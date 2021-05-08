COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://ams.readbooks.link/?book=0425087417 strongThe story of one man's evolution from naive and ambitious young intern to world-class neurosurgeon.strongWith poignant insight and humor, Frank Vertosick Jr., MD, describes some of the greatest challenges of his career, including a six-week-old infant with a tumor in her brain, a young man struck down in his prime by paraplegia, and a minister with a .22-caliber bullet lodged in his skull. Told through intimate portraits of Vertosick FULLBOOK 8217Reads patients and unsparing yet fascinatingly detailed descriptions of surgical procedures, emWhen the Air Hits Your Brainem FULLBOOK 8212Readthe culmination of decades spent struggling to learn an unforgiving craft FULLBOOK 8212Readilluminates both the mysteries of the mind and the realities of the operating room.