If you are starting up your online business or about to it, you probably have come across the question about what tools to use. The answer is: very few. However, the app and software industry is a vast market, and all actors try their very best to convince you about the necessary need for their particular tool. To get some clarity, read this article, and you will learn about the tools you should have to not fall into the trap of "good-to-have" syndrome and spend your entire budget on cool apps instead of money-producing apps and software.