den – a 150 year old cellar. This is the real deal.
  9. 9. IN ROOM POKER PARTY ADELAIDE BUCKS IDEAS You’ve probably heard your missus and all her girl friends planning their “Bachie Night-In”. It seems to be the highlight of their week so why should you miss out on the fun?! Let Wicked Bucks bring you a reality-tv-free night in, with so many perks you’ll feel your inner bachelor sneaking out to play. Roll up, roll up to the night of your dreams. We have a string of lingerie models practically begging to show you how the professionals play. Their raunchy XXX live strip show will have you on the edge of your seat, screaming for more. Make sure you don’t tap out too early though because they won’t be the only experts on hand though. Wicked Bucks has lined up professional topless poker dealers for every table, complete with chips, medals for the winners and pro-tournament software. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, we’ll even throw in a free beer pong table for you to live out your college dreams. The best part about this whole night – you won’t even need to leave the comfort of your hotel room. Where else can you experience James Bond style treatment in your dressing gown? 5 REASONS TO HAVE AN IN ROOM POKER PARTY IN ADELAIDE 1. Las Vegas might be the ultimate dream for every Bucks Party but let’s face it, weddings are expensive enough as it is! With a Wicked Bucks In- Room Poker Party, you can still get the high-roller experience but without the long-haul flight. 2. It might not be Vegas but the same rules apply – What happens at the In-Room Poker Party, stays at the In-Room Poker Party. In the privacy of your room, you can get as cheeky and freaky as you dream, without worrying about any fun-police crashing the party. 3. Our In-Room Poker Parties can be tailored to suit you. Whether you’re after a chilled evening playing cards or a night to worthy of being The Hangover 3, we can find an option for you. 4. A little bit of healthy competition never killed anyone. With some friendly banter and a medal on offer for the winner (+ bragging rights, which is probably the best part), this In-Room Bucks Party will separate the boys from the men. 5. Strippers, topless dealers, waitresses, alcohol and plenty of food to go around. What are you waiting for?
  10. 10. BUCKS DAY CHALLENGE ADELAIDE BUCKS PARTY IDEA Getting married isn’t challenging enough? Let us step it up a notch for you. Our Bucks Day Challenge will send you head to head, test your limits and determine the real alphas of the pack. With outdoor, indoor and charity activities to choose from, the hardest part of the challenge may be choosing which program to go with. If you haven’t noticed, we don’t do things by halves at Wicked Bucks. We are an all or nothing type of operator. True to our form, we’ve got a Bucks Day Challenge that is set to blow your mind. The individually tailored programs range from Treasure Hunts around the Adelaide CBD and an Amazing Race style competition to the Ultimate Trivia Challenge and an Amazing Cake Off. Some activities are as cruisey as a Sunday morning, but others are closer to a Thursday afternoon when you’re avoiding the Missus after forgetting to take out the rubbish for the fourth day in a row (we promise we won’t rant as much). Whichever program you choose will leave your group with a bond tighter than 50 Shades of Grey. 5 REASONS TO DO THE BUCKS DAY CHALLENGE IN ADELAIDE 1. All these activities and programs can be tailored to suit your specific needs. Whether you’re a keen athlete or a walk to the fridge is your idea of a workout, we’ve got something to tick your box. 2. You know what they say – The tighter the better. After a day spent pushing yourselves to the limit, your mates will be as close as a boy band. 3. These activities can be run just about anywhere except Mars. As a mobile program, all you need to do is click your fingers and we’ll be where you need us – How’s that for 5 star service! 4. We don’t discriminate on size. Although we are firm believers in “the more the merrier”, we can cater for any sized group. No matter if you’re a group of 5 or you’ve got a small nation tagging along, we can promise you the ultimate challenge day. 5. No need to feed us the “I just don’t know what I want” line, because you can’t get rid of us that easily. Wicked Bucks knows all the right questions to ask (unlike that fussy client at work) so that we can match you to the right program. Think of it as Challenge Day tinder!
