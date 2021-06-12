Presentacion linial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLÍVAR FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD INGENIERÍA EN RIESGOS DE DESASTRES Nombre : Janneth Maribel Patín Patín Docente : Daniel Rosillo Materia : Informática Curso : Segundo Semestre Paralelo : “A” Tema : Presentación Lineal
  2. 2. REDES SOCIALES
  3. 3. FACEBOOK Facebook es la principal red social que existe en el mundo. una red de vínculos virtuales, cuyo principal objetivo es dar un soporte para producir y compartir contenidos. llegó para ampliar las posibilidades de relación social y causó una revolución sensible en el mundo de las comunicaciones.
  4. 4. YOUTUBE YouTube es un sitio web que permite a sus usuarios subir vídeos para que otros puedan consumirlos en cualquier momento y de manera online. realmente, es una especie de televisión a la carta por internet.
  5. 5. INSTAGARM Instagram es una red social y una aplicación móvil al mismo tiempo, que permite a sus usuarios subir imágenes y vídeos con múltiples efectos fotográficos como filtros, marcos, colores retro, etc., para posteriormente compartir esas imágenes en la misma plataforma o en otras redes sociales.
  6. 6. TWITTER Twitter es una red social gratuita que te permite escribir mensajes de forma rápida y sencilla. ... los mensajes que circulan en Twitter son llamados tuits o trinos que, en su mayoría, son fragmentos de texto que no superan los 280 caracteres.
  7. 7. WHATSAPP WhatsApp es una aplicación de chat para teléfonos móviles de última generación, los llamados smartphones. sirve para enviar mensajes de texto y multimedia entre sus usuarios. su funcionamiento es similar a los programas de mensajería instantánea para ordenador más comunes, aunque enfocado y adaptado al móvil.
  8. 8. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

