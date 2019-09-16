Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEB 2.0 en el Aula CURSO DE TECNO – PEDAGOGÍA Janeth Torres Tamayo
Joomla Herramientas utilizadas para la Interactividad, es decir, para la participación activa de los estudiantes en el aul...
GoConqr Proporciona múltiples oportunidades para generar material digital que permiten mejorar las experiencias de aprendi...
• Peñalosa, E. (2013). Estrategias docentes con tecnologías. Guía práctica. Mexico. Pearson Educación. • https://www.goconqr.com/es/
Dos herramientas de Web 2.0 para usar en el aula de clases.

Herramientas Web 2.0 janeth torres

  1. 1. WEB 2.0 en el Aula CURSO DE TECNO – PEDAGOGÍA Janeth Torres Tamayo
  2. 2. Joomla Herramientas utilizadas para la Interactividad, es decir, para la participación activa de los estudiantes en el aula. Joomla es un sitio de podcast sobre el uso de juegos digitales en la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de idiomas, ideal para el aprendizaje de lenguas ancestrales. Fuente: ForosEcuador.(2019). Pueblos y Nacionalidades Indígenas del Ecuador – Idioma. [Imagen]. https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&source=images&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwi8tPr7_tHkAhXstlkKHTkXBJAQjRx6BAgBEAQ&url=http%3 A%2F%2Fwww.forosecuador.ec%2Fforum%2Fecuador%2Feducaci%25C3%25B3n-y-ciencia%2F171842-pueblos-y- nacionalidades-ind%25C3%25ADgenas-del-ecuador-idioma-ubicaci%25C3%25B3n-y- caracter%25C3%25ADsticas&psig=AOvVaw1b20mhuGnnHAcvks810UZ2&ust=1568608158530791 CARACTERÍSTICAS APLICACIÓN EN EL AULA • Desarrollo de un trabajo colaborativo donde el objetivo es que los estudiantes escriban conjuntamente un texto acerca de la “Diversidad de culturas y su papel en la sociedad de la información”. • Trabajo previo, lectura de documento guía. • Trabajo colaborativo, desarrollo de ideas principales y objetivos con la intervención de los integrantes del grupo. • Trabajo posterior, revisión final, precisiones en la redacción y referencias.
  3. 3. GoConqr Proporciona múltiples oportunidades para generar material digital que permiten mejorar las experiencias de aprendizaje Digital. Permite crear, descubrir y compartir contenido de aprendizaje relevante. GoConqr es un entorno de estudio personalizado online y gratuito que te ayuda ayuda a mejorar tu aprendizaje. GoConqr incluye herramientas de aprendizaje que te permiten crear, compartir y descubrir Mapas Mentales, Fichas de Estudio, Apunes Online y Tests. CARACTERÍSTICAS APLICACIÓN EN EL AULA • Aplicación de evaluación diagnostica, sumativa o final
  4. 4. • Peñalosa, E. (2013). Estrategias docentes con tecnologías. Guía práctica. Mexico. Pearson Educación. • https://www.goconqr.com/es/