  11. 11. SKY CHALLENGE ADVENTURE PARK ADELAIDE BUCKS IDEA If you’ve got a high pitched squeal and a low tolerance for adrenaline, then this activity probably isn’t for you because a day at Adelaide’s SkyChallenge will leave you weak at the knees and screaming for more. It might just be the biggest rush you can have fully clothed. Who ever said Adelaide was dull and boring obviously never visited the SkyChallenge. With over 70 obstacles available for you to tackle, this adventure park is bigger and better than anything your 10-year-old-self could imagine. Although this is probably one of the few Buck’s Activities where sobriety is required, you might feel like you’re tripping when you play tennis in the sky, row a boat mid air or manoeuvre between obstacles like a floating esky. If you think you’ve got a little James Bond hidden inside of you, why not take the leap of faith from the MegaJump? Whatever level of radical you’re ready to try, the SkyChallenge crew will be there to keep you safe in their world-class harnesses and laugh at your inevitable squeals. 5 REASONS TO DO THE SKY CHALLENGE IN ADELAIDE 1. A group of guys at a Buck’s Party screams one thing: Alpha Competition. If you’re keen to sort the boys from the men, SkyChallenge is your answer. Let your inner primary school ego meet your full-grown self and turn “last one down is a rotten egg” into “last one down is shouting drinks tonight” – we think it’s a winner 2. You might not be able to bring your beers up in the harnesses with you but when you get the adrenaline flowing and the heart pumping, the pace will be set for an epic night to follow. 3. You’ve probably dreamt wish of being a bin chicken but maybe the perks of being able to fly have crossed your mind before? With SkyChallenge’s MegaBounce you’ll be strapped in and ready to launch yourself 8 metres into the air. It might not be the heights of a Boeing 737, but you’ll still have plenty of room to flip and somersault your way through the air 4. Looking for some quality time with your mates? At SkyChallenge, you’ll literally spend an afternoon “hanging” with them 5. SkyChallenge is a one of a kind adventure park in Australia. With the only other sister park being the flagship in Singapore, you won’t get an experience quite like this anywhere else in the country.
  12. 12. BUCKS T-SHIRT Whether you’re looking for a simple ‘John’s Bucks Crew’ title or something a little more embarrassing to shame the groom, we have you covered. Personalise each crew members t-shirt or cop a generic ‘Warning, Men Behaving Badly’ Tee for the lot of you. You’ll be hard to miss (or loose) with these matching T-shirts, get in touch with your party planner to order yours before the big weekend! Choose from a range of colours and sizes on that classic T-shirt cut. Save yourself the hassle of what to wear on the town with some goofy but undeniably awesome T-shirts that’ll even attract some attention from the ladies… because who doesn’t love a man who isn’t afraid to take the mickey. We will deliver them to you before your party so there is ample opportunity to snag a cheeky picture before you hit the town. Get started designing your ideal bucks t-shirt today and get in touch with the Wicked Bucks Party Planners. 5 REASONS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR BUCKS T-SHIRT 1. It’s called Fashion baby, look it up. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not what you wear it’s how you wear it. And it’ll be hard not to rock matching Tees with your best mates, especially after the help of some liquid confidence. 2. It really doesn’t matter if it gets dirty, thats the point right! 3. While the somewhat blurry memory of the Buck’s weekend will be hard to retain, this is a physical souvenir you and the boys will always have to remind you of the great time! 4. Think of the practicability of wearing matching Tees on your night out. It will be MUCH easier to spot everyone and rally the team as you location hop. 5. Oh and take the stress off picking with schmancy Ralph shirt you’ll be wearing to the bar (despite always going with the white one) and wear something COMFORTABLE. You won’t regret it.
