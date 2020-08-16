Successfully reported this slideshow.
An Analytical Report for Technical Report Writing

Architect using awnings presentation show

  1. 1. Architectural Ideas Using Awnings WRITTEN AND PRESENTED BY : JAMES WILLIAMS FOR CLASS AND SCHOOL : TECHNICAL REPORT WRITING FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE AT JACKSONVILLE August 14, 2020 Intro
  2. 2. Awnings started back thousands of years, becoming popular in America during the early 19th century then going through the 1950s into the ‘70s bringing in different ranges of shapes and sizes 1
  3. 3. 2 Today, awnings come in a wide variety of unique styles, materials, and colors In today’s society, one of the top priorities is keeping energy costs down
  4. 4. 3Any home or business structure is affected by Mother Nature no matter the season. 90% of the heat in the structure is from the sun’s rays entering through the windows installed on the West and South-facing walls. Awnings installed on the: • Southern walls can save energy up to 65% • Western walls can save even more up to 77%
  5. 5. 4 A permanent patio enclosure with just a roof alone can cost up to 5 times of what a motorized awning’s price tag can be, with installation included Two of the most popular awnings are the stationary and retractable styles The materials commonly used for awnings are: • Aluminum • Polyester • Canvas • Cotton • Polycarbonate • Wood
  6. 6. 5 Awnings are not only being used for structured protection, but they also add style For innovative looks and value 1) Choose your style from a wide range of different options 2) A size that will fit within the dimensions of your area 3) Which type of awnings that best fits your needs: stationary, retractable, or freestanding 4) For overall performance, a specifically determined angle needs to be chosen for weather purposes Recommendations 5) A choice of materials is required for the construction of the awnings 6) Have an optional choice of side panels if they are wanted or needed to help the ability of added protection and visual appeal 7) Meet with a professional business or company that specializes in awnings. They can answer all your questions, and they can offer ideas and benefits that best suit the needs of your building
  7. 7. 6 Thank You and hoped you Gained some knowledge With awnings From this presentation

