Jared Burrows The Road to Single Dex Jared Burrows
Motivation • Yammer is a social networking service used for communication within an organization • 3 APKs: Min SDK 15, 16 ...
Focus • Reducing DEX method count • Reducing APK size
Results 1 DEX ﬁle, Smaller APK, All features kept! Before After Reduction Method Count 85k+ 60.8k 28.47% APK Size 10.7MB+ ...
What makes an APK so big?   Multiple DEX ﬁles + Many Resources
What is inside an APK? • AndroidManifest.xml • assets/ • classes.dex • META-INF/  - CERT.SF  - MANIFEST.MF  - CERT.RSA • l...
Big APKs - DEX size • Remove all/any dead code • Remove any old/unused libraries • Refactor out large/non-mobile libraries...
Big APKs - Resources • Remove extra and unused ﬁles in your “/res” folder • Remove extra and used ﬁles in your “/assets” f...
Before Optimizations - Debug build $ gradlew countDebugDexMethods sizeDebugApk    > Task :countDebugDexMethods  Total meth...
Before Optimizations - Release build $ gradlew countReleaseDexMethods sizeReleaseApk (with Proguard)    > Task :countRelea...
Baselined Results 85k+ > 64k DEX limit = 2 DEX ﬁles Debug Release Method Count 113k+ 85k+ APK Size 12.3MB+ 10.7MB+
Optimizing the DEX size
Trimming the DEX size - Dead Code • Remove any and all unused code  - PMD - Comes with Gradle  - Proguard - Comes with And...
Trimming the DEX size - Old Libraries • Remove old libraries  - Using HockeyApp for releasing versioning/nightlies - Allow...
Trimming the DEX size - Transitive Libraries • Watch out for Library Duplication  - Jackson 1 vs Jackson 2 vs Gson  - Cons...
Trimming the DEX size - Transitive Libraries ext {  supportLibraryVersion = "25.4.0"  }    ext.deps = [  "design" : "com.a...
Trimming the DEX size - Transitive Libraries gradlew dependencies --conﬁguration compile* compile - Classpath for compilin...
Trimming the DEX size - Large Libraries • Try not to use Large/Non-mobile libraries  - Guava - 15k+ methods  - Jackson2 2....
Trimming the DEX size - MethodsCount methodscount.com/?lib=com.android.support:appcompat-v7:24.2.1
Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations dependencies { compile project(":common")  compile project(":common-test")  }...
Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations dependencies { compile project(":common")  compile project(":common-test")  }...
Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations Pre Android Gradle Plugin 3.0 dependencies { compile project(":common")  test...
Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations dependencies { api project(":common")  testImplementation project(":common-te...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard • Use Proguard on Release builds  - Set “minifyEnabled” to true!  - Easiest way to help l...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFi...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFi...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Make sure you provide Proguard rules android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled tr...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Try using more aggressive Proguard rules android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnable...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard • Remove extra Proguard rules • Keep them up to date with the current libraries in your a...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Over using “-keep” can be costly -keep class okhttp3.* { ; }  -keep interface okhttp3.* {...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Over using “-keep” can be costly -keep class okhttp3.* { ; }  -keep interface okhttp3.* {...
Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Try and let Proguard decide -dontwarn okhttp3.**  -dontnote okhttp3.**
Optimizing the Resources
Trimming the Resources - Lint • Make sure to use lint to check for “UnusedResources” • Do not suppress this lint rule unle...
Trimming the Resources - Lint Strict lint options android {  lintOptions {  textReport true  textOutput "stdout"  checkAll...
Trimming the Resources - Lint android {  lintOptions {  error "UnusedResources"  }  } Less strict, check for “UnusedResour...
Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources • What Lint does not ﬁnd, you have to remove manually • Remove all unused resourc...
Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultPr...
Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources Added “shrinkResources” android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true sh...
Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources Using “shrinkResources” android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true sh...
Trimming the Resources - ResConﬁgs • Use “resConﬁgs” to ﬁlter out localizations that you do not want/support in your app
Trimming the Resources - ResConﬁg Using “resConﬁgs” to keep English only android { defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en"  }  }
Trimming the Resources - ResConﬁg android { defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en", "de", "fr"  }  } Using “resConﬁgs” to keep m...
Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions • Remove extra ﬁles that are baked into your APK • Use the APK Analyzer to ﬁnd t...
Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions android {  packagingOptions {  exclude "META-INF/LICENSE.txt"  exclude "META-INF...
Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions After using common “packagingOptions” excludes
Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions Strict “packagingOptions” excludes android {  packagingOptions {  exclude "/META...
Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions After using stricter “packagingOptions” excludes
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables • Consider converting simple PNGs to “Vector” Drawables • Single XML ﬁle is smal...
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables android {  defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en", "de", "fr"  vectorDrawables {  useS...
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables android {  defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en", "de", "fr"  vectorDrawables {  useS...
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables inloop.github.io/svg2android/
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables After dropping your SVG ﬁle, Copy it to your project in “res/drawable”
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables Make sure to use “app:srcCompat” your in XML <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8...
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables Make sure to use “app:srcCompat” your in XML <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8...
Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables Using “app:srcCompat” your in XML <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>  <Linea...
After Optimizations - Debug build $ gradlew countDebugDexMethods sizeDebugApk    > Task :countDebugDexMethods  Total metho...
After Optimizations - Release build $ gradlew countReleaseDexMethods sizeReleaseApk (with Proguard)    > Task :countReleas...
Optimized Results 60.8k+ < 64k DEX limit = 1 DEX ﬁle! Debug Release Method Count 100k+ 60.8k APK Size 10.1MB+ 7.1MB
Before vs After Release Builds 1 DEX ﬁle, Smaller APK, All features kept! Before After Reduction Method Count 85k+ 60.8k 2...
Automating Dex Count Plugin gradle.taskGraph.whenReady { taskGraph ->  if (taskGraph.hasTask(":assembleRelease")) {  dexco...
Automating APK Size Plugin gradle.taskGraph.whenReady { taskGraph ->  if (taskGraph.hasTask(":assembleRelease")) {  apkSiz...
Thank you! Questions? twitter.com/jaredsburrows github.com/jaredsburrows jaredsburrows.com
Lean Android applications with small APK sizes and low method counts are hard to come by nowadays as some of the most used libraries such as AppCompat and Play Services continue to grow in size. In an increasingly mobile first world, it important to try and maintain a lean application in order to avoid loading extra DEX files, slowing down local development builds and increasing the size of the updates you ship to your customers.

This talk is centered around how I was able to lower Yammer for Android's method count down to a single DEX and will give several tips on how to help you lower the number of methods and overall APK size of your application.

  1. 1. Jared Burrows The Road to Single Dex Jared Burrows
  2. 2. Motivation • Yammer is a social networking service used for communication within an organization • 3 APKs: Min SDK 15, 16 and 19, Target SDK 25 • Loading extra DEX ﬁles may lead to possible ANRs • Multidex makes very large memory allocation requests may crash during run time
  3. 3. Focus • Reducing DEX method count • Reducing APK size
  4. 4. Results 1 DEX ﬁle, Smaller APK, All features kept! Before After Reduction Method Count 85k+ 60.8k 28.47% APK Size 10.7MB+ 7.1MB 33.64%
  5. 5. What makes an APK so big?   Multiple DEX ﬁles + Many Resources
  6. 6. What is inside an APK? • AndroidManifest.xml • assets/ • classes.dex • META-INF/  - CERT.SF  - MANIFEST.MF  - CERT.RSA • lib/ • res/  - drawable/  - layout/ • resources.arsc
