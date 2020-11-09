Successfully reported this slideshow.
Poblacion o universo

Poblacion o universo

  1. 1. Investigación de mercado II Tema: Población o universo Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA pág. 1 Población o universo "La paciencia es amarga, pero sus frutos son dulces." Immanuel Kant 1. INTRODUCCION Por poblaciónse hace referenciahabitualmente al conjuntode sereshumanosque hacen vidaenun determinadoespaciogeográficooterritorio.Esdecir,suele referirse ala poblaciónhumana. Por extensión, lapalabrapoblaciónse utilizatambiénparareferirseal conjuntode viviendasyotrasinfraestructurasque ocupanunespacio,de formasimilaral término 'localidad'. La palabrapoblaciónprocede del latínpopulatĭo,que significa‘multitud’.A suvez, populatĭoderivadel latínclásicopopulus,que quiere decir‘gente’o‘pueblo’. Entre otrosusosdel término,poblacióntambién puede referiralaacción y efectode poblar. Cabe señalarque puede hablarse de poblacionesde países,localidadesocualquier delimitacióngeográficaconautonomíapolítica.Así,conocerla poblaciónde unaciudades importante,porejemplo,parasaber cuántaspersonasestánhabilitadasparaemitirsu voto. Vale mencionarque lacienciaque estudialaspoblacioneshumanasse llamademografía, analizandocómose distribuyenycómoevolucionanenel tiempo. 2. DESARROLLO 2.1. Componentesde la población Para estudiarycuantificarlapoblaciónhumana,debentomarse encuentatres componentesfundamentalesde lamisma:  La tasa de natalidad,esdecir,el númerode nacimientosque se produce enunaño por cada mil habitantes.  La tasa de mortalidad,esdecir,el númerode defuncionesque se producenenun año por cada mil habitantes.  Las migraciones,esdecir,el númerode inmigracionesyemigracionesque se produce enun año por cada mil habitantes.1 2.2. Características de la población Entre lascaracterísticas de una poblacióndestacan:  Es un colectivoque estáenconstante evolución.Susindividuosde mayor edadirán falleciendo,mientrasque iránnaciendonuevosintegrantesdel
  2. 2. Investigación de mercado II Tema: Población o universo Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA pág. 2 grupo.Así, dependiendode latasade natalidadyde mortalidad,laedad promediode lapoblaciónpodríasubiro bajar.  Un individuopuede pertenecerauna poblaciónya otra al mismotiempo.Por ejemplo,quienesformanparte de lapoblaciónde Lisboatambiénforman parte de lapoblaciónportuguesa.  Las poblacionessonestudiadasdesdelaestadística,apartirde lacual se buscanhallardeterminadosindicadorescomolamediade laexpectativade vida. 2.3. Tipos de población Podemosdistinguirdostiposde población:  Absoluta:Se refiere al total de individuosque vivenenunazonageográfica. Por ejemplo,los30 millonesde habitantesde Perú.  Relativa:Se refiere aladensidadpoblacional.Esdecir,de refiere acuántas personashabitanpormetrocuadrado.Así, se puede compararlos datosde dos paíseso ciudadesparasabercuál tiene mayorconcentraciónde gente.2 2.4. Poblaciónhumana  Poblacióny geografíaLa geografía de la poblaciónesunarama de la geografíahumana.Es el estudiode lasformasenque las variaciones espacialesenladistribución,composición,migraciónycrecimientode las poblacionesestánrelacionadasconlanaturalezade loslugares.Lageografía de la poblaciónimplicalademografíaenuna perspectivageográfica.Se centra enlascaracterísticas de las distribucionesde poblaciónque cambian enun contextoespacial.Estoamenudoinvolucrafactorestalescomodónde se encuentranlaspoblacionesycómoel tamañoy la composiciónde estas poblacionesestáreguladoporlosprocesosdemográficosde fertilidad, mortalidadymigración.  Poblacióny economíaSe entiende porpoblaciónactiva,parte de lapoblación de un país en edadde trabajar,tanto si tiene empleocomosi nolotiene. Está asociadaa latasa de poblaciónactivaque se expresacomoporcentaje de la poblacióntotal.  Poblacióny recursos La explotaciónde losrecursosnaturalesesel usode los recursosnaturalesparael crecimientoeconómico,avecesconuna connotaciónnegativade degradaciónambiental,yestáestrechamente relacionadaconel crecimientode lapoblaciónysusdemandas.  Poblacióny derechoSe conoce como poblaciónala totalidadde individuos que habitanel territoriode unestado.El términosegúnestaacepción presentadosaspectos:uno,demográficoocuantitativo,referidoasunúmero y densidad;otro,demologicoocualitativo,vinculadoala raza, herenciay selección.3
  3. 3. Investigación de mercado II Tema: Población o universo Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA pág. 3 3. CONCLUSIONES El conceptode poblaciónvaríade acuerdoa la disciplinaespecífica. Eslacantidadde personasque hayenun determinadomomentoenunlugarespecífico. En el caso de laestadísticael conceptose hace todavía más abstracto: una poblaciónserá un conjuntodeterminadode elementosde losque unaporciónserásometidaal escrutinio o al estudio. Unapoblaciónes,desde estepuntode vista,el stockde personasque hayen una regióndeterminada.Losestudiossobre lapoblaciónformanparte de distintas aproximacionesala sociedad,que buscancomprenderel modoparticularenque se organizanlasdistintasculturasynaciones. 4. REFERENCIAS 1 https://www.significados.com/poblacion/ 2 https://economipedia.com/definiciones/poblacion.html 3 https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poblaci%C3%B3n 5. VIDEOS https://youtu.be/6anjjpDyJLM https://youtu.be/gl9EEbT7viM

