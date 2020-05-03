Jamchoe's power point presentation of tibetan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
གཞི་ལས་མཆོག་དམན་ཐ་དད་ཙམ་དུ་དམིགས་སུ་བཟུང་ནས་ དགར་བ་དང་དོན་གང་ཡིན་པ་དེ་ཉིད་ལ་བརྣན་པའི་དོན་སོན་ པར་འཇུག་པའི་ནི་སྒྲའི་ཚིག་ཕྲད...
མཆོག་ཏུ་དགར་བ་ དམན་པ་དགར་བ་ ཐ་དད་ཙམ་དུ་དགར་བ་ ༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་ནི་མིའི་ནང་ནས་མཆོག་གོ། བོད་རིགས་ལས་གཞན་ནི་རྒྱ་རིགས། རྐུ་བརྒྱབ་པ་...
སོབ་སོང་ལ་བརོན་འགྲུས་ནི་བྱས་་ཡིན།་ དུས་ཚོད་ནི་འཕྲོ་བརླག་བཏང་མེད། ད་ཡིག་རྒྱུགས་ལ་སེམས་ཁྲལ་མེད་དོ།་ བརྣན་པ།
• བསན་འཛིན་ནི་མ་སུ་རི་བོད་ཁིམ་ སོབ་གྲྭའི་སོབ་མ་ཞིག་རེད། ༡༽ནི་སྒྲ་ངེས་བཟུང་ ལ་འཇུག་པ། • སོབ་སོང་ལེགས་པོ་བྱས་ནས་ནི།། • རང་བཙ...
དང་སྒྲ། ཚིག་དོན་སྔ་ཕི་ཕོགས་གཅིག་ཏུ་སྡུད་པའམ་སོ་སོར་འབྱེད་ པ་སོགས་ཀི་དོན་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དང་སྒྲའི་ཚིག་ཕྲད་དང་ ལྡན་པ་ཞིག་ལ་དང་སྒྲ...
• སྨྱུ་གུ་དང་། དེབ་དང་། སྣག་ཚ་དང་། ཡིག་ཅོག་བཅས་ནི་ཡིག་ཆས་སོ།༡་སྡུད་པ། • ཆོལ་ཁ་གསུམ་ནི། མདོ་སོད་དང་། མདོ་སྨད་དང་། དབུས་གཙང་...
ཐ་སྙད་ཀི་དབང་དུ་བྱས་པའི་འདས་མ་ཐག་པ་དང་རྣམ་གྲངས་གཞན་ ཅན་སོགས་ཀི་དོན་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དེ་སྒྲའི་ཚིག་ཕྲད་དང་ལྡན་པ་ཞིག་ལ་ ཟེར། དེ་སྒྲ...
ཐ་སྙད་འདས་མ་ ཐག་པ། ཐ་སྙད་རྣམ་གྲངས་ གཞན་ཅན། དེ་སྒྲའི་གཙོ་བོའི་དབྱེ་བ།
ཐ་སྙད་དབང་དུ་གསུམ། ཐ་སྙད་འདས་མ་ ཐག་པ། ཐ་སྙད་རྣམ་གྲངས་ གཞན་ཅན། ཐ་སྙད་ལྷག་བཅས།
དངོས་པོའི་དབང་དུ་བཞི། བདེན་པའི་དངོས་པོ། གསང་བའི་དངོས་པོ། བདག་གི་བའི་དངོས་པོ། ཕ་རོལ་པོའི་དངོས་པོ།
དུས་ཁོ་ནའི་དབང་དུ་གཉིས།
ཐ་སྙད་དབང་དུ་གསུམ་གི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ༢༽དེརིན་གོང་ཆེའོ། ཡང་ན། དེ་བཟང་ངོ། ༣༽སད་ཆ་བཤད་དེ་འགྲོ།
དངོས་པོའི་དབང་དུ་བཞིའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ༡༽ཁེད་ཀིས་གསུངས་པ་དེ་བདེན་པ་རེད། ༢༽དེ་མ་ཤོད་ཨ། ༣༽བདག་གི་དཔེ་དེབ་དེ། ༤༽ཁེད་ཀི་སོད་ཐུང་...