  13. 13. BUCKS FUNCTION ROOM HIRE With your to-do list being busier than a florist on valentines day, it’s no surprise that tee-ing up the perfect space to hire slipped your mind. Never fear! Wicked Bucks is here to save the day. Our range of impressive hosting options span across plant hire locales, right through to rooftop bars and hidden cottages. Whether you’re looking for a low-key shindig, a final hurrah, a private show or a live music bonanza, we’ve found the place for you. Our venues don’t just look good, they pack a punch too. We can cater for a seated event or a cocktail style experience. Treat your guests to fully-stocked bars, private shows, live music and cocktails galore. The in-house catering can also provide a banquet of bites, delicious foods and salads for any occasion, and we’re warning you now – you’ll definitely have leftovers for the morning after. If there’s anything we love more than a private function room hire, it’s decking out the space to set the vibe. Choose from luxe coastal decor, total chiller retro vibes, lush greenery, a low-key minimalist approach or plenty more. 5 REASONS TO DO A BUCKS FUNCTION ROOM HIRE 1. When you hear someone mutter the words “function room”, you’re probably imagining a drab looking room shoved in the back corner of your local bowl- o. Wicked Bucks isn’t about that. We can bring all the perks of having a private space, without the faded wallpaper, sad looking lineup of pokie machines and sticky carpet. 2. Finding the perfect function venue to hire to impress your party goers is no easy task. That’s why you can leave it to the experts. We’ve got all the connections and local knowledge to make sure your night goes off without a hitch. 3. There are literally so many venues to choose from. You’ll be like a kid in a candy store once we show you some of the options on offer. 4. Feeling hungry? We can line up in-house catering to keep the lads fuller than a fat woman’s boot. 5. No meal is complete without a drink – or 10. Wicked Bucks will keep the drinks flowing until you say no more.
  14. 14. BUCKS GROUP BREAKFAST Bucks parties are pretty much synonymous with having a big night out on the town and getting out of bed the next morning is never easy. But before you shove a pillow over your head, roll over and groan – hear us out! We promise this group brekkie deal will make it just a smidge easier. A group breakfast is the best (who are we kidding – the only) reason to kick start your morning after. You don’t need to wake up with the sparrow’s fart, Wicked Bucks understand that some sleep still is important. We can arrange your group breakfast for a time best suited to you. There is also no better way to debrief your night than with a yarn over breakfast. If the boys aren’t willing to spill the beans, you’ll be able to work it out based on their appearance. You won’t need to worry about being judged for rocking up in last night’s shirt either because strength comes in numbers. We can cater to every budget, taste bud and interest to make sure you receive exactly what you’re craving. Whether it’s a big fry up, a fresh green juice, the strongest coffee on offer or a plate of maple syrup waffles, we can make it happen. All you need to do is round up the lads and we’ll take care of the rest. 5 REASONS TO DO A BUCKS GROUP BREAKFAST 1. The morning after debrief is almost the best part of a night out. Whether you got so drunk you can’t remember it, you live snapchatted the entire night or you just spent the evening taking the piss out of your drunken mates, there will be plenty to laugh about. 2. A big cook up is the perfect hangover cure. We’ve got bacon, eggs, a few cheeky hashbrowns and even a strong cuppa coffee tee-d up just for you. Don’t worry, you can thank us later. 3. Every man has got to eat. Why not make an event of it and share the meal with your buddies. It’ll make rolling out of bed all the better. 4. Once you’ve got some food in the belly, some caffeine in some system and you’ve debriefed last night, you’ll be roaring to go for
  15. 15. BUCKS GROUP LUNCH If food doesn’t get you excited, then you must be lying. According to us, there really is no better way to spend time with mates than with an afternoon of eating and drinking and eating some more. Once you’ve emerged from the hibernation of your night before and you’ve strapped your party pants on, we’ve got a feed for you. Being in a big group, you may be concerned by the challenge of pleasing the masses. Luckily for you, Wicked Bucks has dealt with every fussy eater, dietary requirement and taste bud preferences before. We’ve taken the liberty of researching (read: eating) our way around every destination to uncover the perfect group dining locations. These are the types of venues that cater to long lunches that turn into late afternoon drinks that roll into a manic night on a dance floor. Group orders can be stressful enough. Throw in the final bill and your attempts to recall your high school maths while you try to split the costs – it’s a migraine waiting to happen. Save yourself the unnecessary headache and let us whisk you away to the magical land of restaurants with split bills. Even better, you can pick a set menu prior to the day and arrive at the restaurant with your food waiting for you. You can thank us later. 5 REASONS TO DO A BUCKS GROUP LUNCH 1. Big boys gotta eat. Before you head for a maccas run, try to scrounge through the leftovers from last nights pre-drinks or raid the mini bar at your hotel, why not make an occasion out of the meal. With all your best buddies around a big table, you might almost forget about that throbbing headache. 2. You won’t even need to lift a finger. We can make it all happen. You can name the restaurant, the budget and the time. We’re just here to make sure it meets your needs. 3. There is nothing worse than waking up the morning after a big night and trying to piece together what the heck happened. Once you’ve pulled yourself together enough to roll out of bed (let’s face it, it’ll definitely be lunch time by then), join your buddies around the table while you laugh at all the questionable decisions you made. 4. The best way to cure a hangover is to keep drinking. This group lunch is an absolute delight because you’ll have a full-stocked bar practically begging you to dig in. It’s 5pm somewhere, right?
