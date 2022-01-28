Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intrapreneurial proposal

  1. 1. Janel Ray
  2. 2. • Increase ability to store products to have more in stock (3 months) • Hire an additional employees to help with orders (4 months) • Research which discontinues products were the most popular (5 months) • Create “VintageGirrlscout.com" (6 months) • Contact distributor and order discontinued products (7 months) • Promote new website (8 months) • Launch the products (9 months)
  3. 3. REFERENCES Jay, A. (n.d.). 75 Essential Ecommerce Statistics: 2020/2021 Data and Market Share Analysis. Finances Online. https://financesonline.com/40-essential-ecommerce-statistics-2019-analysis-of-trends-data-and-market-share/ Galov, N. (2021, May 19). 33+ Incredible Online Shopping Statistics in 2021. SpendMeNot. https://spendmenot.com/blog/online-shopping-statistics/ Girrlscout. (N.D.) FAQ. Girrlscout. https://girrlscoutshop.com/pages/faq Jefcoate, S. (N.D.). Sammijefcoate. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/sammijefcoate/ Alyse, N. (N.D.). Nicolealyseee. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/nicolealyseee/ Lord, L. (N.D.). Kelcie.Lord. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/kelcie.lord/ Baldwin, M. [@Girrlscout]. (2021, August 2). Hi. How are you all doing? [Photo]. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFcrOUBxEL/ Girrlscout. (2018, March 7). A Letter To My 20 Year Old Self. http://www.girrlscout.com/blog/2018/3/4/a-letter-to-my-younger-self Girrlscout. (2017, June 27). Owning A Small Business: Our Story, Advice, Etc. http://www.girrlscout.com/blog/2017/6/26/owning-a-small-business Baldwin, M. [@Girrlscout]. (n.d.). BTS. [Highlight]. Instagram. Retrieved January 22, 2022, from https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18039345538096017/ Baldwin, M. [@Girrlscout]. (2021, October 3). quick little chat. [Photo]. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUlrdA0lA5U/ Baldwin, M. [@Girrlscout]. (2019, August 7). I fell down an Instagram wormhole last night… [Photo]. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B03kCwFlwRX/ Baldwin, M. [@Girrlscout]. (2020, October 22). I feel like you only get to see specific windows into our slowly-becoming-not-so-small business, and it’s usually me crying. [Photo]. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGqG3aiFKCr/ Geyser, W. (2021, December 14). 17 Social Media Trends for 2022 and Beyond. Influencer Marketing Hub. https://influencermarketinghub.com/social-media-trends/ Amy [@ameeooww_95]. (2022, January 11). Gonna be living in this hoodie from now on. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYl9_PPr4f8/ Amy [@ameeooww_95]. (2022, January 11). Gonna be living in this hoodie from now on [Photograph]. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYl9_PPr4f8/ El Munro. [@elmunro24]. (2022, January 3). @girrlscout was having a major warehouse sale sooo I had to get a few things. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSDsoJlo-t/ El Munro. [@elmunro24]. (2022, January 3). @girrlscout was having a major warehouse sale sooo I had to get a few things [Photograph]. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CYSDsoJlo-t/ Baldwin, M. [@Girrlscout]. (2021, December 12). Woof. I haven’t done a workout in over a month yet almost every morning I get up, put on workout attire, drink pre-workout and proceed to either sit and catch up on emails or throw a hoodie on and go about my day. Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CXZbxuDvlRM/ Squarespace. (n.d.). Set Up Your Site, Pick A Plan Later. https://www.squarespace.com/pricing

  • Being excited about buying a product, only to learn it’s been discontinued by the time you’re actually able to buy it is an upsetting feeling everyone knows. Let’s fix it!
  • Our business is named “Girrlscout,” and we officially became an incorporation in April of 2019. We are not publicly traded on the stock market. The founder and owner of Girrlscout is Michelle Baldwin, an influencer, and we are a Business to Consumer (B2C) company that sells various merchandise such as T-shirts and Sweatshirts.
  • The public perception of Girrlscout seems to be generally positive, just by looking at Instagram posts commenting on their opinion of their recent purchases. Such as their new favorite hoodie (@ameeooww_95, 2022) or taking advantage of a sale (@elmunro24, 2022).
  • The customer reviews thus far have been very positive and supportive, both of our small business as well as our products in general. With that said, though, we know there are some discontinued items that some people have missed out on. So, a business opportunity we may be able to work towards in the future in order to satisfy those customers could be to revive some of those discontinued items once we have the ability to.
  • My recommendation is to revive some of the past products that have since been discontinued to give customers another chance to purchase them and create a “Vintage Girrlscout” line for these products.
  • As for the timeline. First off, we’d increase our ability to store products to have more stock. Whether by reorganizing the current warehouse to have more space or work to afford a larger warehouse. Preferably within about three months.
    Next, we’d go through resumes for potential employees and hire an additional employee to help with the increased orders.
    Then, we’d go through past orders and comments to find customer opinions on previous products and research which discontinued products were the most popular and create a detailed list of previous products ordered by popularity.
    Then, we can create the “vintagegirrlscout.com" website and launch it.
    Once that’s taken care of, we can contact our distributors and start ordering discontinued products to stock our warehouse in preparation for the full launch.
    While waiting for inventory to arrive, we can start promoting the new website on social media platforms as well as the girrlscout.com mailing list to start getting our audience excited about the newest addition.
    Finally, we launch the products and make the “vintage” products available to the public.
    Altogether, we anticipate about 9 months to complete this project.
  • Everyone’s felt the disappointment of finding out something you want to buy is discontinued. VintageGirrlscout.com can bring our customers relief rather than disappointment.

    • ×