Intervalos de confianza_para_la_media_de_una_poblacion_normal

GRACIAS
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNOLÓGICA INDOAMÉRICA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS HUMANAS, DE EDUCACIÓN Y DESARROLLO SOCIAL CARRERA DE EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA MODALIDAD A DISTANCIA DOMINIO DEL CONOCIMIENTO MATEMATICO NOMBRE: Janneth Freire NIVEL: Séptimo Nivel TEMA DE LA TAREA: VIDEO DIDACTICO FECHA: 26/07/2020
  2. 2. INTERVALOS DE CONFIANZA PARA LA MEDIA DE UNA POBLACION  Desde el punto de vista didáctico hemos de considerar dos posibilidades sobre la desviación típica de la variable: que sea conocida o que sea desconocida y tengamos que estimarla a partir de la muestra. Por lo tanto aplicando el método del pivote podemos construir la expresión
  3. 3. INTERVALO DE CONFIANZA PARA LA MEDIA DE UNA POBLACIÓN NORMAL CON VARIANZA CONOCIDA. Las circunstancias específicas para la construcción de este intervalo son las siguientes: Intervalo para 𝜇 Conocida 𝜎 ( o la varianza ) Distribución poblacional normal Nivel de confianza dado 1 – a
  4. 4. INTERVALO DE CONFIANZA PARA LA MEDIA DE UNA POBLACIÓN NORMAL DE VARIANZA DESCONOCIDA (MUESTRAS PEQUEÑAS) Las circunstancias específicas para la construcción de este intervalo son las siguientes: Intervalo para 𝜇 desconocida 𝜎 ( o la varianza )dado que n es pequeña no podemos tomar S como 𝜎 Distribución poblacional normal. Nivel de confianza dado 1 – 𝛼 Tamaño muestral desconocido luego nos colocamos en el peor de los casos, es decir pequeño.
  GRACIAS

