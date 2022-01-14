Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Matric is your final year of high school in South Africa. The final exam is called the “matric exams”. This exam is administered by the Department of Basic Education. Students that complete their final year of high school (Grade 12) are also called “matriculants” OR more commonly referred to as matrics.