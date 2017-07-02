HEMATOLOGICAL CHANGES IN SYSTEMIC DISEASES (NON-INFECTIOUS)
• Haematological changes in systemic diseases • Infectious • Non- Infectious
OVERVIEW • Anaemia of chronic disease • Malignancy • Connective tissue disorder • Renal disease • Endocrine disease • Live...
ANAEMIA OF CHRONIC DISEASE
PATHOGENESIS • Cytokine inhibition of erythropoiesis • Block in release of iron from macrophages • Shortened erythrocyte s...
1) Cytokine inhibition of erythropoiesis Cytokines, interleukin-1, TGF-beta, TNF Inhibits EPO production anaemia IFN IL-1 ...
2) Block in release of iron from macrophages TNF Block in mobilization of iron from macrophages Aggregates of iron in marr...
3) Shortened RBC survival Extra corpuscular factors Eg.- Non-specific macrophage activation, hemolytic factors elaborated ...
Features
Differentiating ACD from IDA S.No Parameter Normal value ACD IDA 1 Serum iron 10-70 micro g/dL Reduced Reduced 2 TIBC 100-...
• Management: EPO correction (more important than iron metabolism)
MALIGNANCY
CELLS / SYSTEM INVOLVED CHANGES RBC Anaemia Polycythemia WBC Granulocytosis Granulocytopenia platelets Thrombocytopenia Th...
Causes of anaemia in cancer patients: • Pre-existing nutritional deficiency, • hemolysis, • blood loss, • infiltration of ...
Causes
Hemolysis • Warm antibody is associated with CLL, Hodgkin’s disease, Non- Hodgkin’s disease • Cold antibody is associated ...
Mechanism
Distinguishing warm Vs cold antibodies S.No Parameters Warm antibodies Cold antibodies 1 Immunoglobulin class IgG (predomi...
Drug induced hemolysis • Mitomycin • Cyclosporin • Cisplatinum
NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE - ANAEMIA SCALE
Megaloblastic anaemia Uncontrolled malignant cell proliferation Excessive utilization of folic acid Deficiency of folic ac...
Red cell aplasia • Associated with thymoma in 50% cases Production of antibodies to erythroid precursors Treatment: • surg...
Leucoerythroblastic anaemia • Erythroblasts + granulocyte precursors (myelocyte & myeloblast) identified in peripheral sme...
Pathogenesis Ca breast, prostate, lung , thyroid, kidney, GIT, melanoma Primary myelofibrosis and marrow infiltration by t...
• Peripheral smear findings nucleated RBCs Band forms metamyelocytes myelocytes promyelocytes
Polycythaemia • Rare complication of non-hematological malignancy • Cause Elaboration of tumour cells by EPO and EPO like ...
RCC, Hepatoma, uterine myoma, androgen secreting ovarian tumors, pheochromocytoma, cerebellar hemangioblastoma Production ...
Granulocytosis Inflammation by tumor cells Interaction between cancer cell and host T lymphocytes with mononuclear phagocy...
Granulocytopenia • Secondary to chemotherapy/ radiotherapy • Marrow infiltration (lymphoma)
Platelets • THROMBOCYTOPENIA (<1,00,000/mm.cu)  reduced production (marrow infiltration, secondary to chemo/radio)  incr...
• THROMBOCYTOSIS reactive phenomenon in cancer patients < 1000 x 109/L
• PLATELET FUNCTION ABNORMALITY Impaired function excessive bleeding Causes: IgM in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia IgG in...
Pathogenesis IgM & IgG Platelet aggregation Platelet adhesion Ca cells ADP, Prostaglandin, thrombin release Platelet aggre...
Coagulation DIC underdiagnosed in cancer patients manifests as migratory thrombophlebitis (trousseau’s sign) non-bacterial...
Pathogenesis of DIC in malignancy Commonly encountered in adenocarcinoma (git, pancrease, lung, breast, prostate Occasiona...
CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISORDERS
CELLS / SYSTEM INVOLVED FEATURES RBC Anaemia WBC Neutropenia Lymphopenia Eosinophilia PLT Thrombocytopenia COAGULATION DIC
Anaemia • Associated Fe deficiency (NSAIDS intake) • Folate deficiency • Warm AIHA with IgG and complement – SLE, RA, mixe...