  16. 16. GROUP DINNER AT RESTAURANT Whoever said eating is cheating, clearly didn’t make it out past 11pm. Contrary to popular belief breakfast isn’t the most important meal of the day, it’s the one you have before getting on the piss! Save yourself from getting way too drunk way too early and line your stomach with a group dinner at the restaurant of your choice with your best mates! One of our most popular add on, anything revolving around food is typically pretty popular with the men, because why live off Maccas when you can enjoy a hearty meal together! Bucks parties are notorious for being a big night of sinking drinks and getting rowdy with the boys. However how much time do you really get to have a good old chat and catch up before your main man dogs the boys forever. Enjoy some bonding time over a great meal and naturally a beverage or two before you hit the town! We’ll cater to all kinds of budgets to ensure you get exactly what you’re after. Whether that is a BYO Japanese restaurant, a couple of fat steaks or something a little more a la carte! Chuck the buck in the middle and allow some time for him to endure some friendly roastings from the boys regarding his looming big day. 5 REASONS TO DO A BUCKS GROUP DINNER AT A RESTAURANT 1. You’ve got to eat, so why not make an occasion of it with a couple of your best friends around a big table. 2. You pick the restaurant, you pick the budget and you pick the time! We cater everything exactly to your liking, this is a very convenient add on to your Stag do! 3. Save yourself the embarrassment of being the drunkest goof in the room because you forgot to eat something in the rush to get ready. 4. Because when was the last time you all got around a table and had a good yarn? What has Bevin been up to? How was Tom’s wild USA trip? Take this opportunity to have that catch up you’ve all been missing. 5. It’s the optimal debrief. Plan the night ahead as you munch on some mouth watering food and prepare your liver for the beating its about to cop.
  17. 17. STRETCH HUMMER TRANSFERS What’s the difference between a Hummer and a porcupine? On a porcupine, the pricks are on the outside! Can you remember the last time you and the boys piled into a large load? There is something about the back seat that gets you going and this experience will have you both tipsy and hyped for the night ahead. Enjoy the disco lights, pumping beats and BYO drinks in our totally pumped out Hummers. Better yet, sweeten the deal by bringing along one of our Wicked Buck Angels or topless waitresses and ensure both your company and beverage consumption! Get the buck utterly hummered… and by that we mean setting him up with an exclusive Hummer transfer to and from your Buck’s activities! Your party will be hard to miss and catching everyone’s attention as your role through the likes of Surfers Paradise, Bondi Beach, Byron Bay or any of our other exclusive locations; Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, Darwin, Perth, Adelaide, Cairns, Wellington or Auckland. Choose from a selection of colours, drivers and beautiful escorts to ensure the wildest ride of your bucks life. This addition to your evening is sure to take it from messy to charged as we get you to and from your destination of choice! Want to take the long route and crank some Kanye or T-Swizzle if that is more your vibe (awkward)? Go for it, plug in your iPhone and make sure you keep the boys happy as you wind down the windows and feel the wind in your hair because THE BOYS ARE ON. 5 REASONS TO GET BUCKS HUMMER TRANSFERS 1. A bunch of big lads hitting the town? Save yourself the hassle of squishing into the tiny hatchback uber that you’ll usually cop and spread out in one of the biggest rides on the road, a HUMMER. 2. Feel like outright badasses as you tower over the other cars on the road, looking like a party on wheels as you make your way from hotspot to hotter spot. 3. Indulge your buck and show him you care! Because what bloke doesn’t appreciate a good set of wheels? 4. Did we mention, BYO. A ride you are encouraged to drink in, you’ll be arriving merry and ready to party all through the night after this ride. 5. It is a power move that is a dead set killer with the ladies… everyone knows girls like guys with nice cars! Save yourself the trouble of thinking of cute pick up lines and simply catch the girls attention on arrival.
