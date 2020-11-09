Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Investigación de mercado II Tema: Muestra o análisis muestral Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Z...
Investigación de mercado II Tema: Muestra o análisis muestral Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Z...
Investigación de mercado II Tema: Muestra o análisis muestral Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Z...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Muestra o analisis_muestral

20 views

Published on

la muestra es una porción extraída mediante métodos específicos que representan los resultados de una totalidad llamada población usando la probabilidad.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Muestra o analisis_muestral

  1. 1. Investigación de mercado II Tema: Muestra o análisis muestral Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA pág. 1 Muestra o análisis muestral “Conócete a ti mismo para mejorarte a ti mismo.” Auguste Comte. 1. INTRODUCCION Muestra esuna porciónde la totalidadde unfenómeno,productooactividad que se considerarepresentativadel total tambiénllamadaunamuestrarepresentativa. Muestra viene de mostrarsiendoque daa conocera losinteresadosopúblicosobjetivos resultados,productososerviciosque ejemplificanosirve comodemostraciónde untipo de evento,calidadolaestandarización. En estadísticas,lamuestraesuna porciónextraídamediante métodosespecíficosque representanlosresultadosde unatotalidadllamadapoblaciónusandolaprobabilidad como,por ejemplo,“lamuestraestadísticade 100 personasque se sometenauna encuestaparaconocer lasatisfacciónde unproducto”.1 2. DESARROLLO 2.1. Tipos de muestra Muestreoaleatoriosimple En este tipode muestreolasvariablesrelevantesde lamuestratienenlamisma funciónde probabilidad ysonindependientesentre ellas.Lapoblacióntiene que ser infinitaobienfinitaconreposiciónde elementos.El muestreoaleatoriosimple esel que más se utilizaenlaestadísticainferencial,peroesmenoseficazenmuestrasmuy grandes. Estratificado El muestreoaleatorioestratificadoconsiste endividirlapoblaciónenestratos;un ejemplode estoseríaestudiarlarelaciónentre el gradode satisfacciónvitalyel nivel socioeconómico.A continuaciónse extrae unnúmerodeterminadode sujetosde cada uno de losestratospor tal de mantenerlaproporciónde lapoblaciónde referencia. De conglomerados En estadísticainferencial losconglomeradossonconjuntosde elementos poblacionales,comopuedenserlasescuelasoloscentroshospitalariospúblicosde un municipio.Al llevaracabo este tipode muestreose divide lapoblación(enlos ejemplos,unalocalidadconcreta) envariosconglomeradosyse eligede forma aleatoriaalgunosde ellosparaestudiarlos. Sistemático En este caso se empiezadividiendoel númerototal de sujetosuobservacionesque conformanlapoblaciónentre el que se quiere utilizarparalamuestra.
  2. 2. Investigación de mercado II Tema: Muestra o análisis muestral Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA pág. 2 Posteriormente se escoge unnúmeroal azarde entre losprimerosyse va sumando de forma constante este mismovalor;loselementosseleccionadospasaránaformar parte de lamuestra.2 2.2. Ventajasde la elecciónde una muestra El estudiode muestrasespreferible,enlamayoríade loscasos, porlas siguientes razones:  Si la poblaciónesmuygrande (enocasiones,infinita,comoocurre en determinadosexperimentosaleatorios)y,portanto,imposiblede analizaren su totalidad.  Las características de la poblaciónvaríansi el estudiose prolongademasiado tiempo.  Reducciónde costos:al estudiarunapequeñaparte de lapoblación,los gastosde recogidaytratamientode losdatosserán menoresque si se obtienendel total de lapoblación.  Rapidez:al reducirel tiempode recogidaytratamientode losdatos,se consigue mayorrapidez.  Viabilidad:laelecciónde unamuestrapermite larealizaciónde estudiosque serían imposible hacerlosobre el total de lapoblación.  La poblaciónessuficientementehomogénearespectoalacaracterística medida,conlocual resultaríainútil malgastarrecursosenunanálisis exhaustivo(porejemplo,muestras sanguíneas).  El procesode estudioesdestructivooesnecesarioconsumirunartículopara extraerlamuestra(ejemplos:vidamediade unabombilla,cargasoportada por una cuerda,precisiónde unproyectil yotros)3 2.3. Tamaño de la muestra La tendenciade losinvestigadoresde lacomunicaciónesquereraplicarunafórmula que lesindique cuál seráel númerode personasaencuestaroa entrevistar.Loque se hará en estaparte es veralgunasconsideracionesparaque el investigadortome en cuenta: SegúnFishercitadoporPinedaetal,el tamaño de la muestradebe definirse partiendode doscriterios: 1) De losrecursosdisponiblesyde losrequerimientosque tengael análisisde la investigación.Portanto,unarecomendaciónestomarlamuestramayorposible, mientrasmásgrande y representativasealamuestra,menorseráel errorde la muestra. 2) Otro aspectoa consideraresla lógicaque tiene el investigadorparaseleccionarla muestra4 3. CONCLUSIONES El muestreo resultabeneficiosoparaimplementarloenlarealizaciónde unestudioenlos tiposde muestreo existennoprobabilísticaenloscualesse debenestablecerdiferenciaen el momentode realizarnuestrasinvestigacionesportantoque enel noprobabilísticano toda lapoblaciónformaparte de la muestray enel probabilísticatodoslosindividuos tienenprobabilidadpositivade formarparte de la muestra.
  3. 3. Investigación de mercado II Tema: Muestra o análisis muestral Alumno: Ignacio Solano Jaqueline Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA pág. 3 4. REFERENCIAS 1 https://www.significados.com/muestra/#:~:text=En%20estad%C3%ADsticas%2C%20la %20muestra%20es,la%20satisfacci%C3%B3n%20de%20un%20producto%E2%80%9D. 2 https://psicologiaymente.com/miscelanea/tipos-de-muestreo 3 https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muestra_estad%C3%ADstica 4 http://www.scielo.org.bo/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1815- 02762004000100012 5. VIDEOS https://youtu.be/G1sI8HXGFEw https://youtu.be/zGtk_Ii9VBs

×