དུས་ཁོ་ནའི་དབང་དུ་གཉིས་ཀི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ༡༽ཁ་སང་གི་ཉི་མ་དེ་ལ་ཕྲན་སིད་པོ་བྱུང་སོང་།
གང་སྒྲ་འམ་སི་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན། སི་སྒྲ།
• ཁེད་ལ་དངོས་པོ་ཅི་ཞིག་ཡོད་པ་དེ་ཁོང་ལ་གནང་རོགཅི་ཞིག • ཅི་སེ་སྐུ་ཉིད་དྷ་སར་ཕེབས་ན་བདག་ལ་དཔེ་དེབ་ཞིག་ཉོ་རོགཅི་སེ། • ཁེད་ལྷ་ས...
ཇི་དཔེ་བཀོད་པ་ལ་སོགས་པའི་འཇུག་པར་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ཁོ་མོ་ཇི་ལྟར་བྱས་ནས་ཕུལ་བྱུང་གི་སོབ་མ་ཞིག་ཏུ་གྱུར།ཇི་ལྟར། ་དཔེ་ བུ་མོ་དེ་མོ...
སུ་གང་ཟག་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། སོབ་ལ་མི་བརོན་མཁན་གི་སོབ་མ་ དེ་སུ་རེད།
གང་ཐམས་ཅད་དེ་ཀུན་ལ་འཇུག་་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། གསལ་བྱེད་སུམ་ཅུ་གང་དང་གང་ཡིན། ཡང་ན། ཁོད་གང་དུ་བསོད་དམ།
སེས་བུའི་རྟགས་མཚོན་པར་བྱེད་པའི་སྒྲ་སྔར་མེད་གསར་དུ་སར་བས་དེས་ བདག་པོའམ་ལྡན་པ་དབང་བའི་དོན་གསལ་བར་སོན་པའི་པ་སོགས་ཀི་ ཚིག་ཕྲད་...
བདག་སྒྲའི་ཕྲད་སོ་སོར་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། བོད་པ། བསོར་སྲུང་ བ། ཨ་མ། དཔོན་པོ། མཛའ་བོ། གཡོག་མོ།
བདག་སྒྲ་མིང་གི་ཆ་ཤས་སུ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ཀ་བ། ལོ་མ། དཀར་པོ། ཆུ་བོ། རེ་མོ།
བདག་སྒྲ་དང་ཕོགས་མཚུངས་པར་འཇུག་པ། ཤེས་ཡོན་ཅན། རོམ་མཁན།འབྱོར་ལྡན།
དགག་སྒྲ། དགག་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན་ནི།
དགག་སྒྲའི་ཕྲད་སོ་སོར་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ངས་མ་མཐོང་། ངས་མི་ཤེས། ང་མཁས་པ་མིན། ང་ལ་ཡོན་ཏན་མེད།
མ་ཡིག་བར་གི་གསལ་བྱེད་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ར་མ་ལུག ཡ་མ་ཟུང་།
མ་ཡིག་མིང་གི་ཆ་ཤས་སུ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། མ་རབས། མི་རིགས། མ་ནིང་། མི་རོད།
   
Jamchoe's power point presentation of tibetan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jamchoe's power point presentation of tibetan

37 views

Published on

tibetan grammer.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jamchoe's power point presentation of tibetan

  1. 1. གཞི་ལས་མཆོག་དམན་ཐ་དད་ཙམ་དུ་དམིགས་སུ་བཟུང་ནས་ དགར་བ་དང་དོན་གང་ཡིན་པ་དེ་ཉིད་ལ་བརྣན་པའི་དོན་སོན་ པར་འཇུག་པའི་ནི་སྒྲའི་ཚིག་ཕྲད་དང་ལྡན་པ་ཞིག་ལ་ཟེར། ནི་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན། ནི་སྒྲ།
  2. 2. མཆོག་ཏུ་དགར་བ་ དམན་པ་དགར་བ་ ཐ་དད་ཙམ་དུ་དགར་བ་ ༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་ནི་མིའི་ནང་ནས་མཆོག་གོ། བོད་རིགས་ལས་གཞན་ནི་རྒྱ་རིགས། རྐུ་བརྒྱབ་པ་ནི་ལས་ཀི་ནང་ནས་ཐ་ཤལ་ལོ།
  3. 3. སོབ་སོང་ལ་བརོན་འགྲུས་ནི་བྱས་་ཡིན།་ དུས་ཚོད་ནི་འཕྲོ་བརླག་བཏང་མེད། ད་ཡིག་རྒྱུགས་ལ་སེམས་ཁྲལ་མེད་དོ།་ བརྣན་པ།
  4. 4. • བསན་འཛིན་ནི་མ་སུ་རི་བོད་ཁིམ་ སོབ་གྲྭའི་སོབ་མ་ཞིག་རེད། ༡༽ནི་སྒྲ་ངེས་བཟུང་ ལ་འཇུག་པ། • སོབ་སོང་ལེགས་པོ་བྱས་ནས་ནི།། • རང་བཙན་གང་མགོགས་ལེན་པར་བྱ།། ༢༽ནི་སྒྲ་ཚིག་བཅད་ ཁ་སོང་ལ་འཇུག་པ། ནི་སྒྲའི་འཇུག་ཡུལ་གཞན་ནི།
  5. 5. དང་སྒྲ། ཚིག་དོན་སྔ་ཕི་ཕོགས་གཅིག་ཏུ་སྡུད་པའམ་སོ་སོར་འབྱེད་ པ་སོགས་ཀི་དོན་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དང་སྒྲའི་ཚིག་ཕྲད་དང་ ལྡན་པ་ཞིག་ལ་དང་སྒྲ་ཟེར། དང་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན་ནི།
  6. 6. • སྨྱུ་གུ་དང་། དེབ་དང་། སྣག་ཚ་དང་། ཡིག་ཅོག་བཅས་ནི་ཡིག་ཆས་སོ།༡་སྡུད་པ། • ཆོལ་ཁ་གསུམ་ནི། མདོ་སོད་དང་། མདོ་སྨད་དང་། དབུས་གཙང་བཅས་སོ།༢་འབྱེད་པ། • ཡི་གེ་བིས་པ་དང་ཡིག་གཟུགས་ལེགས་ཉེས་ཤེས།༣་རྒྱུ་མཚན། • ཆུ་ཚོད་དགུ་པ་ཟིན་པ་དང་འཛིན་གྲྭ་ཚུགས།༤་ཚེ་སབས། • ཡ་རབས་སོད་བཟང་གནང་དང་།༥་གདམས་ངག་
  7. 7. ཐ་སྙད་ཀི་དབང་དུ་བྱས་པའི་འདས་མ་ཐག་པ་དང་རྣམ་གྲངས་གཞན་ ཅན་སོགས་ཀི་དོན་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དེ་སྒྲའི་ཚིག་ཕྲད་དང་ལྡན་པ་ཞིག་ལ་ ཟེར། དེ་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན། དེ་སྒྲ།
  8. 8. ཐ་སྙད་འདས་མ་ ཐག་པ། ཐ་སྙད་རྣམ་གྲངས་ གཞན་ཅན། དེ་སྒྲའི་གཙོ་བོའི་དབྱེ་བ།
  9. 9. ཐ་སྙད་དབང་དུ་གསུམ། ཐ་སྙད་འདས་མ་ ཐག་པ། ཐ་སྙད་རྣམ་གྲངས་ གཞན་ཅན། ཐ་སྙད་ལྷག་བཅས།
  10. 10. དངོས་པོའི་དབང་དུ་བཞི། བདེན་པའི་དངོས་པོ། གསང་བའི་དངོས་པོ། བདག་གི་བའི་དངོས་པོ། ཕ་རོལ་པོའི་དངོས་པོ།
  11. 11. དུས་ཁོ་ནའི་དབང་དུ་གཉིས།
  12. 12. ཐ་སྙད་དབང་དུ་གསུམ་གི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ༢༽དེརིན་གོང་ཆེའོ། ཡང་ན། དེ་བཟང་ངོ། ༣༽སད་ཆ་བཤད་དེ་འགྲོ།
  13. 13. དངོས་པོའི་དབང་དུ་བཞིའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ༡༽ཁེད་ཀིས་གསུངས་པ་དེ་བདེན་པ་རེད། ༢༽དེ་མ་ཤོད་ཨ། ༣༽བདག་གི་དཔེ་དེབ་དེ། ༤༽ཁེད་ཀི་སོད་ཐུང་དེ།
  14. 14. དུས་ཁོ་ནའི་དབང་དུ་གཉིས་ཀི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ༡༽ཁ་སང་གི་ཉི་མ་དེ་ལ་ཕྲན་སིད་པོ་བྱུང་སོང་།
  15. 15. གང་སྒྲ་འམ་སི་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན། སི་སྒྲ།
  16. 16. • ཁེད་ལ་དངོས་པོ་ཅི་ཞིག་ཡོད་པ་དེ་ཁོང་ལ་གནང་རོགཅི་ཞིག • ཅི་སེ་སྐུ་ཉིད་དྷ་སར་ཕེབས་ན་བདག་ལ་དཔེ་དེབ་ཞིག་ཉོ་རོགཅི་སེ། • ཁེད་ལྷ་སར་ཅི་སད་དུ་བསོད་དམ།ཅི་སད། • ཁོང་གི་སྐུ་གཟུགས་ཅི་འདྲ་འདུགཅི་འདྲ། • ཁེད་ཀིས་ཁོ་མོར་ཅིའི་ཕིར་བརྙས་སྨོས་བྱས་པ་ཡིན། ཅིའི་ཕིར། ཅི་སྒྲ་དྲི་བ་སོགས་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི།
  17. 17. ཇི་དཔེ་བཀོད་པ་ལ་སོགས་པའི་འཇུག་པར་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ཁོ་མོ་ཇི་ལྟར་བྱས་ནས་ཕུལ་བྱུང་གི་སོབ་མ་ཞིག་ཏུ་གྱུར།ཇི་ལྟར། ་དཔེ་ བུ་མོ་དེ་མོ་རང་གི་ཨ་མ་ལགས་ཇི་བཞིན་འདུགཇི་བཞིན། ཇི་སྙེད། ཇི་སིད། ཇི་སད། སངས་རྒྱས་ཀིས་ཤེས་བྱ་ཇི་སྙེད་ཅིག་ཡོད་པ་ཀུན་མཁེན་ཏོ། ཇི་སིད་མཁས་པའི་གོ་འཕང་མ་ཐོབ་བར་དེ་སིད་དུ་འབད་བརོན་བྱའོ། ༧གོང་ས་མཆོག་གིས་བཀའ་ཇི་སད་བསྩལད་པ་དེ་བཞིན་ཉམས་ལེན་བྱ་དགོས་སོ།
  18. 18. སུ་གང་ཟག་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། སོབ་ལ་མི་བརོན་མཁན་གི་སོབ་མ་ དེ་སུ་རེད།
  19. 19. གང་ཐམས་ཅད་དེ་ཀུན་ལ་འཇུག་་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། གསལ་བྱེད་སུམ་ཅུ་གང་དང་གང་ཡིན། ཡང་ན། ཁོད་གང་དུ་བསོད་དམ།
  20. 20. སེས་བུའི་རྟགས་མཚོན་པར་བྱེད་པའི་སྒྲ་སྔར་མེད་གསར་དུ་སར་བས་དེས་ བདག་པོའམ་ལྡན་པ་དབང་བའི་དོན་གསལ་བར་སོན་པའི་པ་སོགས་ཀི་ ཚིག་ཕྲད་དང་ལྡན་པ་ཞིག་ལ་བདག་སྒྲ་ཟེར། བདག་སྒྲ། བདག་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན་ནི།
  21. 21. བདག་སྒྲའི་ཕྲད་སོ་སོར་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། བོད་པ། བསོར་སྲུང་ བ། ཨ་མ། དཔོན་པོ། མཛའ་བོ། གཡོག་མོ།
  22. 22. བདག་སྒྲ་མིང་གི་ཆ་ཤས་སུ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ཀ་བ། ལོ་མ། དཀར་པོ། ཆུ་བོ། རེ་མོ།
  23. 23. བདག་སྒྲ་དང་ཕོགས་མཚུངས་པར་འཇུག་པ། ཤེས་ཡོན་ཅན། རོམ་མཁན།འབྱོར་ལྡན།
  24. 24. དགག་སྒྲ། དགག་སྒྲའི་གོ་དོན་ནི།
  25. 25. དགག་སྒྲའི་ཕྲད་སོ་སོར་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ངས་མ་མཐོང་། ངས་མི་ཤེས། ང་མཁས་པ་མིན། ང་ལ་ཡོན་ཏན་མེད།
  26. 26. མ་ཡིག་བར་གི་གསལ་བྱེད་ལ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། ར་མ་ལུག ཡ་མ་ཟུང་།
  27. 27. མ་ཡིག་མིང་གི་ཆ་ཤས་སུ་འཇུག་པའི་དཔེར་བརོད་ནི། མ་རབས། མི་རིགས། མ་ནིང་། མི་རོད།
  28. 28.    

×