  18. 18. LIMO AIRPORT TRANSFERS We know that it’s a tough competition to win Best Man of the year. You’ve got so many details to think about and so many things to tick off your to-do list. When you’re balancing things like booking entertainment, picking your watering hole and sussing the best place for a parmy, it’s easy to forget about the boring details. Once of the most commonly overlooked items is the transport. We’re not talking about booking the flights and choosing your seat. We’re more worried about how you’re actually going to get the lads to the airport on time and in one piece. It goes without saying that booking a transfer before you leave home will make that job all that bit easier. You can opt for the mini-bus and coach option, but this is a Bucks Party! And you’ve got a title to win! The only way to do that is by upgrading to ultimate luxury – limousine style. Wherever you’re located, wherever your flight leaves from and whatever hour of the day you thoughtless booked your flight for, we’ve got an OTT ride waiting for you. All you need to do is say the word, and we’ll be on standby ready to go. It’s really as easy as that. You’ll get all the credit for your organisation skills too. What a bonus! 5 REASONS TO DO LIMO AIRPORT TRANSFERS 1. There is nothing worse than booking a taxi that doesn’t turn up or banking on snagging one on arrival, only to find the line is hours long. Taxi companies have a pretty nasty reputation for being overbooked or running late, especially around peak times like Christmas or New Year. We get how frustrating this can be, that’s why our limo transfers promises to arrive on time and at the right place. Wherever you are, whatever time it is, we’ll be there waiting for you. We’re just clingy like that. 2. Who carries cash these days?! Paying on the spot is so last year. And trying to split a bil?! God, we have a headache just thinking about it. When you pre-book a limo transfer with Wicked Bucks you can pay anyway you like before you get there. 3. Everyone has dreamt of living a day in the life of a Hollywood A-Lister. You may not have the Hemsworth abs and we can’t teach you the art of an Efron smile, but we can give you this. Rolling up in a limo will leave you feeling glamorous and it’s probably the closest you’ll ever be to receiving the celebrity experience. 4. Along with getting you from A to B, these limos are decked out with some pretty sweet features. The LCD screens, bar facilities, privacy screen and LED lighting are all the ingredients you need for a killer time. 5. Imagine the scene: You’ve just stepped off your flight, you’re desperately trying to hail a cab but there are none to be seen. Your party-goers are becoming increasingly tired, frustrated, and it’s your head on the chopping block. Never fear, Wicked Bucks to the rescue! Just when the gang is at their wits end, this sweet ride will roll in and everything will be good in the world once again.
