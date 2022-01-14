Matric Equivalent Courses

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Matric Equivalent Certificates are achieved when completing courses that equip you with specialised skills that will be useful to you in the workplace. These courses focus on a specific stream of learning (ie. bookkeeping) that you can use to further your career.