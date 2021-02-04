Successfully reported this slideshow.
Virtual Focus Groups Workshop- Comparatively

Virtual focus groups today, compared to traditional. Made with Science!

Published in: Law
Virtual Focus Groups Workshop- Comparatively

  1. 1. Traditional approach to focus groups, but with a more scientific and structured approach. Qualitative Focus Groups An experimental method where a causal eﬀect can be discovered by testing two variations of a study where only one change is made. A/B Testing A representative, generalizable focus group using a large number of respondents. Quantitative Focus Groups A metric to assess jurors using a plethora of analytical tools including facial analysis, linguistics, psychometrics, and demographics. Witness Assessments Methodology We use online methods to conduct all our services. We gather potential jurors from your specific jurisdiction because actual potential jurors have the only opinions that truly matter.
  2. 2. Qualitative Focus Groups Involves a small group of individuals having a discussion about each question you present. You can test a plethora of things, such as openings, closings, themes, voir dire questions, and arguments. TRADITIONAL These focus groups involve a moderator who facilitates the discussions and makes sure that the discussions are structured and stay on topic. MODERATED Though helpful for measuring interactions and discussion points, these focus groups are not generalizable because they usually involve between 6 and 12 individuals. No causal or correlational findings result from this type of group alone. NOT GENERALIZABLE
  3. 3. Quantitative Focus Groups These focus groups diﬀer immensely from traditional focus groups. They use a large number of potential jurors from your jurisdiction resulting in a high levels of confidence in the results, making them generalizable to your entire juror pool. DATA AND ANALYTICS HEAVY These focus groups result in data that can be used to do a multitude of things, such as develop new arguments, build new themes, discover voir dire questions, and estimates for damages, both anchored and unanchored. SCIENCE BACKED The most intriguing benefit of these quantitative focus groups is that they allow our data analysts to analyze the psychographics, demographics, opinions, and beliefs to find what the profile of a bad juror is likely to look like. This will help you better understand which voir dire questions to ask and help you get a jury more in your favor and far less biased. JUROR PROFILES
  4. 4. A/B Testing Involves conducting a social science experiment where two diﬀerent versions of a study are created with only a single diﬀerence. After data is collected, any diﬀerence between those two versions’ results is directly caused by the single change. ROBUST RESEARCH METHOD This method allows you to test two diﬀerent approaches. For example, you may want to go straight for the lost wages if your client lost their job after poor decisions from a TBI. However, you may also want to test if going for the money may be seen as problematic to the jury and make your case overall less valuable. TESTS DIFFERENT APPROACHES Not only do you get an idea of which approach is best, but you get some reasoning as to why. This is done using open-ended, qualitative questions that will tell you why individuals think the specific way they do. You can then compare these open-ended results to have an additional way to compare your approaches. DIFFERENT QUALITATIVE RESULTS
  5. 5. Witness Assessments You, as an attorney, may believe you have a great witness and think that they are going to win the case for you, but, your opinion is not what matters. What really matters is what potential jurors think about your or the defense’s witness. JUROR PERCEPTIONS We do not simply test the witness on their credentials. We use a mixtures of credentials, credibility, likability, confidence, and a number of other variables to get an idea of where your witness may be weak or problematic and even where the defense’s witness is weak or problematic. This can be a huge advantage. MULTIPLE ASPECTS Along with jurors’ perceptions, we can use advanced analytics, such as linguistics and facial analysis, to discover initial reactions and trends that witnesses show when discussing certain aspects of a case. This can tell you whether or not they feel confident in their answers or if a certain topic makes them uncomfortable. ADVANCED ANALYTICS
  6. 6. Sampling Method The most important step in conducting a focus group Sampling with s specific objective that is chosen by the expert, in law it involves typically registered voters/drivers. Purposive Sampling The data must match the census data for your specific jurisdiction. Based around sex, political aﬀiliation, race, income, and other demographic variables. Census Matching There will always be strong confidence with our data. This means that the data will have an 85 percent or higher confidence interval meaning there will be 15 percent or less error in the results. Conﬁdence Interval