  19. 19. COACH AIRPORT TRANSFERS Before you go patting yourself on the back and awarding yourself the title of ultimate Best Man, there’s one thing you’ve probably forgotten. When you’re caught up in the excitement of a trip away with the boys and the opportunity to celebrate your Bachelor’s final days of freedom, it’s an easily made mistake. How are you actually getting there? Where not talking about the flight time, the airplane tickets or even your passport. How are you actually getting to the airport? Or home for that matter? Luggage? Check.Lads? Check. Lager? Check. You could probably ask your Missus for a ride but that’ll inevitably result in a month of dishwashing duties or an excuse to kick you off the xbox. Who wants that?! To save you the hassle of trying to arrange it all yourself, Wicked Bucks has you covered. All you need to do is say the word and we’ll have a coach pick you up and drop you to where you need to be. Pre-booking your shared coach transfer will mean you can get all the boys to where they need to be – on time and in one piece. The luxury of your air conditioned, spacious transport will also give you an added sense of luxury to kick start your trip. 5 REASONS TO GET COACH AIRPORT TRANSFERS 1. Grappling with a foreign public transport system is the last thing anyone feels like doing after a flight – regardless of how long you’re in the air. Booking a Coach Airport Transfer will give you the peace of mind that you’re going to get picked up at the other end and won’t need to waste your time trying to decipher an often complex public transport map. 2. Snagging enough taxis and ubers for all the boys is not only challenging, it’s expensive. Pre-booking your coach airport transfer will keep the costs down, meaning you’ll have more dollars to spend at the pub later on. Winning! 3. There’s a chronic overpacker in every group. It doesn’t matter how many times you try, they’ll still bring enough luggage to start their very own op shop. The ultimate benefit of a coach airport transfer is that you’re guaranteed to have enough space for everyone and their bags. Don’t let that be an excuse to bring the kitchen sink though! 4. Every Bucks Parties will be different but the one common theme is always fun. Don’t wait until you’ve arrived at your destination and settled into your hotel to let the antics begin. Start your celebrations from the minute the trip starts by organising a coach airport transfer. With banger tunes, private transport and a pretty sweet driver, you’re in for a wild ride. 5. Late flight? Early start? Still hung-over from the night before? No need to press pause on the party and fight it out for who will be the deso driver. Our Coach Airport Transfer driver will pick you up at any hour of the day.
  20. 20. MINIBUS AIRPORT TRANSFERS So you’ve booked the flights, you’ve snagged some epic accommodation for your trip and you’ve even managed to round everyone up to be at the airport on time. You’ve practically won the title of Best Best Man, right? But wait… How are you getting from where you land to wherever you need to be? Do you even know where you need to be? Or how you’ll make it home from the airport for that matter? No need to get your knickers in a knot! Wicked Bucks understands that thinking about your airport travel isn’t exactly at the top of your Bachelor Party priorities. In fact, when you’ve got the excitement of an action packed adventure (and plenty of booze, babes and bbqs) waiting for you, it’s probably at the bottom of your to-do list. That’s why we’ve got you covered. With a Wicked Bucks Mini Bus Airport Transfer we can make your journey from the airport as seamless and stress free as it gets. Whether you’re travelling in a group of 20, you’re lugging a truckload of surfboards or you’ve packed like you’re moving out of home, we’ve got space for you. As a pack of keen party-goers, we understand that minimising your responsibilities, will only maximise the fun – and the potential beer consumption. What more could you want?! You can thank us later. 5 REASONS TO DO AIRPORT TRANSFERS 1. Having pre-booked transfers will mean you can hit the ground running from the second you land. On Bachelor trip, Saturdays are not for the boys. Every day is for the boys. Don’t waste this precious time trying to muck around with exxy uber fares or complicated public transport systems. Give yourself a touch of luxury from the beginning and let the fun start now. 2. Keep the gang together. When you’re travelling in a big group, you probably won’t all fit into a taxi. It doesn’t matter how many times you give Mark directions and tell him the name of the hotel, he’s still going to get lost. A Mini Bus Airport Transfer will get the gang from A to B, without any casualties or MIAs. 3. Mini Bus Airport Transfers are the ultimate option for every overpacker. It doesn’t matter if you wear the same black tee-shirt every day at home, there will still be the guy that tries to lug along 6 dress shirts, 4 pairs of jeans, 5 different sunglasses and a french horn. Public transport is not an option when you’re juggling all your bags (and potentially nursing a hangover from the duty free grog). Taking the waiting out of the occasion and have a pre-booked ride ready to go. 4. It’s likely that your Bachelor Trip may involve a fair bit of travelling. Once you’ve landed at the airport and successfully made all your flights on time, there is no better way to celebrate than by having something pre-booked and ready to go. 5. Were you the unfortunate soul that got seat in front of the teething kid? Or on the aisle seat next to a guy with the world’s smallest bladder? Or a few rows back from the nail-gun sounding sneezer? Yikes, we’ve all been there! After a long haul (or even short distance) flight, the last thing you’ll feel like doing is carting your poor body onto a public bus, only to find there’s no seats left and the aircon is broken. Our mini bus airport transfer will treat you like royalty and give you a much needed break from the commoners.
