NECESIDADES BÁSICAS DE LA POBLACIÓN RIMAC-LIMA-PERÚ 2017 CARRERA CONSTRUCCIÓN CIVIL ASIGNATURA SOCIEDAD Y ECONOMIA EN LA G...
2 ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN ................................................................ 3 MARCO TEÓRICO ......................
3 INTRODUCCIÓN En el presente trabajo se explicará las principales necesidades de la población, las cuales es el factor qu...
4 MARCO TEÓRICO ALIMENTACION: Es una de las primeras necesidades básicas humanas. el ser humano, como todos los seres vivo...
5 Es cierto que cuando se comienza a trabajar, lo común es buscar ingresos como medio de subsistencia. En algún momento de...
6 APLICACIÓN A LA CARRERA La aplicación de las necesidades básicas a nuestra carrera se llevaría a cabo, haciendo un estud...
7 BIBLIOGRAFÍA Salud http://www.cricyt.edu.ar/enciclopedia/terminos/Salud.htm Estudio http://nikauf.blogspot.pe/2011/04/la...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Necesidades básicas de la población

12 views

Published on

trabajo de sociedad y economia

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Necesidades básicas de la población

  1. 1. NECESIDADES BÁSICAS DE LA POBLACIÓN RIMAC-LIMA-PERÚ 2017 CARRERA CONSTRUCCIÓN CIVIL ASIGNATURA SOCIEDAD Y ECONOMIA EN LA GOLBALIZACIÓN PROFESOR (A) PAREJA PINTO FEDERICO ALUMNOS (A) DEL ÁGUILA VELA PAOLO DOMINGUEZ LLANOS LUIS SILVA PAREDES KRISTIAN VILLANUEVA PALACIOS YACKSARI TURNO TARDE CICLO III INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO PÚBLICO DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN ................................................................ 3 MARCO TEÓRICO .............................................................. 4 APLICACIÓN A LA CARRERA .............................................. 6 CONCLUSIÓN .................................................................... 6 BIBLIOGRAFÍA ................................................................... 7
  3. 3. 3 INTRODUCCIÓN En el presente trabajo se explicará las principales necesidades de la población, las cuales es el factor que los gobiernos no han logrado extinguirlos, para ello, la misma población en una cantidad minoritaria hace lo posible para que las necesidades básicas llegue a todos, por otro lado, la mayoría espera que todo sus necesidades sean solucionados por sus gobernantes, lo cual es una mentalidad errónea, pues cada uno como ciudadanos tenemos los medios para salir adelante y contar con todos los servicios básicos para tener una vida acorde a nuestras necesidades. Por tanto, sabiendo esto, no decimos que no debemos dejar de exigirle a los gobernantes por nuestras necesidades, porque es un derecho que, como ciudadano, se nos debe ser solucionado, pero tampoco decimos que debemos quedarnos sentado hasta que ellos lo solucionen, si bien las “NECESIDADES BÁSICAS DE LA POBLACIÓN”, es un tema de prioridad del gobierno de turno, nosotros como población debemos ser participe para que sea solucionado lo más rápido posible. En este trabajo se presentará algunos de las tantas necesidades que aquejan a la población en general, para ello se hizo una búsqueda minuciosa de información acerca del tema.
  4. 4. 4 MARCO TEÓRICO ALIMENTACION: Es una de las primeras necesidades básicas humanas. el ser humano, como todos los seres vivos es, desde el punto de vista funcional, una especie de máquina compuesta por órganos. Como todas las máquinas, emplea energía, que transforma convenientemente para llevar a cabo la funciones para las que está concebida. Los alimentos son las sustancias orgánicas (de origen animal y vegetal) e inorgánicas que ingiere el ser humano y que transforma en la energía que le permite pensar, relacionarse, moverse, etc. El ser humano aprovecha esta energía junto con el oxígeno del aire que respira para llevar a cabo sus actividades. EDUCACIÓN: Los estudios, importante para la vida desde la niñez, muchos niños a nivel nacional, así como en otros países de Latinoamérica, donde la educación no llegaba para todos por igual, hablamos de los que se encontraban en gran pobreza y quienes no tenían acceso por motivo de distancia a las escuelas, hoy la historia está cambiando, hay más escuelas, hay mayores oportunidades para que puedan tener una básica educación y una mejor vida más adelante, sabiendo que sin ella estarán condenados a menores oportunidades y sin poder salir en algunos casos de donde están. Los gobiernos están poniendo mayor énfasis en este tema, como así la alimentación que deben tener, porque son necesidades básicas que el ser humano necesita entre otras más, pero hablando de la educación, lograremos encontrar grandes talentos y de ahí salgan grandes hombres para la humanidad. SALUD: El concepto de salud humana y su significado e implementación, deben ser de extrema importancia en cualquier sociedad. El acceso a la salud es un derecho inalienable del ser humano y su violación debería ser, en la práctica, fuertemente