WBC • Felty’s syndrome neutropenia + splenomegaly in RA
Pathogenesis Increased margination & sequestration of neutrophils in enlarged spleen Immune complex and humoral mediated i...
Lymphopenia • SLE • RA
EOSINOPHILIA • SLE • RA • PAN • Churg Strauss syndrome (released of cytokines by T cells)
Platelet • Thrombocytosis (non-specific) - generally CTD • SLE, Mixed CTD, Scleroderma, RA, Dermatomyositis – IMMUNE TCP •...
COAGULATION SLE Lupus anti-coagulant Thrombotic tendencies, TCP, recurrent miscarrages, pulmonary HTN
RENAL DISEASES
EPO PRODUCTION
CELLS/SYSTEM INVOLVED FINDINGS RBC ANEMIA POLYCYTHAEMIA PLATELETS THROMBOCYTOPENIA Part of HUS HEMOSTATIC ABNORMALITIES
Pathogenesis 1) Decreased EPO production 2) Role of toxic metabolites 3) Inflammatory cell mediators
2) Role of toxic metabolites Reduced ability to excrete potentially toxic metabolites Shortens RBC lifespan, marrow suppre...
HEMOLYTIC UREMIC SYNDROME hemolytic anemia (anemia caused by destruction of red blood cells) acute kidney failure (uremia)...
Pathogenesis E.Coli produces VEROTOXIN Damage to endothelium of glomerular capillaries & renal arterioles Localised platel...
Investigations • Peripheral smear: • Fragmented RBCs • Reticulocytosis • Occasional nucleated RBCs • Increased EPO • Incre...
D/D for HUS • TTP ( HUS + FEVER + NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS) normal cleaving of Von Willibrand multimer is impaired. a) congen...
3) Inflammatory cell mediators Chronic inflammatory conditions Hepcidin production INHIBITS: iron absorption in enterocyte...
ANAEMIA • Normocytic normochromic anaemia + ecchinocytes (burr cells) • Retic count – normal/ slightly low • Bone marrow –...
Peritoneal dialysis Circulating inhibitors are removed Folic acid deficiency and blood loss leads to secondary IDA
POLYCYTHAEMIA Renal tumors (PNS) Regional renal hypoxia Ectopic EPO production polycythaemia
Main Haemostatic abnormalities in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease 1. Increased tissue factor 2. Increased Von Willebr...
ENDOCRINE DISEASES
• THYROID GLAND • ADRENAL GLAND • TESTOSTERONE • PITUITARY GLAND
THYROID HORMONE • Stimulates erythropoiesis • Involved in tissue O2 demands
HYPOTHYROIDISM WOMEN Menorrhagia Iron deficiency anaemia Microcytic anaemia MEN T3 T4 required for iron augmentation With ...
• WBC AND PLATELET – unaffected • MYXEDEMA COMA – pancytopenia + marrow hypoplasia
HYPERTHYROIDISM MACROCYTIC ANAEMIA IN THYROID IS DUE TO Plasma dilution folate deficiency Commonly encountered in thyrotox...
ADRENAL GLAND Glucocorticoids Interacts with erythropoietin Enhances erythroid colony proliferation Stimulates erythropoie...
• Addison’s disease (primary adrenal insufficiency / hypocortisolism): - normocytic normochromic anaemia • Cushing’s syndr...
TESTOSTERONE stimulates EPO secretion Direct effect on marrow Androgen receptors in marrow Stromal cell, endothelial cell,...
PITUITARY INSUFFICIENCY Hypothalamic tumors Pituitary tumors, failure, hemorrhage/ infarct Anterior lobe of pituitary invo...
LIVER DISEASES
Cells Findings Conditions RED CELLS ANAEMIA Anaemia of chronic disease Folate deﬁciency Iron deﬁciency (blood loss) Hypers...
ANAEMIA PORTAL HYPERTENSION Splenomegaly Hemodilution and pooling of RBCs Oesophageal varices hemorrhage
• Macrocytosis seen in alcoholic liver disease
Target cells increased membrane lipid content increased surface area of RBCs
• ACANTHOCYTES (SPUR CELLS)
• Wilson’s disease: copper ion toxicity to rbc membrane hemolysis
PORTAL HTN Congestive splenomegaly Plt sequestration in spleen REDUCED TPO PRODUCTION AUTO-ANTIBODIES PRODUCTION TCP
PLATELET FUNCTION DEFECTS Excessive plasmin formation Increased production of endothelial derived platelet inhibitors, NO,...