  21. 21. VIP STRIP CLUB ACCESS Skip the not getting laid part of the night and go directly to the strip club! Make your buck and the rest of your teenage boy fantasies come true with the VIP Strip Club Access. Sit back, relax and try to keep your hands to yourself as you watch some of the sexiest girls in the business dance, tease and most importantly strip for you. Whether your types blue eyed blondes with massive hoo-haas… or you like an asian doll… maybe the allure of big booty girl… we can assure you’ll see something you like. Order your buck his very own lap dance and watch him try and hide his excitement or do him one better and arrange a private dance. Skip the line you’re VIPs here, straight into the front row and seated below the stage where you can enjoy the relaxed table-service, pre-loaded bar tab and special special show that will feel like it’s just for you. Lose yourself for a moment in the wonder of nudity and snap back to reality as the funny banter escapes your best mates mouths. Oh and don’t worry one of our trusty hosts will be around to keep you out of trouble and insure the drinks keep flowing while you get distracted. Make the age old mistake of falling in love with a dancer as she flirts with you (and every other member of your group) all night long. Visiting a strip club on a Stag’s night out is like a right of passage, watch old Uncle Ron lick his lips in anticipation and the nervous giggles from the fresh 18 year old as you all buckle up for the night ahead at your destinations BEST stripclub with the sexiest ladies any of you have ever seen. 5 REASONS TO GET VIP STRIP CLUB ACCESS 1. It’s a bucks party, SOMEONE is going to organise a stripper at SOME POINT so you may as well go all out and book in for the VIP treatment. 2. These girls are the best of the best and are there to put on a damn good show, you won’t want to miss. 3. We mentioned that there is a pre-loaded bar tab right? Alcohol, sorted. Eyes on the prize boys. 4. Somewhere, deep down inside, there is a 14 year old boy screaming at you to book this. Do it for him. 5. Sex on legs, guilt free and completely professional. Enjoy a dance and the show without crossing any lines before the big day!
  22. 22. VIP NIGHTCLUB ACCESS Gather round, undo your top button and put some confidence in your stride because for tonight you and the boys are Very Important People and we intend on treating you as such. The Wickedbucks VIP Nightclub Access goes above and beyond your expectations of a phenomenal night on the town celebrating your lucky lads last night of freedom (and mischief)! The best part? We organise everything, your VIP entry, drinks for the evening, waitresses, private section in the club and all transfers. So sit back, relax and enjoy the sweet life. Spike the interest of the gorgeous ladies lining up as you and the boys jump out of your hot ride, past the line and straight into the club at every venue! Carry on the alluring mystery as you are escorted in to your own sectioned off private part of the club, it won’t be long until the ladies are giving you the eyes and asking to come over. Enjoy the luxury of your own personal waitress that never leaves your cup empty and the taste of premium drinks. Your buck will be blown away with your forward thinking exclusive plan for the evening as he enjoys the attention. Don’t stress about ordering an uber as we get you and all the boys home in one piece. 5 REASONS TO GET VIP NIGHTCLUB ACCESS 1. Who doesn’t enjoy feeling important?! It’s your bucks special night and he deserves to be doted on hand and foot to provide the MOST optimal experience with his best mates. 2. Queuing up literally sucks. By the time you all get to the front of the line, someone’s denied entry and the rest of you are half sober! 3. It’s an absolute killer with the ladies. Watch the way they flock to the booth to mingle with the coolest people in the club. 4. It is greatvalue for money. You won’t begrudge investing in this experience when you get your taste of the VIP life. 5. We take away all the hassle! As the best man you’re bound to have a lot on your plate… so why not offload that onto us so you can get back to what really matters, drinking!
