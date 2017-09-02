Presentation on Mahindra & Mahindra Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance Project on Market Research Submitted by : Janki Parihar Presented By: Janki Parihar
Demonetization?  Officially stop using particular coins or notes or a particular currency 1946- Rs. 10,000 note were demo...
Literature review  The great economist, novel prize winner, Professor of Harvard University, Dr. Amartya Sen refers the d...
Sector  financial sector reforms can be categorized in two phases. 1.economic reforms that started in 1985 focused on inc...
Conti..  Financial sector reforms during this period focused on modification of the policy framework,  Improvement in fi...
Conti..  Streamlining procedures, upgrading technology and human resource development; and  Structural changes in the sy...
Conti..  2015 -2016 the life insurance industry recorded a new premium income of Rs 1.38 trillion (US$ 20.54 billion)  I...
About Mahindra Finance  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited is subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra ...
Conti..  Mahindra Finance was incorporated on January 1, 1991  Maxi Motors Financial Services Limited the name was chang...
Product Portfolio Vehicle Financing Auto & utility Vehicles Tractors Cars Commercial Vehicles Construction Equipment Pre- ...
Conti.. Housing Finance New House House Renovation & improvements Personal Loan Wedding Children education Medical Treatme...
Market Research on Demonetization 32% 8% 42% 5% 13% Payment problems Problems in exchanging old currency Money Crises Prob...
Conti.. 49% 5% 4% 17% 25% Lower rates Better Service Lower Down payments Satisfied Others Expectation from Mahindra Financ...
Conti..  Increase in credit period Aware about extra charges while using net banking 24% 48% 14% 3% 11% No Changes 15 day...
PROBLEMS FACED BY MAHINDRA FINANCE  Failure in repayments of loan installments by their customers  Decrease in customers...
Suggestion  They can open account of their customer and teach them about online transaction  They can increase credit pe...
  2. 2. Demonetization?  Officially stop using particular coins or notes or a particular currency 1946- Rs. 10,000 note were demonetized 1978- Rs. 1000, 5000, 10000 note were demonetized Sweden is now totally cashless country  Circulation amounted to Rs 16.42 lakh crore  500 note accounted for – 47.8%  1000 notes accounted fro - 38.6% Advantages :  Help unaccounted cash  It will reduce corruption  Will reduce inflation  Boost the economy
  3. 3. Literature review  The great economist, novel prize winner, Professor of Harvard University, Dr. Amartya Sen refers the demonetization as “Despotic act”.  The ex governor of RBI Mr. Raghuram Ranjan emphasized on tracking the data and tax administration rather than stripping the currency.  Paul Krugman – Nobel Price winning ,Economist -2008 “India’s decision to drain out high-value banknotes from the economy, and the move might only force the corrupt to become more careful in the future”  Mr. Arvind Panigrahyi, the Vice Chairperson of Niti (National institution of transforming India ) Ayog supports the step by saying it would help the economic growth of India in long term perspective.
  4. 4. Sector  financial sector reforms can be categorized in two phases. 1.economic reforms that started in 1985 focused on increasing productivity, new technology import and effective use of human resources.  These efforts were in line with the changes in international markets, organizations and production areas 2. 1991-92 the government aimed at reducing fiscal deficit by opening the economy to foreign investments The financial sector contributes 6 % of the India’s GDP
  5. 5. Conti..  Financial sector reforms during this period focused on modification of the policy framework,  Improvement in financial health of the entities  Creation of a competitive environment These reforms targeted three interrelated issues viz  Strengthening the foundations of the banking system
  6. 6. Conti..  Streamlining procedures, upgrading technology and human resource development; and  Structural changes in the system. Market Size  Total outstanding credit by scheduled commercial banks of India stood at Rs 72,606.11 billion (US$ 1.08 trillion).  The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data show that assets of the mutual fund industry have reached a size of Rs14.21 trillion (US$ 210 billion).
  7. 7. Conti..  2015 -2016 the life insurance industry recorded a new premium income of Rs 1.38 trillion (US$ 20.54 billion)  Indicating a growth rate of 22.5 per cent over the previous year  India is today one of the most vibrant global economies, on the back of robust banking and insurance sectors  The country is projected to become the fifth largest banking sector globally by 2020  Life Insurance Council, the industry body of life insurers in the country projects a CAGR of 12–15 %
  8. 8. About Mahindra Finance  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited is subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra  It is a leading Non-Banking financial company (NBFC)  They provide a range of retail products and services  Such as financing utility vehicles for commercial use and personal use  Like tractors, SME loans and many other financial products  They also provide Mutual Fund Distribution  Fixed Deposit Schemes and personal loans
  9. 9. Conti..  Mahindra Finance was incorporated on January 1, 1991  Maxi Motors Financial Services Limited the name was changed on 3, 1992 It commenced its journey in the rural non-banking finance industry  Market Cap: 153.95  It is ranked 68th among 791 employers surveyed in India and  ranked 5th in Financial Services Sector in India Vision: Top line: 5853.16 “To be a leading financial services provider in semi urban and rural area”
  10. 10. Product Portfolio Vehicle Financing Auto & utility Vehicles Tractors Cars Commercial Vehicles Construction Equipment Pre- Owned Vehicle Financing Cars Multi-Utility Vehicles Tractor Commercials Vehicles SME Financing Project Finance(financing of long-term infrastructure) Equipment Finance(is a common tool ,it can help improve cash flow and also improve working capital) Working Capital Finance(is a measure of both a company's efficiency and its short-term financial health)
  11. 11. Conti.. Housing Finance New House House Renovation & improvements Personal Loan Wedding Children education Medical Treatment Working Capital Insurance Broking Retail Customers Corporates
  12. 12. Market Research on Demonetization 32% 8% 42% 5% 13% Payment problems Problems in exchanging old currency Money Crises Problems in Loan payments Less business Problem due to demonetization 45% 16% 25% 14% Farmers Service Business Others No. Of respondents covered
  13. 13. Conti.. 49% 5% 4% 17% 25% Lower rates Better Service Lower Down payments Satisfied Others Expectation from Mahindra Finance 13% 29% 22% 16% 20% No changes Upto 20% change Upto 40% change Above 40% Unaware Effect on vehicle Industry
  14. 14. Conti..  Increase in credit period Aware about extra charges while using net banking 24% 48% 14% 3% 11% No Changes 15 days 1 Month 1 Month & more Unaware 67% 33% Aware Not Aware
  15. 15. PROBLEMS FACED BY MAHINDRA FINANCE  Failure in repayments of loan installments by their customers  Decrease in customers due to fall of market  Decrease in share price by 18% after demonetization  No new loans taken by existing customers because their savings in the form of cash was affected
  16. 16. Suggestion  They can open account of their customer and teach them about online transaction  They can increase credit period and attract more customers http://www.ibef.org/

