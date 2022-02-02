Successfully reported this slideshow.
Amazon seller account got suspended learn how to get it back

Feb. 02, 2022
Bypassing or disobeying Amazon's selling rules and regulations can cost a ban from selling products for months. If you have also received a notification from Amazon recently saying, "Your selling privileges have been removed due to inauthenticity found in your Amazon store/ product pages", then it is a matter of worry. Don't fret out! We have brought you a complete solution of how you can submit an appeal of your account's reactivation and how to prevent your Amazon seller account from further suspension. https://www.data4ecom.com/blog/how-to-reactivate-an-amazon-suspended-account/

Amazon seller account got suspended learn how to get it back

  1. 1. Learn How To Get It Back! Amazon Seller Account Got Suspended?
  2. 2. “ What Does Amazon Mean When It Suspends Your Seller Account? 2
  3. 3. What Does Amazon Mean When It Suspends Your Seller Account? 3 There are three stages of Amazon seller account suspension Stage 1: Account Suspended Stage 2: Account Denied Stage 3: Account Banned Seller accounts can get suspended on the basis of either customer’s/ competitor’s complaints or their own performance.
  4. 4. Below are some of the common reasons for your suspended Amazon seller account. » If you are selling restricted items. » If you are selling an old item as new. » You have negative feedback in uncountable numbers. » Your late shipment rate has exceeded the rate of 4%. 4 What Causes An Amazon Account Suspension?
  5. 5. Below are some of the common reasons for your suspended Amazon seller account. » Rights owner complaints have been filed against you. » If you are sending wrong or not as advertised items. » Amazon has found your account inauthentic. » You have duplicate Amazon seller accounts. 5 What Causes An Amazon Account Suspension?
  6. 6. How to Reactivate an Amazon Suspended Account? Follow the stepwise procedure of getting back your suspended Amazon seller account. 6
  7. 7. Reactivate an Amazon Suspended Account Create a lift of active solutions that can convince the Amazon authorities that you will solve all the complexities and not repeat the same in the future. Create a list of best practices that you will perform in the future to keep your account from suspension. Write an effective POA (Plan of Action) to send to Amazon for your account reinstated. 7 Step 1: Step 2: Step 3:
  8. 8. How To Prepare An Effective POA To Reactivate An Amazon Suspended Account? 8 Amazon does not give any guarantee to reactivate your suspended account after one appeal. So, follow the below-mentioned tips to make your POA even more effective.
  9. 9. Effective POA Be Clear With Your Message Use a clear format and write your appeal in bullets, not paragraphs. Make sure it is readable and to the point. Don’t Include Law Don’t put the blame on customers or Amazon itself. Neither brings the attorney in between, as then Amazon can even ban your account permanently. Don’t Bring Emotion Amazon’s rules and regulations are set for everyone. Without wasting being vulnerable, convince Amazon to be a better Seller.
  10. 10. 10 THANKS!! Any questions? You can find me at: » www.data4ecom.com » info@data4ecom.com

