Matric

  1. 1. Matric Matric is your final year of high school in South Africa. The final exam is called the “matric exams”. This exam is administered by the Department of Basic Education. Students that complete their final year of high school (Grade 12) are also called “matriculants” OR more commonly referred to as matrics.
  2. 2. What Is A Matric Certificate? A Matric Certificate is awarded to students who have completed Grades 10, 11 and 12. This certificate can be a National Senior Certificate OR a Senior Certificate (Amended).
  3. 3. Is The National Senior Certificate And Senior Certificate(A) The Same? Yes, they look the same BUT there are some differences: The certificates are partially different The mark allocation and study process is different 1. 2.
  4. 4. Is Matric A Qualification? Yes, Matric is the school-leaving qualification in South Africa. This qualification allows students to do the following: Get an entry-level job Complete a learnership Further your studies at a university, college or distance learning institution
  5. 5. What Level Of Qualification Is Matric? The Matric qualification is NQF Level 4 on the (NQF) National Qualifications Framework. This framework ensures that certain standards and quality in education are met. This framework also determines what level of education a student has achieved in South Africa.
  6. 6. How Many Subjects Do You Need To Pass Matric? This depends on the type of Matric Certificate you are completing. Here are your options: National Senior Certificate (NSC) Senior Certificate (Amended) (SC (A)) Matric Upgrade
  7. 7. How Do I Combine My Matric Certificates? There are two ways you can combine your Matric Certificate: If you are doing a matric rewrite / supplementary exam / second chance programme If you are completing a Matric Upgrade course 1. 2.
  8. 8. What Is An APS Score? An APS Score is called the Admission Point Score. This score determines your pass level and your pass level determines what you can do after matric.
  9. 9. What Are The 4 Types Of Certificates You Can Get In Matric? Here are the four certificates you can get: Bachelors Degree Pass Diploma Pass Higher Certificate Pass Senior Certificate (Amended) Pass
  10. 10. Do You Get A Matric Certificate If You Have Failed? No, you do not get a matric certificate if you have failed matric BUT you will receive your statement of results.