COAGULATION DEFECTS 1-Increased bleeding risk : • Decreased production of non-endothelial cell-derived coagulation factors...
2-Increased thrombotic risk : Decreased level of the liver-synthesized natural anticoagulant: - proteins C and S - antithr...
HYPER COAGULABILITY • Decreased levels of liver synthesized procoagulant factors •Abnormalities of platelet number • Abnor...
Hypercoagulability in cirrhosis can lead to: Macro and micro-thrombi production resulting in various complications
Macro-thrombotic Complications • Portal vein thrombosis • Deep vein thrombosis • Pulmonary embolism Micro-thrombotic compl...
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)and hypercoagulopathy obesity insulin resistance diabetes dyslipidemia
Reduced sensitivity to insulin Increased fatty acid levels forming thromboxane A2, and lowdensity lipoprotein (LDL) levels...
REFERENCES: • Prabhash K, Nag S, Patil S, Parikh P M. Optimising management of cancer related anemia. Indian J Cancer 2011...
• Thankyou
  1. 1. HEMATOLOGICAL CHANGES IN SYSTEMIC DISEASES (NON-INFECTIOUS)
  2. 2. • Haematological changes in systemic diseases • Infectious • Non- Infectious
  3. 3. OVERVIEW • Anaemia of chronic disease • Malignancy • Connective tissue disorder • Renal disease • Endocrine disease • Liver disease
  4. 4. ANAEMIA OF CHRONIC DISEASE
  5. 5. PATHOGENESIS • Cytokine inhibition of erythropoiesis • Block in release of iron from macrophages • Shortened erythrocyte survival
  6. 6. 1) Cytokine inhibition of erythropoiesis Cytokines, interleukin-1, TGF-beta, TNF Inhibits EPO production anaemia IFN IL-1 Inhibits EPO effect on erythroid progenitor cells Anaemia
  7. 7. 2) Block in release of iron from macrophages TNF Block in mobilization of iron from macrophages Aggregates of iron in marrow macrophages Low serum iron, TIBC Normal / increased iron stores
  8. 8. 3) Shortened RBC survival Extra corpuscular factors Eg.- Non-specific macrophage activation, hemolytic factors elaborated from tumors, vascular factors, bacterial toxins Reduced livespan of RBCs
  9. 9. Features
  10. 10. Differentiating ACD from IDA S.No Parameter Normal value ACD IDA 1 Serum iron 10-70 micro g/dL Reduced Reduced 2 TIBC 100-300 micro g/dL Decreased/normal Reduced 3 Transferrin saturation 10-25% Decreased/normal Reduced 4 Serum ferritin 220-250 microg/dL Normal/Increased Low 5 ZPP Male 1-27 microg/dL Female 11-45 microg/dL Increased Increased 6 sTfR 1.15 – 2.75 mg/L Normal High
  11. 11. • Management: EPO correction (more important than iron metabolism)
  12. 12. MALIGNANCY
  13. 13. CELLS / SYSTEM INVOLVED CHANGES RBC Anaemia Polycythemia WBC Granulocytosis Granulocytopenia platelets Thrombocytopenia Thrombocytosis Platelet function abnormality Coagulation DIC
  14. 14. Causes of anaemia in cancer patients: • Pre-existing nutritional deficiency, • hemolysis, • blood loss, • infiltration of the bone marrow by tumor cells and • myelosuppression due to therapy (chemo and radiation therapy) • Cancer per se The CRA of chronic disease is characterized by anaemia being proportional to the tumor burden and a relatively late manifestation of the malignancy. This is due to functional iron deficiency, shortened RBC lifespan and reduced production of EPO (mediated by inflammatory cytokines).
