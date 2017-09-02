Presented by: Janki Parihar 1 SIP Report On Britannia Industries
Sectorinformation  Food industry currently valued at US$ 39.71 billion  Expected to grow at compounded annual growth rat...
Conti. Investment: According to Department of industrial policies and promotion the food processing sector in India has re...
Growthdrives FMCG growth drives Greater awareness of products, brands Increasing consumer demand Desire to experiment with...
About Company Company Name Britannia Industries Founded in 1982 Kolkata with the investment of 295 Headquarter Bangalore C...
Conti..  Britannia is a leading food company in India with over Rs. 8500 crores in revenue  Delivering products in over ...
Product Portfolio 7
SalesReportOfBiscuits 8 23359.43 3122.9 2303.81 572.23 1138.42 2854.96 10434.18 13372.01 13269 18009.76 0 5000 10000 15000...
Growthin5years 638.7 853.46 1,235.62 1,700.16 2,581.98 YR13 YR14 YR15 YR16 YR17 9
CompetitorAnalysis  – since 1929 Market share 31%  Led by vijay & sharad Raj Chauhan  Sin Since 1910  Market share- 20...
About Project Title: Channel sales in Modern trade • The evolution of Modern Trade is just meeting the demands of these co...
Consumerbuyingbehavioranalysis 12
Conti.. 13
14 Objective To aware the customer about the new product of Britannia “wonderfulls” Observe and analyze the customer buyin...
15
Presentation on Britannia industries

  Presented by: Janki Parihar 1 SIP Report On Britannia Industries
  2. 2. Sectorinformation  Food industry currently valued at US$ 39.71 billion  Expected to grow at compounded annual growth rate at (CAGR) 11 % to US$ 65.4 % billion by 2018  Country’s total food market is 32 % Market size:  The Indian food and grocery market is the world’s 6th largest, with retail contributing 70% of the sale  Indian food is currently valued at US$ 1.3 billion  Growing at compound annual growth rate of 20 %  Indian’s organic food market is expected to increase by three times by 2020# 2
  3. 3. Conti. Investment: According to Department of industrial policies and promotion the food processing sector in India has received around US$ 7.74 billion worth of FDI (2000-2016) Challenges: Sugar Due to obesity epidemic, there has been rising trend against the overconsumption of sugar The short shelf lives of many products in this industry means that food and beverage companies have to have excellent inventory management abilities To prevent wasting large sums of money from food spoilage E-commerce: E-Commerce has been a steadily growing trend for the past decade or so The food and beverage industry has not taken to e-commerce as quickly as other industries have 3
  4. 4. Growthdrives FMCG growth drives Greater awareness of products, brands Increasing consumer demand Desire to experiment with brands Availability of online channel to shop Evolving consumer lifestyle Growing rural market Growth of modern trade 4 Greater awareness of products, brands Desire to experiment with brands Evolving consumer lifestyle
  5. 5. About Company Company Name Britannia Industries Founded in 1982 Kolkata with the investment of 295 Headquarter Bangalore CEO Varun Berry Market Share 38 % Net Income 6.89 billion INR 5
  6. 6. Conti..  Britannia is a leading food company in India with over Rs. 8500 crores in revenue  Delivering products in over 5 categories through 4.2 million retail outlets to more than half the Indian population  50% of our product portfolio is enriched with micro-nutrients  Britannia Dairy had its beginnings in 1997  Today Britannia Dairy products contribute close to 10% of the company’s revenue 6
  7. 7. Product Portfolio 7
  8. 8. SalesReportOfBiscuits 8 23359.43 3122.9 2303.81 572.23 1138.42 2854.96 10434.18 13372.01 13269 18009.76 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 Britannia Bisc Digestive 100g Birtannia Biscuits Little Heart 39g Birtannia BISC Milk biki9s 200g Birtannia BISC 50- 50 78g/100g Britannia Biscuit CRM Craker LITE 100g Britannia Biscuit CRM Craker LITE 200g Britannia Bisc NICE time 150g Britannia BIS PRM suji Rusk 200g Britannia Biscut PRM Suji Rusk 300g Britannia BISC Good Day Cashew 200g Sales in Rupee (/- Month)
  9. 9. Growthin5years 638.7 853.46 1,235.62 1,700.16 2,581.98 YR13 YR14 YR15 YR16 YR17 9
  10. 10. CompetitorAnalysis  – since 1929 Market share 31%  Led by vijay & sharad Raj Chauhan  Sin Since 1910  Market share- 20%  Chairman- Yogesh Chander Deveshwar  10
  11. 11. About Project Title: Channel sales in Modern trade • The evolution of Modern Trade is just meeting the demands of these consumers and together causing rapid growth in modern retail • the consumer today is becoming more and more comfortable and loyal with Modern Trade • Technopak forecasts that the penetration of Modern Trade in India will triple to about 15-20% in the next five years by 2018. 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2018 Growth rate steamed by caution approach limited FDI allowance Player will ramp up rapidly after gaining knowledge , some categories might see opening of FDI FDI may open in retail, all major international player will set up bas in India 11
  12. 12. Consumerbuyingbehavioranalysis 12
  13. 13. Conti.. 13
  14. 14. 14 Objective To aware the customer about the new product of Britannia “wonderfulls” Observe and analyze the customer buying behavior Outcome Many of the people are still not aware about the new Britannia products People include the taste and the price factor when they buy biscuits People don’t buy the dairy product of Britannia because of taste and price Learning Learn how to communicate with the costumers Learn how to pitch customer for the product
  15. 15. 15