  23. 23. WAITRESSES Take your buck’s experience from basic to extravagant with the inclusion of a few very professional, highly attractive ladies, sure to lift more than the bar. Our beautiful girls will dress to impress, ensure your cups are always full and provide some super sexy entertainment throughout the evening. Your buck will truly feel like a ladies man as he is fussed over by the bustiest waitresses you’ve ever seen. Oh and don’t worry our girls know how to spread their attention so every party member has their moment. Feel like you’re taking part in the next James Bond film, as the most glamorous addition to your bucks do arrives. Adding that boujee element without all the hassle, our ladies won’t let the groom lift a finger as he celebrates his last evening of freedom with the boys. This is one decision you won’t ever regret as you flex some naughty pictures on the gram from your evening with the hottest ladies in town. No bucks party is complete without some sexy ladies to get you through the evening! If you are looking for bucks party activities, bucks party accommodation or bucks party packages we have plenty of options available to suit any budget and group size. 5 REASONS TO GET WAITRESSES FOR YOUR BUCKS PARTY 1. Beautiful girls, serving you drinks and treats all, night, long? Surely that is all the convincing you need. 2. Watching the boyish expression on your bucks face as he indulges in all the super sexy attention coming his way? Priceless. 3. You can check out some absolutely exquisite bodies with our topless or nude waitresses, an absolute game changer with the boys. 4. All your wildest fantasies coming to life with a couple of your best mates and no interruptions. What a delight. 5. No risk of boredom with this bucks addition, the boys will be more than satisfied and a little distracted with these babes hanging out.
  24. 24. VIP NIGHTCLUB BOOTH & BOTTLE SERVICE Enjoy the ultimate VIP Nightclub experience with the Booth and Bottle Service at your next Bucks event! Escape from the sweaty club D-floor to your own private sanctuary where the alcohol is flowing and your best mates are waiting, a booth is always a good idea. Don’t waste precious bonding time waiting in line for a drink at the bar when you can literally be catered to by our extremely professional and super sexy Wickedbucks Hosts. Are you Vodka fiend? Can’t look past a bottle of Tequila to get the party started? Pick your liquid of choice and we’ll do the rest with this epic add on. Don’t stress about who got which round last or when is too soon for drink number seven, this way your cup never has to be empty! Chug down as many as you can without feeling judged, because everyone will be doing it with you! Enjoy two bottles of your choice, all mixers provided and of course your own private server. Take away the hassle and feel like a real baller as you and the boys enjoy your own booth located in your destinations best club. Whether you’re cruising into Airlie Beach’s atmosphere of babes and chill vibes or greeting the hustle and bustle of Melbourne for a big one, ensuring you and the boys are well looked after will not go unnoticed. Expect a flurry of girls lining up for a chance to join you in your booth and see who this VIP party is and what they are doing here. 5 REASONS TO GET VIP NIGHTCLUB BOOTH & BOTTLE SERVICE 1. Get all the boys to chip in and you’re cheering! It’s practically saving you money when you consider how many rounds you end up shouting anyway. 2. There is nothing worse than losing everyone in the club as you drunkenly return from the bathroom, well this way you have a go-to meeting place where you know the boys will be. 3. Bottle Service is an absolute delight and you’ll soon realise why as you’re given the best treatment of your life in a nightclub. 4. Nothing makes a celebration like a VIP booth, up the ante with this wild installment to the evening. 5. Don’t stress about getting kicked out! The clubs noticeably treat those in booths better and this is sure to keep you all occupied and out of trouble (mostly).

