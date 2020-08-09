Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRUEBAS DE HIPOTESIS
Son procedimientos de decisión basado en datos que puedan producir una conclusión acerca de algún sistema científico. Una ...
 Por ejemplo: 1) Ho: 𝜇 = 20 2) Ho: 𝜇 = 20 3) Ho: 𝜇 = 20 H1: 𝜇 > 20 H1: 𝜇 < 20 H1: 𝜇 ≠ 20 En la hipótesis alternativa se p...
 La distribución apropiada de la prueba estadística se divide en dos regiones  a) región de rechazo (región crítica)  b...
EJERCICIO 1  Una empresa del giro alimenticio desea determinar si el lote de una materia prima tiene o no una varianza po...
 REGLA DE DESICION  Paso 2.Determinar el nivel de significancia. Definido por el analista,  en este caso se desea usar ...
 H1 : σ2 <k, se tiene una prueba de hipótesis a una cola inferior, quedando el nivel de significancia (α) en la parte inf...
VARIANZA MUESTRAL SIN CORREGIR O CORREGIDA  Paso 4.Calcular el “estadístico” de la prueba  gl = n-1  Dónde:  gl: Grado...
Pruebas de hipotesis

PRUEBAS DE HIPOTESIS

Pruebas de hipotesis

  1. 1. PRUEBAS DE HIPOTESIS
  2. 2. Son procedimientos de decisión basado en datos que puedan producir una conclusión acerca de algún sistema científico. Una hipótesis estadística es una afirmación o conjetura acerca de una o más poblaciones. No es posible saber con absoluta certeza la verdad o falsedad de una hipótesis estadística, pues para ello habría que trabajar con toda la población. En la práctica se toma una muestra aleatoria de la población de interés y se utilizan los datos que contiene tal muestra para proporcionar evidencias que confirmen o no la hipótesis
  3. 3.  Por ejemplo: 1) Ho: 𝜇 = 20 2) Ho: 𝜇 = 20 3) Ho: 𝜇 = 20 H1: 𝜇 > 20 H1: 𝜇 < 20 H1: 𝜇 ≠ 20 En la hipótesis alternativa se plantea usualmente lo que se cree verdadero y en la hipótesis nula lo que se desea rechazar.
  4. 4.  La distribución apropiada de la prueba estadística se divide en dos regiones  a) región de rechazo (región crítica)  b) región de no rechazo  Si la prueba estadística cae en la región de no rechazo no se puede rechazar la hipótesis nula y si cae en la región de rechazo, se rechaza la hipótesis nula
  5. 5. EJERCICIO 1  Una empresa del giro alimenticio desea determinar si el lote de una materia prima tiene o no una varianza poblacional mayor a 15 en su grado de endulzamiento. Se realiza un muestreo de 20 elementos y se obtiene una varianza muestral de 20.98; realizar la prueba de hipótesis con alfa = 0.05.  Paso 1.Determinar la hipótesis Nula “Ho” y Alternativa “H1”.  Ho: La varianza poblacional es igual a 15.  (Algunos autores colocarían “La varianza poblacional es igual o menor a 15”).  H1:La varianza es mayor a 15.  Es decir: Ho: σ2 ≤ 15  H1: σ2 > 15 (prueba de una cola)  El área sombreada representa alfa o la fracción de error. Nótese que es prueba de una cola por lo que alfa no se divide en dos.
  6. 6.  REGLA DE DESICION  Paso 2.Determinar el nivel de significancia. Definido por el analista,  en este caso se desea usar α = 0.05  Esta es la forma gráfica de ji cuadrada  Z1-α pertenecen a una distribución X2con (n-1) grado de libertad. Si el valor de la estadística de trabajo (T) es menor que Z1- α/2 no se rechaza la hipótesis nula, en caso contrario se rechaza H0lo cual implica aceptar H1, es decir  T<Z1- α/2 no se rechaza H0.
  7. 7.  H1 : σ2 <k, se tiene una prueba de hipótesis a una cola inferior, quedando el nivel de significancia (α) en la parte inferior de la distribución.  Si se ha planteado la hipótesis alternativa como:  H1:σ2≠k se tiene una prueba de hipótesis a dos colas, por lo tanto, el nivel de significancia α se divide en dos partes iguales, quedando estos valores en los extremos de la distribución como se aprecia.  Zα/2 y Z1- α/2 pertenecen a una distribución X2 con (n-1) grado de libertad. Si el valor de la estadística de trabajo (T) esta entre Zα/2 y Z1- α/2no se rechaza la hipótesis nula, en caso contrario se rechaza H1 , es decir, si Zα/2<T<Z1- α/2no se rechaza H0.  - Si se ha planteado la hipótesis alternativa como:  H1 : σ2 > k , se tiene una prueba de hipótesis a una cola superior, quedando el nivel de significancia (α) en la parte superior de la distribución.  Paso 3.Calcular los intervalos o valores críticos que implican ese nivel de significancia.  Xαv2  Usamos α = 0.05 y v (grados de libertad) = 20-1= 19  X0.05 v2  Leamos en la tabla:  X0.05 192 = 30.143  Gráficamente queda de la siguiente forma:
  8. 8. VARIANZA MUESTRAL SIN CORREGIR O CORREGIDA  Paso 4.Calcular el “estadístico” de la prueba  gl = n-1  Dónde:  gl: Grados de libertad  n: Número de elementos en la muestra  S2: Varianza muestral  σ2: Varianza considerada por la hipótesis nula  X2: Ji-cuadrada (también conocido como chi-cuadrada)  Para este problema la sustitución queda:  gl = n-1 = 20-1 = 19