  7. 7. Big APKs - DEX size • Remove all/any dead code • Remove any old/unused libraries • Refactor out large/non-mobile libraries • Verify Gradle conﬁgurations
  8. 8. Big APKs - Resources • Remove extra and unused ﬁles in your “/res” folder • Remove extra and used ﬁles in your “/assets” folder
  9. 9. Before Optimizations - Debug build $ gradlew countDebugDexMethods sizeDebugApk    > Task :countDebugDexMethods  Total methods in debug.apk: 113007 (172.44% used)   Total ﬁelds in debug.apk: 50547 (77.13% used)   Methods remaining in debug.apk: 0   Fields remaining in debug.apk: 14988    > Task :sizeDebugApk  Total APK Size in debug.apk in bytes: 12386152 (12.3MB)
  10. 10. Before Optimizations - Release build $ gradlew countReleaseDexMethods sizeReleaseApk (with Proguard)    > Task :countReleaseDexMethods  Total methods in release.apk: 85259 (130.10% used)   Total ﬁelds in release.apk: 39887 (60.86% used)   Methods remaining in release.apk: 0   Fields remaining in release.apk: 25648    > Task :sizeReleaseApk  Total APK Size in release.apk in bytes: 10764242 (10.7MB)
  11. 11. Baselined Results 85k+ > 64k DEX limit = 2 DEX ﬁles Debug Release Method Count 113k+ 85k+ APK Size 12.3MB+ 10.7MB+
  12. 12. Optimizing the DEX size
  13. 13. Trimming the DEX size - Dead Code • Remove any and all unused code  - PMD - Comes with Gradle  - Proguard - Comes with Android Gradle Plugin  - Intellij/Android Studio Inspections - Click “Analyze” > Click “Inspect Code…” • Remove all unused libraries  - We chose HockeyApp over an open source analytics library called ApplicationInsights  - HockeyApp’s functionality encompasses all of the functionality that we need from ApplicationInsights
  14. 14. Trimming the DEX size - Old Libraries • Remove old libraries  - Using HockeyApp for releasing versioning/nightlies - Allowed us to remove AndroidQuery - version checking • Remove unnecessary libraries  - Try not add libraries that duplicate Android’s existing functionality  - Able to remove Apache Commons validator - validate emails addresses • Removing differential versions of same library  - Jackson 1 and Jackson 2 are the same library but Jackson 2 has a different package name  - Duplicating functionality across across prevent tools such as Proguard from optimizing
  15. 15. Trimming the DEX size - Transitive Libraries • Watch out for Library Duplication  - Jackson 1 vs Jackson 2 vs Gson  - Consider using a Groovy map in your build.gradle • Bringing in extra libraries based on a libraries’ dependencies  - Use “gradlew dependencies” to see what you are actually using
  16. 16. Trimming the DEX size - Transitive Libraries ext {  supportLibraryVersion = "25.4.0"  }    ext.deps = [  "design" : "com.android.support:design:$supportLibraryVersion",  "recyclerviewV7" : "com.android.support:recyclerview-v7:$supportLibraryVersion",  "appcompatV7" : "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:$supportLibraryVersion",  "cardviewV7" : "com.android.support:cardview-v7:$supportLibraryVersion"  ] dependencies {  compile deps.design  } Keep track of dependencies, Enforce versions
  17. 17. Trimming the DEX size - Transitive Libraries gradlew dependencies --conﬁguration compile* compile - Classpath for compiling the main sources. +--- project :yammer-common | --- com.google.code.gson:gson:2.8.1 +--- project :yammer-data | --- com.squareup.retrofit:retrofit:1.9.0 | --- com.google.code.gson:gson:2.3.1 -> 2.8.1 +--- com.microsoft.aad:adal:1.12.0 | --- com.google.code.gson:gson:2.2.4 -> 2.8.1
  18. 18. Trimming the DEX size - Large Libraries • Try not to use Large/Non-mobile libraries  - Guava - 15k+ methods  - Jackson2 2.9.0.pr3 - 12k+ methods  - Check size of libraries with methodscount.com • Necessary Evils  - AppCompat - 25.4.0 has 16.5k+ methods, 26.0.0-beta2 has 18.3k+ (continues to increase)  - Google Play Services GCM 11.0.0 - 16.7k+ methods  - Simply using both App Compat + Play Services together brings your APK to 30k+ methods, halfway to the 64k limit per DEX ﬁle!
  19. 19. Trimming the DEX size - MethodsCount methodscount.com/?lib=com.android.support:appcompat-v7:24.2.1
  20. 20. Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations dependencies { compile project(":common")  compile project(":common-test")  } Pre Android Gradle Plugin 3.0
  21. 21. Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations dependencies { compile project(":common")  compile project(":common-test")  } Pre Android Gradle Plugin 3.0
  22. 22. Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations Pre Android Gradle Plugin 3.0 dependencies { compile project(":common")  testCompile project(":common-test")  }
  23. 23. Trimming the DEX size - Gradle Conﬁgurations dependencies { api project(":common")  testImplementation project(":common-test")  } With Android Gradle Plugin 3.0
  24. 24. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard • Use Proguard on Release builds  - Set “minifyEnabled” to true!  - Easiest way to help lower your DEX size • Consider using “proguard-android-optimize.txt” over “proguard-android.txt”  - Proguard will make 5 optimization passes on your code
  25. 25. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  }  Make sure you turn on “minifyEnabled”
  26. 26. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  }  Make sure you turn on “minifyEnabled”
  27. 27. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Make sure you provide Proguard rules android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  } 
  28. 28. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Try using more aggressive Proguard rules android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android-optimize.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  } 
  29. 29. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard • Remove extra Proguard rules • Keep them up to date with the current libraries in your app • Make sure to use “-keep” sparingly
  30. 30. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Over using “-keep” can be costly -keep class okhttp3.* { ; }  -keep interface okhttp3.* { ; }  -dontwarn okhttp3.**  -dontnote okhttp3.**
  31. 31. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Over using “-keep” can be costly -keep class okhttp3.* { ; }  -keep interface okhttp3.* { ; }  -dontwarn okhttp3.**  -dontnote okhttp3.**
  32. 32. Trimming the DEX size - Proguard Try and let Proguard decide -dontwarn okhttp3.**  -dontnote okhttp3.**
  33. 33. Optimizing the Resources
  34. 34. Trimming the Resources - Lint • Make sure to use lint to check for “UnusedResources” • Do not suppress this lint rule unless you are writing an Android library • Consider failing the builds based on lint warnings/errors
  35. 35. Trimming the Resources - Lint Strict lint options android {  lintOptions {  textReport true  textOutput "stdout"  checkAllWarnings true  warningsAsErrors true  }  }
  36. 36. Trimming the Resources - Lint android {  lintOptions {  error "UnusedResources"  }  } Less strict, check for “UnusedResources”
  37. 37. Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources • What Lint does not ﬁnd, you have to remove manually • Remove all unused resources in “assets/” folder  - Raw media such as Font ﬁles • Use “shrinkResources” to remove unused resources  - Great for removing library dependencies resources in your ﬁnal APK
  38. 38. Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android-optimize.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  }  Missing “shrinkResources”
  39. 39. Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources Added “shrinkResources” android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true shrinkResources true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android-optimize.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  } 
  40. 40. Trimming the Resources - ShrinkResources Using “shrinkResources” android {  buildTypes {  release {  minifyEnabled true shrinkResources true  proguardFile getDefaultProguardFile("proguard-android-optimize.txt")  proguardFile "custom-proguard-rules.txt"  signingConfig signingConfigs.release  }  }  } 
  41. 41. Trimming the Resources - ResConﬁgs • Use “resConﬁgs” to ﬁlter out localizations that you do not want/support in your app
  42. 42. Trimming the Resources - ResConﬁg Using “resConﬁgs” to keep English only android { defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en"  }  }
  43. 43. Trimming the Resources - ResConﬁg android { defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en", "de", "fr"  }  } Using “resConﬁgs” to keep multiple languages
  44. 44. Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions • Remove extra ﬁles that are baked into your APK • Use the APK Analyzer to ﬁnd these ﬁles  - In Android Studio, Click “Build” > Click “Analyze APK…” • Use “packagingOptions” to ﬁlter out these ﬁles
  45. 45. Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions android {  packagingOptions {  exclude "META-INF/LICENSE.txt"  exclude "META-INF/NOTICE.txt"  }  } Common “packagingOptions” excludes