  15. 15. Causes
  16. 16. Hemolysis • Warm antibody is associated with CLL, Hodgkin’s disease, Non- Hodgkin’s disease • Cold antibody is associated with chronic cold agglutinin disease, Waldernstrom’s macroglobulinemia, myeloma
  17. 17. Mechanism
  18. 18. Distinguishing warm Vs cold antibodies S.No Parameters Warm antibodies Cold antibodies 1 Immunoglobulin class IgG (predominantly) IgM IgA IgM (predominantly) IgG 2 Optimal reactivity 37 degree C <30 degree C @4 degree C 3 Mechanism of hemolysis Attachment of membrane bound Ig or C3b to macrophage receptors (extravascular) Complement lysis (intravascular), Attachment of membrane bound to C3b to macrophage receptors (extravascular) 4 Specificity Usually anti-Rh Usually anti-I PCH anti-P 5 Peripheral blood smear Spherocytes Red cell agglutinates 6 Site Extravascular Intravascular
  19. 19. Drug induced hemolysis • Mitomycin • Cyclosporin • Cisplatinum
  20. 20. NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE - ANAEMIA SCALE
  21. 21. Megaloblastic anaemia Uncontrolled malignant cell proliferation Excessive utilization of folic acid Deficiency of folic acid Megaloblastic anaemia
  22. 22. Red cell aplasia • Associated with thymoma in 50% cases Production of antibodies to erythroid precursors Treatment: • surgical removal • Immunosuppressive treatment with cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, steroids, plasma exchange are more prone to lead to relapse.
  23. 23. Leucoerythroblastic anaemia • Erythroblasts + granulocyte precursors (myelocyte & myeloblast) identified in peripheral smear
  24. 24. Pathogenesis Ca breast, prostate, lung , thyroid, kidney, GIT, melanoma Primary myelofibrosis and marrow infiltration by tumors Disturbance in marrow micro-vasculature Early release of precursors Leukoerythroblastic picture
  25. 25. • Peripheral smear findings nucleated RBCs Band forms metamyelocytes myelocytes promyelocytes
  26. 26. Polycythaemia • Rare complication of non-hematological malignancy • Cause Elaboration of tumour cells by EPO and EPO like peptides
  27. 27. RCC, Hepatoma, uterine myoma, androgen secreting ovarian tumors, pheochromocytoma, cerebellar hemangioblastoma Production of EPO and EPO like peptides Polycythemia
  28. 28. Granulocytosis Inflammation by tumor cells Interaction between cancer cell and host T lymphocytes with mononuclear phagocytic cells Production of cytokines Induces WBC differentiation and proliferation
  29. 29. Granulocytopenia • Secondary to chemotherapy/ radiotherapy • Marrow infiltration (lymphoma)
  30. 30. Platelets • THROMBOCYTOPENIA (<1,00,000/mm.cu)  reduced production (marrow infiltration, secondary to chemo/radio)  increased destruction (DIC)  hypersplenism (splenic infiltration by lymphoma/CLL)
  31. 31. • THROMBOCYTOSIS reactive phenomenon in cancer patients < 1000 x 109/L
  32. 32. • PLATELET FUNCTION ABNORMALITY Impaired function excessive bleeding Causes: IgM in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia IgG in Myeloma Cancer cells
  33. 33. Pathogenesis IgM & IgG Platelet aggregation Platelet adhesion Ca cells ADP, Prostaglandin, thrombin release Platelet aggregation
  34. 34. Coagulation DIC underdiagnosed in cancer patients manifests as migratory thrombophlebitis (trousseau’s sign) non-bacterial thrombotic endocarditis
  35. 35. Pathogenesis of DIC in malignancy Commonly encountered in adenocarcinoma (git, pancrease, lung, breast, prostate Occasionaly glioblastoma or other brain tumors Production of tissue factors by tumor cells Or increased tissue factor generated on the surface of monocytes or macrophages Tissue factor binds to factor VII Activates factors IX and X Rarely – cysteine protease, which directly activates factor X
  36. 36. CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISORDERS
  37. 37. CELLS / SYSTEM INVOLVED FEATURES RBC Anaemia WBC Neutropenia Lymphopenia Eosinophilia PLT Thrombocytopenia COAGULATION DIC
  38. 38. Anaemia • Associated Fe deficiency (NSAIDS intake) • Folate deficiency • Warm AIHA with IgG and complement – SLE, RA, mixed CTD • Sideroblastic anaemia – SLE, RA
  39. 39. WBC • Felty’s syndrome neutropenia + splenomegaly in RA
  40. 40. Pathogenesis Increased margination & sequestration of neutrophils in enlarged spleen Immune complex and humoral mediated inhibition of granulopoiesis in marrow Antibody production to mature neutrophils
  41. 41. Lymphopenia • SLE • RA
  42. 42. EOSINOPHILIA • SLE • RA • PAN • Churg Strauss syndrome (released of cytokines by T cells)
  43. 43. Platelet • Thrombocytosis (non-specific) - generally CTD • SLE, Mixed CTD, Scleroderma, RA, Dermatomyositis – IMMUNE TCP • SLE - TTP
  44. 44. COAGULATION SLE Lupus anti-coagulant Thrombotic tendencies, TCP, recurrent miscarrages, pulmonary HTN
  45. 45. RENAL DISEASES
  46. 46. EPO PRODUCTION
  47. 47. CELLS/SYSTEM INVOLVED FINDINGS RBC ANEMIA POLYCYTHAEMIA PLATELETS THROMBOCYTOPENIA Part of HUS HEMOSTATIC ABNORMALITIES
  48. 48. Pathogenesis 1) Decreased EPO production 2) Role of toxic metabolites 3) Inflammatory cell mediators
  49. 49. 2) Role of toxic metabolites Reduced ability to excrete potentially toxic metabolites Shortens RBC lifespan, marrow suppression Anaemia Eg- HUS
  50. 50. HEMOLYTIC UREMIC SYNDROME hemolytic anemia (anemia caused by destruction of red blood cells) acute kidney failure (uremia) low platelet count (thrombocyto penia).
  51. 51. Pathogenesis E.Coli produces VEROTOXIN Damage to endothelium of glomerular capillaries & renal arterioles Localised platelet deposition Intravascular coagulation Ischemic renal cortical necrosis
  52. 52. Investigations • Peripheral smear: • Fragmented RBCs • Reticulocytosis • Occasional nucleated RBCs • Increased EPO • Increased S. Creatinine • Thrombocytopenia • Bone Marrow: increased megakaryocytes (compensatory)
  53. 53. D/D for HUS • TTP ( HUS + FEVER + NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS) normal cleaving of Von Willibrand multimer is impaired. a) congenital absence of ADAMTS-13 cleaving protease b) immunologic inactivation of protease
  54. 54. 3) Inflammatory cell mediators Chronic inflammatory conditions Hepcidin production INHIBITS: iron absorption in enterocytes INHIBITS: iron release through ferroportin Anaemia
  55. 55. ANAEMIA • Normocytic normochromic anaemia + ecchinocytes (burr cells) • Retic count – normal/ slightly low • Bone marrow – Normoblastic erythropoiesis without erythroid hyperplasia • Management : r EPO in renal failure – iv, sc, ip. Chronic ambulatory peritoneal dialysis
  56. 56. Peritoneal dialysis Circulating inhibitors are removed Folic acid deficiency and blood loss leads to secondary IDA
  57. 57. POLYCYTHAEMIA Renal tumors (PNS) Regional renal hypoxia Ectopic EPO production polycythaemia
  58. 58. Main Haemostatic abnormalities in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease 1. Increased tissue factor 2. Increased Von Willebrand factor 3. Increased factor VII a 4. Increased factor XII a 5. Increased activated protein C 6. Increased fibrinogen 7. Reduced tissue plasminogen activator 8. Inreased plasminogen activator inhibitor 1
  59. 59. ENDOCRINE DISEASES
  60. 60. • THYROID GLAND • ADRENAL GLAND • TESTOSTERONE • PITUITARY GLAND
  61. 61. THYROID HORMONE • Stimulates erythropoiesis • Involved in tissue O2 demands
  62. 62. HYPOTHYROIDISM WOMEN Menorrhagia Iron deficiency anaemia Microcytic anaemia MEN T3 T4 required for iron augmentation With associated achlorhydria Microcytic Anaemia
  63. 63. • WBC AND PLATELET – unaffected • MYXEDEMA COMA – pancytopenia + marrow hypoplasia
  64. 64. HYPERTHYROIDISM MACROCYTIC ANAEMIA IN THYROID IS DUE TO Plasma dilution folate deficiency Commonly encountered in thyrotoxicosis.
