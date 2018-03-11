Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic: COMPRESSOR Group Members: JAMSHER KHAN (16CH44) SAGAR KHAN (16CH56)
Contents
Compressor Introduction Classification Applications Advantages
 Compressor is used to increase the pressure of air from low pressure to high pressure by using some external energy. OR ...
Evaporator Compressor Condenser Meeting Device
 Major difference is that compressors handle the gases while pumps do the liquids.  As gases are compressible, the compr...
 For making the heat flow from refrigerant to atmosphere, we need to increase the temperature but only increasing the tem...
 A positive displacement compressor is a device which is used to compress the fluid so that can be transported to long di...
 In this type of compressor the fluid is first accelerated to high velocity and then passed through a diffuser.  The kin...
 The basic one-line difference between positive displacement compressor (PDC) and dynamic compressor (DC) lies in the fac...
 For Generation of Electricity in Power Plants.
 In Aerospace,Automotive, Food and Beverages and General Manufacturing.
 Glass Manufacturing, Plastics, Hospitals/Medical Mining, PharmaceuticalsWood Products etc.
 For filling the air in tube of vehicles.  In automobile service station to clean vehicles.
 For spray painting in paint industries.  For cleaning workshop machines.
 For supercharging of IC engines  For operation of pneumatic tools i,e. rock drills, vibrators etc.
 They tend to be less expensive  Upgrading permanent mount compressors with air filters, water filters, and in-line lubr...
 Portability and versatility.  No additional air hose needed.
  4. 4.  Compressor is used to increase the pressure of air from low pressure to high pressure by using some external energy. OR  Compressors are mechanical devices that compress the gases.  Compressors are considered as heart of refrigeration system.
  5. 5. Evaporator Compressor Condenser Meeting Device
  6. 6.  Major difference is that compressors handle the gases while pumps do the liquids.  As gases are compressible, the compressor also reduces the volume of gas however liquids are relatively incompressible.
  7. 7.  For making the heat flow from refrigerant to atmosphere, we need to increase the temperature but only increasing the temperature would not work. Because we need the liquid state in evaporator, such that the heat removed for refrigeration is maximum(latent heat of vaporization is used instead of sensible heating). So we increase the pressure which increases the temperature, Because of increase in pressure the boiling point increases, so the boiling point becomes almost equivalent to room temperature and phase change occurs in condenser. So that we get continuous liquid at different points. So we can say that compressor is required for continuous cooling.
  8. 8.  A positive displacement compressor is a device which is used to compress the fluid so that can be transported to long distances. HOW...???  These compressors increase the pressure of the fluid by decreasing its volume mechanically which ultimately increases the speed as well as fluid pressure.  The compressor usually contains pistons which enable it to function well.
  9. 9.  In this type of compressor the fluid is first accelerated to high velocity and then passed through a diffuser.  The kinetic energy of fluid is converted to pressure energy at diffuser before it leaves through the outlet.  Both the increase in pressure and gas flow occurs simultaneously.
  10. 10.  The basic one-line difference between positive displacement compressor (PDC) and dynamic compressor (DC) lies in the fact of how they apply the pressure on a fluid.  In PDC a mechanical linkage reduces the volume of fluid physically to increase the pressure whereas in DC the fluid is provided some velocity which undergoes a diffuser resulting in the increase in pressure.
  11. 11.  For Generation of Electricity in Power Plants.
  12. 12.  In Aerospace,Automotive, Food and Beverages and General Manufacturing.
  13. 13.  Glass Manufacturing, Plastics, Hospitals/Medical Mining, PharmaceuticalsWood Products etc.
  14. 14.  For filling the air in tube of vehicles.  In automobile service station to clean vehicles.
  15. 15.  For spray painting in paint industries.  For cleaning workshop machines.
  16. 16.  For supercharging of IC engines  For operation of pneumatic tools i,e. rock drills, vibrators etc.
  17. 17.  They tend to be less expensive  Upgrading permanent mount compressors with air filters, water filters, and in-line lubrication is easier.  There is a much broader selection of electrical power options for mounted units.  Generally, they are more powerful.  Generally, they have greater air capacity (CFM output).
  18. 18.  Portability and versatility.  No additional air hose needed.

