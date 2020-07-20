Successfully reported this slideshow.
Biology 1 (botany) Chap- 3 Inheritance and Variation by- Dr. Janaki V. Pandey Gregor Mendel – Father of Genetics 1
Alleles Cell is 1-100 µm Nucleus is 6 µm 2
CHROMOSOMES AND MECHANISM OF INHERITANCE Gregor Mendel gave the accurate explanation for the mechanism of inheritance by u...
Genetic Terminology Factor: It is a unit of heredity. It is responsible for inheritance and expression of character. Gene:...
Alleles: the two or more alternative forms of a given gene. Eg. Tall-T and dwarf-t Dominant: allele that express its trait...
6
Homozygous : An individual possessing identical alleles for a particular trait. Eg. RR Phenotypic ratio: the ratio of the ...
Pureline: an individual or a group of individuals which is homozygous or true breeding for one or more traits. Eg. TT or t...
Mendelian cross Monohybrid cross: A cross between parents differing in only one heritable trait. Phenotypic ratio is 3:1 G...
Dihybrid cross: A cross between parents differing in two heritable traits. Phenotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1 Genotypic ratio is ...
MENDEL’S LAWS OF INHERITANCE 1. Law of Dominance: When two homozygous individuals with one or more sets of contrasting cha...
3. Law of Independent Assortment: When hybrid possessing two or more pairs of contrasting factors form gametes, the factor...
RR Rr Rr rr Cross between RR (homozygous ) and rr Red and White (rr) flower. R r R r F1 ---------- Rr (monohybrid) Phenoty...
Back cross: The cross of F1 hybrid with one of the parents either recessive or dominant. Test cross: The cross of F1 hybri...
Gene Interaction • Neo – Mendelism: Deviation from Mendelian pattern of inheritance. Gene Interaction Intragenic Intergeni...
Incomplete Dominance • Both the alleles in express themselves partially. • There is an intermediate expression in the F1 h...
Incomplete Dominance 17
Co- dominance • Both the alleles express them self equally. • Characters of both the alleles are seen physically. • Eg. Co...
Co-dominance 19
R r R RR RED Rr PINK R Rr PINK rr WHITE ? INCOMPLETE DOMINANCE Phenotypic ratio 1:2:1 Genotypic ratio 1:2:1 CO-DOMINANCE P...
21
Multiple Alleles • Arises due to mutations of wild type of gene. • Different alleles in a series show dominant-recessive, ...
Multiple Alleles Blood group Wings in Drosophila 23
Pleiotropy • A single gene controls two or more different traits. • The phenotypic ratio is 1:2 instead of 3:1 . • Eg. Sic...
25
Thank You All. 26
