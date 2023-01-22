Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

PROPERTIES IN NOIDA.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
REAL ESTATE in lucknow.pdf
REAL ESTATE in lucknow.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Middle East Facility Management Market_2027.pdf
TechSci Research
Mahindra Singasandra Bangalore - Elevated Modern Luxury. Discover The View Fr...
SanskritiGupta90
Coworking Space in River North
Shared Workspace in Chicago
Mahindra Lifespaces Santacruz West Mumbai.pdf
PriyanshuSingh485511
MKS County Plots sector 2 Sohna
supriya419922
AN EXAMINATION OF THE ISSUES AND CHALLENGES ENCOUNTERED IN THE EXECUTION OF P...
EngrNwigwePromiseChu
2 BHK Lower Ground Floor Furnished Apartment for rent in Defence Colony, New ...
Real Estate Channel (India)
Sobha Insignia in Bhoganhalli, Bellandur, Bangalore E brochure.pdf
Ahanundefined
1 of 4 Ad

PROPERTIES IN NOIDA.pdf

Jan. 22, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Real Estate

We at 360plot.com will suggest and help you to buy a plot in Noida with having good localities, facilities, transportations in affordable price. Check our property list in Jewar Airport Noida with the best price in the market and zero brokerage charge.

We at 360plot.com will suggest and help you to buy a plot in Noida with having good localities, facilities, transportations in affordable price. Check our property list in Jewar Airport Noida with the best price in the market and zero brokerage charge.

Real Estate
Advertisement

Recommended

REAL ESTATE in lucknow.pdf
JamilaKafuri
4 views
5 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
11.1k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305.2k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
21.3k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.8k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.3k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Middle East Facility Management Market_2027.pdf
TechSci Research
3 views
Mahindra Singasandra Bangalore - Elevated Modern Luxury. Discover The View Fr...
SanskritiGupta90
6 views
Coworking Space in River North
Shared Workspace in Chicago
5 views
Mahindra Lifespaces Santacruz West Mumbai.pdf
PriyanshuSingh485511
6 views
MKS County Plots sector 2 Sohna
supriya419922
4 views
AN EXAMINATION OF THE ISSUES AND CHALLENGES ENCOUNTERED IN THE EXECUTION OF P...
EngrNwigwePromiseChu
3 views
2 BHK Lower Ground Floor Furnished Apartment for rent in Defence Colony, New ...
Real Estate Channel (India)
0 views
Sobha Insignia in Bhoganhalli, Bellandur, Bangalore E brochure.pdf
Ahanundefined
5 views
San Francisco Market Report December 2022.pdf
Ronny Budiutama
17 views
25 Hour Life - Runwal Manpada Ghodbunder Road Thane Near R Mall.pdf
KabirSingh77
10 views
Affordable 3 BHK Registry Flats In Chattarpur
BhavishyaNirman1
4 views
Indian Womens Understanding Of Property & Inheritance Laws.pdf
yamunaNMH
3 views
Industrial Building for Lease - 540 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, WI
Lee & Associates of Madison, WI
7 views
M3M Antalya Hills Sector 79 Gurgaon - PDF.pdf
anjalisaini334541
18 views
Runwal Codename 25 Hour Life Manpada Ghodbunder Road Thane Brochure.pdf
KabirSingh77
6 views
Floor Plan 2d and 3D using FloorPlanner
Bright River Bangladesh LTD
5 views
5 Common Misconceptions about Commissioning
Olivia Wilson
3 views
Godrej Athena at Indiranagar Bangalore - pdf.pdf
monikasharma630
22 views
Brigade Valencia At Electronic City, Hosur Road, Bangalore - PDF.pdf
monikasharma630
6 views
Prestige Plots Vandalur Chennai-E-Brochure.pdf
Ankit504872
7 views
Middle East Facility Management Market_2027.pdf
TechSci Research
3 views
22 slides
Mahindra Singasandra Bangalore - Elevated Modern Luxury. Discover The View Fr...
SanskritiGupta90
6 views
16 slides
Coworking Space in River North
Shared Workspace in Chicago
5 views
22 slides
Mahindra Lifespaces Santacruz West Mumbai.pdf
PriyanshuSingh485511
6 views
21 slides
MKS County Plots sector 2 Sohna
supriya419922
4 views
9 slides
AN EXAMINATION OF THE ISSUES AND CHALLENGES ENCOUNTERED IN THE EXECUTION OF P...
EngrNwigwePromiseChu
3 views
117 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.3k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.2k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Advertisement

PROPERTIES IN NOIDA.pdf

  1. 1. PROPERTIES IN NOIDA https://www.360plot.com/property/noida/jewar-airport
  2. 2. Plot/ Land in Jewar Airport Noida - 3PL280 Starting from rs. 888/sq.ft Total Area: Multiple size Available starting from 1000 sq.ft. Nearby Places: new Jewar royal city Near Jewar Airport At Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida Corner Plot: Yes Facilities Corner, Garden View, Pool View, Road View Plots are available in multiple sizes starting from 1000 sq. ft. plot is available near Jewar Airport, Noida starting from rs. 888/sq.ft. This plot/ land is also available on the easy EMI option, instead of paying the full amount at the time of purchase you can pay it in EMI. https://www.360plot.com/property/noida/jewar-airport
  3. 3. Plot/ Land in Jewar Airport Noida - 3PL282 Starting from 777/sq.ft Total Area: Multiple size Available starting from 1000 sq.ft. Nearby Places: new royal city Near Jewar Airport At Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida Corner Plot: Yes Plots are available in multiple sizes starting from 1000 sq. ft. plot is available near Jewar Airport, Noida starting from rs. 777/sq.ft. The locality Jewar Airport is one of the most growing locality in Noida surrounded by many ongoing/ developed areas nearby. Currently, Noida city is one of the most emerging cities in Uttar Pradesh having many ongoing developments to will improve the infrastructure and future of the city. https://www.360plot.com/property/noida/jewar-airport
  4. 4. Plot/ Land in Yamuna Expressway Noida Starting from 34,666/sq.ft Total Area :Multiple size Available starting from 1000 sq.ft. Nearby Places :Yamuna Expressway Authority Plots Block p Sector-20 Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida EMI Option :Available Corner Plot :Yes The locality Yamuna Expressway is one of the most growing locality in Noida surrounded by many ongoing/ developed areas nearby. Currently, Noida city is one of the most emerging cities in Uttar Pradesh having many ongoing developments to will improve the infrastructure and future of the city. The nearby localities at plot/land are Yamuna Expressway Authority Plots Block p Sector-20 Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida. https://www.360plot.com/property/noida/jewar-airport

×