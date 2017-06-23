The Road To Single Dex

Lean Android applications with small APK sizes and low method counts are hard to come by nowadays as some of the most used libraries such as AppCompat and Play Services continue to grow in size. In an increasingly mobile first world, it important to try and maintain a lean application in order to avoid loading extra DEX files, slowing down local development builds and increasing the size of the updates you ship to your customers.



This talk is centered around how I was able to lower Yammer for Android’s method count down to a single DEX and will give several tips on how to help you lower the number of methods and overall APK size of your application.