Acute coronary syndrom

Acute coronary syndrome result from a sudden blockage in a coronary artery. this blockage causes unstable angina or heart attack (MI), depending on the location and amount of blockage.

people who experience an ACS usually have chest pressure or ache, shortness of breath and fatigue.

People who think they are experiencing ACS should call for emergency help.

Doctors use ECG and blood test (troponin level) to determine whether a person is experiencing an ACS.

Treatment varies depending on the type of syndrome but usually include attempts to increase blood flow to affected area.

