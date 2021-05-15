Pptlegend insigne jhamil_grade 12 gas diamond

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Legend of Mango
In a small town of Aman, there live a boy named Ango. Ango is a very caring and loving person.
The people of Aman and the nearby villages loved him because being a good boy. He always help people, make the townspeople...
One day, when a helpless elderly is crossing a river. Ango was there to help the old lady crossed the river and even help ...
The old lady smiled to Ango after helping her. She cast a spell to him and said that he will always be remembered for his ...
Life has been normal for the townspeople, until one day there have been a great famine that struck the town of Aman and it...
Many people have come to his tomb to pay respect and showed their love to Ango, the boy with a beautiful heart.
Another year past by but the famine has not been resolved. Then, one of the people of Aman saw a fruit-bearing tree beside...
Because the people have nothing to eat, they get and ate the fruit. Many people have ended their hunger because of the fru...
The end.