  65. 65. ADRENAL GLAND Glucocorticoids Interacts with erythropoietin Enhances erythroid colony proliferation Stimulates erythropoiesis
  66. 66. • Addison’s disease (primary adrenal insufficiency / hypocortisolism): - normocytic normochromic anaemia • Cushing’s syndrome • Primary aldosteronism polycythemia
  67. 67. TESTOSTERONE stimulates EPO secretion Direct effect on marrow Androgen receptors in marrow Stromal cell, endothelial cell, macrophages, myeloid precursor cells Not erythroid cells
  68. 68. PITUITARY INSUFFICIENCY Hypothalamic tumors Pituitary tumors, failure, hemorrhage/ infarct Anterior lobe of pituitary involvement Defective production of ACTH, TSH, FSH, LH, GH, Prolactin Deficiency of thyroxine, adrenal hormones, androgens ANAEMIA
  69. 69. LIVER DISEASES
  70. 70. Cells Findings Conditions RED CELLS ANAEMIA Anaemia of chronic disease Folate deﬁciency Iron deﬁciency (blood loss) Hypersplenism Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) (rare) POLYCYTHAEMIA Hepatocellular carcinoma (rare) Infectious hepatitis (rare) WHITE CELLS NEUTROPHILIA Infection Malignancy Haemolysis NEUTROPENIA Hypersplenism PLATELETS THROMBOCYTOPENIA Hypersplenism DIC Auto-immune THROMBOCYTOSIS Hepatoma IMPAIRED FUNCTIONS Inhibitory factors
  71. 71. ANAEMIA PORTAL HYPERTENSION Splenomegaly Hemodilution and pooling of RBCs Oesophageal varices hemorrhage
  72. 72. • Macrocytosis seen in alcoholic liver disease
  73. 73. Target cells increased membrane lipid content increased surface area of RBCs
  74. 74. • ACANTHOCYTES (SPUR CELLS)
  75. 75. • Wilson’s disease: copper ion toxicity to rbc membrane hemolysis
  76. 76. PORTAL HTN Congestive splenomegaly Plt sequestration in spleen REDUCED TPO PRODUCTION AUTO-ANTIBODIES PRODUCTION TCP
  77. 77. PLATELET FUNCTION DEFECTS Excessive plasmin formation Increased production of endothelial derived platelet inhibitors, NO, prostaglandin PLATELET MEMBRANE PROTEOLYSIS
  78. 78. COAGULATION DEFECTS 1-Increased bleeding risk : • Decreased production of non-endothelial cell-derived coagulation factors (eg, factors II, V, VII, IX, X, XI, XIII) • Thrombocytopenia • altered platelet function • abnormalities of fibrinogen • decreased thrombin activatable fibrinolysis inhibitor (TAFI)
  79. 79. 2-Increased thrombotic risk : Decreased level of the liver-synthesized natural anticoagulant: - proteins C and S - antithrombin levels -Plasminogen Elevated levels of endothelial cell-derived factor VIII and von Willebrand factor (Vwf) So ….. • In liver disorders especially cirrhosis we have disruption of these opposing pathways lead to different and potentially changing hemostasis
  80. 80. HYPER COAGULABILITY • Decreased levels of liver synthesized procoagulant factors •Abnormalities of platelet number • Abnormalities of platelet function • Hyperfibrinolysis HYPOCOAGULABILITY • Several endothelium- derived procoagulant factors are increased in cirrhosis, including factor VIII & von Willebrand factor
  81. 81. Hypercoagulability in cirrhosis can lead to: Macro and micro-thrombi production resulting in various complications
  82. 82. Macro-thrombotic Complications • Portal vein thrombosis • Deep vein thrombosis • Pulmonary embolism Micro-thrombotic complication • subtle complications • Intra-hepatic microthrombi → localized ischemia • →scarring and accelerated development of cirrhosis in a process known as parenchymal extinction → liver atrophy
  83. 83. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)and hypercoagulopathy obesity insulin resistance diabetes dyslipidemia
  84. 84. Reduced sensitivity to insulin Increased fatty acid levels forming thromboxane A2, and lowdensity lipoprotein (LDL) levels increased platelet aggregation.
  85. 85. REFERENCES: • Prabhash K, Nag S, Patil S, Parikh P M. Optimising management of cancer related anemia. Indian J Cancer 2011;48:1-10 • Hoffbrand Postgraduate Haematology, Sixth edition, pp.940 - 955 • Kaushansky, K., & Williams, W. J. (2010). Williams hematology. New York: McGraw-Hill Medical. • Clinical Laboratory Hematology, 3rd Edition, Shirlyn B. McKenzie
  86. 86. • Thankyou

×