repudiada y penada. La salud de la población hace en su esencia, a la ética, a la calidad de vida, al grado de desarrollo y a la viabilidad de esa población. El estado de la salud individual y colectiva en una sociedad condiciona de manera profunda e inevitable su desarrollo intelectual, económico, productivo y social. TRABAJO: Uno de los objetivos primordiales del trabajo es cubrir las necesidades básicas, por esa razón la gente que está desempleada experimenta desesperación, ya que, al no contar con una fuente de ingresos, la propia vida está en riesgo. Es esencial que evalúes el trabajo que actualmente estás desempeñando, porque si lo haces tan solo para cubrir tus necesidades básicas, entonces no hay un ingrediente adicional que te motive a disfrutar verdaderamente esa labor y así dar pasos sólidos hacia la autorrealización personal.
  5. 5. 5 Es cierto que cuando se comienza a trabajar, lo común es buscar ingresos como medio de subsistencia. En algún momento debes replantearte el propio rumbo de la vida y buscar afanosamente tu misión en este mundo. VESTIDO: La necesidad de vestirse y desvestirse ha acompañado al hombre desde su propia existencia cumpliendo diferentes funciones en relación con las diferentes épocas o etapas de la historia de la humanidad. El ser humano, a diferencia de los animales, no tiene ni plumas, ni escamas ni pelaje para proteger su cuerpo. Por esto, si quiere sobrevivir, debe llevar ropas para protegerse del rigor del clima. La satisfacción de esta necesidad o lo que es más exacto, la manera de satisfacerla ha desviado la atención hacia el cumplimiento de otras necesidades como sentirse seguro, realizarse, comunicación... llegando a ser en algunos momentos un problema de salud el ajustar la satisfacción de esta necesidad a tantos requerimientos. Lo que en un principio cumplía una función de protección del cuerpo de las inclemencias del tiempo, desarrollándose toda una tarea para determinar qué tejidos eran los más adecuados en relación con el clima (que fueran, en base al tipo de material, buenos o malos conductores de calor), pasó a cumplir una función social de clasificación de la población o de revelación contra la norma establecida. En ciertas sociedades, el individuo se viste por pudor. Además de permitir asegurar el bienestar y proteger la intimidad sexual de los individuos, la ropa también indica la pertenencia a un grupo, a una ideología o a un status social. A la vez también puede convertirse en un elemento de comunicación por la atracción que suscita entre los individuos. La satisfacción de esta necesidad, por tanto, iría desde la concordancia con el clima a la coherencia con su patrón cultural. La elección del vestido o traje constituye una diversión para todas las personas, ya sean jóvenes o viejas. El interés individual por el aspecto físico es universal entre todos los individuos normales y sanos.
  6. 6. 6 APLICACIÓN A LA CARRERA La aplicación de las necesidades básicas a nuestra carrera se llevaría a cabo, haciendo un estudio y/o investigación al respecto, para luego trabajarlo estadísticamente, llegando así a una información más exacta acerca de las necesidades de la población, estos datos obtenidos se emplearían para que las autoridades competentes tomen cartas en el asunto, pues el tema de las necesidades básicas debe ser priorizadas para un mejor alcance a la población y poder satisfacer el pedido de ellos. La aplicación de este tema en nuestra carrera es de mucha importancia, pues así nos permitiría conocer más acerca de la problemática de los ciudadanos, como también para fortalecernos con mucha información valiosa que contiene este punto. RECOMENDACIONES • A la población, a tomar conciencia que la problemática del país no es solo cuestión del gobierno solucionarlo, sino también de cada uno de nosotros. • A los gobernantes, a priorizar más las necesidades básicas, así la población pueda tener un acceso total a los servicios básicos. • A los maestros, a educar de manera responsable a sus alumnos, puesto que, depende de ellos que las futuras generaciones tengan una mayor participación en el destino del país. CONCLUSIÓN ❖ El tema de las necedades es un punto en el que todos debemos ser partícipes; es decir, población y gobierno, para que nuestra sociedad no carezca tanto de los servicios básicos. ❖ Es muy importante saber y conocer las necesidades básicas para poder trabajar en ello y llegar a todos con aquello que es necesario para la vida diaria.
  7. 7. 7 BIBLIOGRAFÍA Salud http://www.cricyt.edu.ar/enciclopedia/terminos/Salud.htm Estudio http://nikauf.blogspot.pe/2011/04/la-educacion-una-necesidad- basica.html Alimentación https://tecnochampagnat.wordpress.com/2013/03/05/el-origen-de- los-alimentos/ Vestido http://mira.ired.unam.mx/enfermeria/wp- content/uploads/2013/07/Necesidad-de-vestirse-y-desvestirse.pdf Necesidades básicas de la población https://prezi.com/nfnayvtkeoba/necesidades-basicas-de-la- poblacion/

×