  46. 46. Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions After using common “packagingOptions” excludes
  47. 47. Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions Strict “packagingOptions” excludes android {  packagingOptions {  exclude "/META-INF/*.kotlin_module"  exclude "**/kotlin/**"  exclude "**/*.properties"  exclude "**/*.xml"  exclude "**/*.txt"  }  }
  48. 48. Trimming the Resources - PackagingOptions After using stricter “packagingOptions” excludes
  49. 49. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables • Consider converting simple PNGs to “Vector” Drawables • Single XML ﬁle is smaller than multiple PNGs • Use tools such as “svg2android” to convert SVGs to Android Vector Drawables
  50. 50. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables android {  defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en", "de", "fr"  vectorDrawables {  useSupportLibrary = true  }  }  } Using “vectorDrawables.useSupportLibrary = true” to prevent PNG generation
  51. 51. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables android {  defaultConfig {  resConfigs "en", "de", "fr"  vectorDrawables {  useSupportLibrary = true  }  }  } Using “vectorDrawables.useSupportLibrary = true” to prevent PNG generation
  52. 52. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables inloop.github.io/svg2android/
  53. 53. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables After dropping your SVG ﬁle, Copy it to your project in “res/drawable”
  54. 54. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables Make sure to use “app:srcCompat” your in XML <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>  <LinearLayout  xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"  xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"  android:orientation="vertical"  android:layout_width="match_parent"  android:layout_height="match_parent">    <ImageView  android:layout_width="30dp"  android:layout_height="30dp"  android:src="@drawable/circle"/>    <ImageView  android:layout_width="25dp"  android:layout_height="25dp"  android:src="@drawable/hello"/>  </LinearLayout>
  55. 55. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables Make sure to use “app:srcCompat” your in XML <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>  <LinearLayout  xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"  xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"  android:orientation="vertical"  android:layout_width="match_parent"  android:layout_height="match_parent">    <ImageView  android:layout_width="30dp"  android:layout_height="30dp"  android:src="@drawable/circle"/>    <ImageView  android:layout_width="25dp"  android:layout_height="25dp"  android:src="@drawable/hello"/>  </LinearLayout>
  56. 56. Trimming the Resources - Vector Drawables Using “app:srcCompat” your in XML <?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>  <LinearLayout  xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"  xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto"  android:orientation="vertical"  android:layout_width="match_parent"  android:layout_height="match_parent">    <ImageView  android:layout_width="30dp"  android:layout_height="30dp"  app:srcCompat="@drawable/circle"/>    <ImageView  android:layout_width="25dp"  android:layout_height="25dp"  app:srcCompat="@drawable/hello"/>  </LinearLayout>
  57. 57. After Optimizations - Debug build $ gradlew countDebugDexMethods sizeDebugApk    > Task :countDebugDexMethods  Total methods in debug.apk: 100595 (153.50% used)   Total ﬁelds in debug.apk: 51278 (78.25% used)   Methods remaining in debug.apk: 0   Fields remaining in debug.apk: 14257    > Task :sizeDebugApk  Total APK Size in debug.apk in bytes: 10053036 (10.1MB)
  58. 58. After Optimizations - Release build $ gradlew countReleaseDexMethods sizeReleaseApk (with Proguard)    > Task :countReleaseDexMethods  Total methods in release.apk: 60810 (92.79% used)   Total ﬁelds in release.apk: 29445 (44.93% used)   Methods remaining in release.apk: 4725  Fields remaining in release.apk: 36090    > Task :sizeReleaseApk  Total APK Size in release.apk in bytes: 7049930 (7.1MB)
  59. 59. Optimized Results 60.8k+ < 64k DEX limit = 1 DEX ﬁle! Debug Release Method Count 100k+ 60.8k APK Size 10.1MB+ 7.1MB
  60. 60. Before vs After Release Builds 1 DEX ﬁle, Smaller APK, All features kept! Before After Reduction Method Count 85k+ 60.8k 28.47% APK Size 10.7MB+ 7.1MB 33.64%
  61. 61. Automating Dex Count Plugin gradle.taskGraph.whenReady { taskGraph ->  if (taskGraph.hasTask(":assembleRelease")) {  dexcount {  maxMethodCount = 61000 // 61k methods  }  }  } github.com/KeepSafe/dexcount-gradle-plugin
  62. 62. Automating APK Size Plugin gradle.taskGraph.whenReady { taskGraph ->  if (taskGraph.hasTask(":assembleRelease")) {  apkSize {  maxApkSize = 8000 // in Kb  }  }  } github.com/vanniktech/gradle-android-apk-size-plugin
  63. 63. Thank you! Questions? twitter.com/jaredsburrows github.com/jaredsburrows jaredsburrows.com

