Welcome back MedCats 2023s!
Our Hybrid Year: Tips To Succeed
Being a successful hybrid learner is a different skill set Have a schedule • Medical school runs 8-5 Get dressed • Psychol...
Engagement is a skill set Ask questions • In active learning sessions • In your Societies group • In your study group • By...
One example week… Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday (8-12) Recordings & Active Learning Recordings & Active Learnin...
Faculty are using proven methods to support high quality learning outcomes
Active learning sessions are designed to engage you Faculty have thoughtfully prepared the live Zoom active learning sessi...
Great learners know grit and growth Shift from “I learn well” to “I continue to grow about how I learn and relate to other...
To be an expert, you need to incorporate feedback Ericsson, K. A. (2004). Deliberate practice and the acquisition and main...
• Medicine has ambiguity • You will need to think through many problems • You can’t memorize it all: Information doubling ...
An expert surgeon got better through feedback https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHDq1PcYkT4
A growth mindset uses feedback to improve: • “Mistakes are how I learn and get better” • “I can find ways to improve” • “I...
Empathy Curiosity Advocacy
We are advocates every day • Stay safe every day: • We wear masks, engage in handwashing, and social distancing • Two clot...
Your digital study space • Set up your digital spaces today • Use WiFi when needed • 6 mins to get back on task • Use nati...
Dr. Janet Corral – corralj@medadmin.Arizona.edu Sonia De Leon - Sonia De Leon soniabdeleon@medadmin.arizona.edu
We're excited to welcome back Class of 2023 on Aug 10 2020! Looking forward to your best year yet, engaging the master adaptive mindset for engaged learning in a hybrid year.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Welcome Back MedCats 2023 Aug 10 2020

  1. 1. Welcome back MedCats 2023s!
  2. 2. Our Hybrid Year: Tips To Succeed
  3. 3. Being a successful hybrid learner is a different skill set Have a schedule • Medical school runs 8-5 Get dressed • Psychologically shifts you into learning mode Engage • Active learning is 2 standard deviations higher memory & retention than studying on your own! Plan ahead • Live active learning sessions end an hour before anatomy, ultrasound, & Societies
  4. 4. Engagement is a skill set Ask questions • In active learning sessions • In your Societies group • In your study group • By email Zoom On • Video camera on • Use the chat! • Mute your mic unless talking Breakout Rooms • Engage in solving the problems • Engage in asking questions WiFi & Ethernet • Use Ethernet for stability • WiFi and/or Zoom server may say “your connection is unstable”
  5. 5. One example week… Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday (8-12) Recordings & Active Learning Recordings & Active Learning Recordings & Active Learning Recordings & Active Learning Recordings & Active Learning Lunch/ Travel Time Lunch/ Travel Time Lunch/ Travel Time Lunch/ Travel Time Lunch/ Travel Time (1-5) Societies or Anatomy/Ultrasound Societies or Anatomy/Ultrasound Societies or Anatomy/Ultrasound
  6. 6. Faculty are using proven methods to support high quality learning outcomes
  7. 7. Active learning sessions are designed to engage you Faculty have thoughtfully prepared the live Zoom active learning sessions. Watch recordings before coming. • Life Cycle has 98% Step 1 questions • I&I has spaced repetition questions built in to the course These methods have been proven to result in 2 standard deviations higher achievement on exams.
  8. 8. Great learners know grit and growth Shift from “I learn well” to “I continue to grow about how I learn and relate to others”
  9. 9. To be an expert, you need to incorporate feedback Ericsson, K. A. (2004). Deliberate practice and the acquisition and maintenance of expert performance in medicine and related domains. Academic medicine, 79(10), S70-S81. Experts: - Seek feedback from more knowledgeable others (faculty) - Engage in dialogue with peers to let their ideas be refined - Engage in active learning sessions – answering questions and seeing how others do it refines your practice.
  10. 10. • Medicine has ambiguity • You will need to think through many problems • You can’t memorize it all: Information doubling time < 70 days Problem solving (seeing patients, working through cases) improves when others give you feedback Ericsson, K. A. (2004). Deliberate practice and the acquisition and maintenance of expert performance in medicine and related domains. Academic medicine, 79(10), S70-S81.
  11. 11. An expert surgeon got better through feedback https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHDq1PcYkT4
  12. 12. A growth mindset uses feedback to improve: • “Mistakes are how I learn and get better” • “I can find ways to improve” • “I can’t do that…yet” A growth mindset
  13. 13. Empathy Curiosity Advocacy
  14. 14. We are advocates every day • Stay safe every day: • We wear masks, engage in handwashing, and social distancing • Two cloth masks provided by University (date TBD) • Bring your own masks for to/from campus and wearing in learning sessions • You are your peers’ support in staying safe
  15. 15. Your digital study space • Set up your digital spaces today • Use WiFi when needed • 6 mins to get back on task • Use native apps that synch to cloud, download in advance • WiFi hotspots around campus and in HSL • Have reference books nearby A Note On Study Spaces Health Sciences Library Open 630am-midnight Monday – Friday Weekends require further review HSIB requires further review
  16. 16. Reach out – We’re here for your success Dr. Janet Corral – corralj@medadmin.Arizona.edu Sonia De Leon - Sonia De Leon soniabdeleon@medadmin.arizona.edu

