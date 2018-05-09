Acute coronary syndrom

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Acute Coronary Syndrome Jamilah saad Alqahtani CNS,MSN,NS,RGN,BSN, OR Specialist
Outlines • Introduction • Definition • Anatomy • Pathophysiology • Risk factors • Symptoms • Test and diagnosis • Treatmen...
Introduction • Acute coronary syndrome a common complication of coronary heart disease is associated with more than 2.5 mi...
Definition • Acute coronary syndrome is an umbrella term for situations where there is marked narrowing or complete blocka...
Anatomy jamilah saad alqahtani 5
Pathophysiology • A heart muscle needs O2 to survive a heart attack occurs when the blood flow that brings O2 to the heart...
Pathophysiology • This slaw process is known as atherosclerosis when a plaque in a heart artery breaks a blood clot forms ...
Cont’d • Atherosclerosis has no symptoms . One reason there may be no warning signs is that sometimes when coronary artery...
Risk factors Modifiable Unmodifiable • Dyslipidemia • Smoking • DM • HTN, obesity, lack of exercises • High alcohol consum...
SYMPTOMS • Chest pain • SOB • Feeling dizzy or light headed • Nausea • Vomiting • Sudden, heavy sweating (diaphoresis jami...
Chest pain (angina pain) • Quality/severity anginal pain described as a squeezing, dull aching pain or compressing or buri...
Chest pain location jamilah saad alqahtani 12
Tests and Diagnosis • ECG • Chest X-ray • ECHO • CT angiogram • Angiogram • Stress test • Blood tests • Nuclear scan • Car...
ECG • Unstable angina • Non ST elevation MI • ST elevation MI jamilah saad alqahtani 14
jamilah saad alqahtani 15
12 leads ECG jamilah saad alqahtani 16
Lab tests 1. Elevation of cardiac enzymes Creatinine kinase-myocardial bound chloride (CK-MB, troponin)both enzymes being ...
Troponin test  A troponin test measures the levels troponin T or troponin I proteins in the blood. These proteins are rel...
Cardiac catheterization • Definition: it is a diagnostic procedure performed by running a radiopaque from agroin/femoral a...
Cardiac catheterization • Important of catheterization 1. One of the most useful and accurate tools to diagnosing cardio v...
Cardiac catheterization • Risk of cardiac catheterization : Usually cardiac catheterization is very safe. A some number of...
Treatment • General treatment 1. Hospitalization, O2 therapy, bed rest. 2. Acute phase treatment of ACS includes a combina...
Cont’d • Adjunctive therapy Other agents recommended for use in secondary prevention of ACS. 1. B-blackers: are effective ...
Cont’d • Symptomatic treatment: 1. Morphine sulfate; for pain relief. 2. antiemetic; metoclopromide. 3. Emergent angioplas...
Percutaneous Coronary Intervention PCI • Method to unblock coronary arteries without using surgery. • Includes angioplasty...
Angioplasty • Cardiologist or (radiologist) inserts catheter tube with small, deflated balloon around it into the coronary...
Stent • Types of stents include  Bare metal  Drug eluting • Required medications  ASA (aspirin) Clopidogrel(plavix) ja...
Medication jamilah saad alqahtani 28
jamilah saad alqahtani 29
jamilah saad alqahtani 30
jamilah saad alqahtani 31
Complications • Numerous complications can occur and increase morbidity and mortality. They can be roughly categorized as ...
Prevention • The goal of secondary prevention strategies after ACS are two fold: 1. Prevention of thrombus formation and r...
Patient Education • Teach pt how to prevent and manage stress jamilah saad alqahtani 34
Summary • Acute coronary syndrome result from a sudden blockage in a coronary artery. this blockage causes unstable angina...
jamilah saad alqahtani 36
Nursing process Work together as groups and create NCP for PT with ACS. jamilah saad alqahtani 37
References • http://www.thrombosisadviser.com/en/acs/a-leading- cause-of- mortality/?WT.cusCampaignVendor=AdWords&WT.cusC ...
