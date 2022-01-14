Successfully reported this slideshow.
Matric Equivalent Courses

Jan. 14, 2022
Matric Equivalent Certificates are achieved when completing courses that equip you with specialised skills that will be useful to you in the workplace. These courses focus on a specific stream of learning (ie. bookkeeping) that you can use to further your career.

Matric Equivalent Courses

  1. 1. Matric Equivalent Courses You Can Study Today Here are the Matric Equivalent Courses you can study to achieve a Matric Equivalent Certificate: ICB FET Certificate: Senior Bookkeeping ICB National Certificate: Small Business Management
  2. 2. What Is A Matric Equivalent Certificate? Matric Equivalent Certificates are achieved when completing courses that equip you with specialised skills that will be useful to you in the workplace. A Matric Equivalent Certificate is: On the same NQF level as Matric And A specialised Skill Set Qualification
  3. 3. What Is A Scarce Skill? Scarce Skills are skills that are in high demand in South Africa. Some of these Scarce Skills are also in demand in other countries. These skills are sought after by employers as there aren’t enough qualified professionals in those specific fields.
  4. 4. What Are The Benefits Of Pursuing A Scarce Skills Job? Here are other benefits of choosing a scarce skills job: Jobs Are plenty! Hiring Opportunities Increase your income Move up the corporate ladder! Travel and work abroad Local and international accreditation
  5. 5. How Do You Identify Critical And Scarce Skills? Scarce Skills and Critical Skills may sound similar but they have two different meanings. Scarce Skills are the demand for skilled people to fill professions whereas Critical Skills are “add on” skills that employers look for.
  6. 6. Why You Should Choose A Matric Equivalent Certificate? Choosing to obtain a Matric Equivalent Certificate is a very good option. It is for people who have not completed Matric and want to get a qualification that specialises in a field you want to work in. When studying a Matric Equivalent Course you: Gain a Scarce Skill Work in a specialised field
  7. 7. What Courses Are Equivalent To A Matric Certificate? Matric College offers two Matric Equivalent Courses that are on the same qualification level as Matric. The courses are ICB F.E.T Certificate: Senior Bookkeeping (NQF 4) ICB National Certificate: Small Business Management (NQF 4)
  8. 8. The Institute of Certified Bookkeepers is an independent external examination body that offers accredited business qualifications in South Africa. They offer a high-quality learning experience and are registered with the NQF. Who Is ICB? Institute Of Certified Bookkeepers
  9. 9. Are ICB Courses Recognised by other institutions? Yes, ICB Courses are recognised by other institutions that offer recognition of prior learning. You can use your ICB Qualification to get automatic credits for a course you want to study later. ICB courses are recognised locally in South Africa and internationally.
  10. 10. Benefits Of Studying A Matric Equivalent Qualification A Matric Equivalent Certificate is the beginning of many academic and professional opportunities you can take advantage of. Benefits of a Matric Equivalent Certificate include:

