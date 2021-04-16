Get Here : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/remix/1908567945 PDFem❤Simple, easy-to-use appointment book with:PDFem❤15 minute time slots, from 8am to 9pm4 columns on each pagecontemporary cover designLarge (8.5 x 11") formatPDFem❤Click on the 'look inside' feature to see a sample of an interior page.PDFem❤PDFstrong❤Makes it easy to plan and track your daily appointments - scroll up and click buy now to grab your copy!PDFstrong❤