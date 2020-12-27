James online seminar bonding agents final 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bonding agents James Rajan 1st MDS Dept of Conservative dentistry and Endodontics
INTRODUCTION
HISTORY Research into bonding agents for attachment of resins to tooth structure was started in the early 1950s. In 1962,B...
Need for adhesive and 9 1 To preserve and conserve sound tooth structure. 2 To reduce microleakage at the tooth restoratio...
Resins used in different generation of bonding agents TYPE OF RESIN EXPANSION Bis-GMA Bisphenol –a glycal methacrylate HEM...
GENERATION COMPOSTION STRENGTH FIRST GENERATION-BASED ON SILANE COUPLING AGENT ACIDIC GLYCEROPHOSPHORIC ACID DIMETHACRYLAT...
Scotchbond Universal Adhesive • Combination of Total-Etch, Self-Etch and Selective-Etch adhesive. • Promotes Consistent bo...
Applications • Bonding light-cured composite or compomer for all classes of direct restorations. • Root surface desensitiz...
Clearfil SE bond: • Basic components- a) Primer MDP HEMA Dimethacrylate monomer Water Photoinitiator b) Bond MDP HEMA Dime...
FOR TREATMENT OF HYPERSENSITIVE TEETH
FOR OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE WITH CLEARFILL SE BOND
BOND STRENGTH
AdheSEIvoclar Vivadent • light-curing, self-etching two-component adhesive system for enamel and dentin bonding. • Advanta...
• Contains nanofillers of diameter of 7 micrometers. • Stabilises the hybrid layer by acting as a crosslinker by penetrati...
• Based on nano interaction technology • Composition – • Advanced formulation of Phosphoric acid ester monomer,4-MET monom...
GLUMA Desensitizer - gaining victory over pain## • It can be used with all common adhesives and restoration materials and ...
Uses • GLUMA can be used for all direct and indirect restorations in order to give patients the comfort they deserve. • Un...
Tetric-N-Bond Universal • light-curing, nano-filled single-component adhesive which is used in conjunction with the total ...
Adper 3M Single Bond • total etch, visible-light activated dental bonding agent incorporating 10 percent by weight of 5nm ...
While the enamel bond strengths were found to be equivalent for the three adhesives tested, the dentin bond strength for A...
ADHESION TO ENAMEL 1.The first step in bonding to enamel is etching to enable micromechanical bonding 2.1955, by Michael B...
EFFECTS OF ETCHING ON ENAMEL Removes the residual pellicle to expose the inorganic crystalline component Creates a porous ...
Type 1- fading away of prism cores, Peripheries relatively intact honeycomb appearance 26 Type 2- intact cobblestone appea...
ETCHANTS USED 1. Phosphoric Acid – 30% to 40% 2. CitricAcid - 10% 3. MaleicAcid - 10% 4. OxalicAcid -1.6 to 3.5 % 5. Tanni...
ETCHANTS / CONDITIONER • REMOVES THE SMEAR LAYER • IT DEMINERALISES THE PERITUBULAR AND INTERTUBULAR DENTIN TO DEPTH OF 7....
Primers 29  Primers are the agents that promote wetting of the dentin with the bonding agent and increase the penetration...
Solvents used in Primers 30 ACETONE BASED PRIMERS – •Advantages : - Excellent water chaser - Dries quickly •Disadvantages ...
ETHANOL BASED PRIMERS– 31 •Advantages : •Evaporates less quickly •Less sensitive to wetness of dentin. • Good surface ener...
WATER BASED PRIMERS – 32 •Advantages : •Slow evaporation •Not sensitive to wetness of dentin. •Have capacity to raise coll...
ENAMEL BONDING • Enamel bonding agents – • consists of Bis-GMA or UDMA resins with diluent like TEGDMA • They flow easily ...
DENTIN BONDING • ACHIEVED BY FORMING A CHEMICAL BONDING BETWEEN THE RESIN MONOMER AND THE INORGANIC AND ORGANIC COMPONENTS...
in the dentinal tubules on pretreated dentinal substrates, to which an adhesive resin may be chemically or mechanically bo...
WET BONDING • This techniques was introduced by Kanca and Gwannet 1990 • Method is highly technique sensitive • To achieve...
How wet /dry should the dentin be? • To obtain optimal bonding we need a substrate that is neither to wet or to dry , dent...
Problems in bonding to dentine Tubular nature of dentin Sclerosed dentin Smear layer Random arrangement of HA 72
HYBRID LAYER(concept introduced in 1982 by Nobuo Nakabayashi) • HYBRIDIZATION - “ A process of diffusion and impregnation ...
Shag carpet appearance Appears when surface of the dentin is acid etched and actively scrubbed with an acidic primer solut...
RECENT ADVANCES Ethanol wet bonding Adhesion decalcification concept Acid base resistant zone , super dentin
• replaces water in the demineralised dentin with a more compatible solvent , water is replaced with increasing concentrat...
Adhesion decalcification concept - 1. Based on ph of self etch adhesives of acidic monomers as they either decalcify or bo...
• Of all the acidic monomers present in self etch adhesives , 10MDP shows the highest chemical bonding potential . • it ha...
THANK YOU
QUESTIONS- DISCUSSION
SMEAR LAYER • smear layer is an adherent layer of debris on tooth surfaces when tooth structure is prepared with bur or ot...
• Self etch adhesive system retain or modify the smear layer. • Due to the low acidity of self etch adhesives as compared ...
HYBRID LAYER • 1 Initial demineralistion of the dentinal surface with an acidic conditioner, exposes a collagen fibril net...
PARITCLE SIZE • The highest values obtained at 1nm 1 w% sepiolite nanoparticle content. • Uses- 1. to incorporation the na...
NEW ADVANCE
SUPER DENTIN • -combination of dentin and the adjacent hybrid layer. Therefore, the reinforced dentin has been called ‘‘Su...
• How do bonding agents work? • e) Bonding mechanism is when: When primer and bonding resin are applied to etched dentin, ...
BONDING AGENTS

  3. 3. HISTORY Research into bonding agents for attachment of resins to tooth structure was started in the early 1950s. In 1962,Bowen introduced Bis-GMA resin based on epoxy molecule. In 1982, Nakabayashi, reported that Dentin Bonding Agent containing 4-META was effective on bonding. He also introduced the concept of hybrid zone in the dentin In 1991, Bertolloti and Kanca introduced concept wet bonding In 1980, 1st generation of bonding agents were developed, had minimal bond strength. Mid 1980’s 2nd generation of bonding agents were developed, and Eliades and Caputo in 1985, introduced it for clinical use. Late 1980’s 3rd generation dentin bonding agents became available. In early 1990’s, fourth generation ,total etch concept was introduced In mid 1990 ‘s fifth generation ,both etch and bonding were used. In late 1990’s 6th generation, self etching primer were introduced Early 2000 seventh generation , all in one step bond concept was introduced (etching ,priming and bonding in single step) 2001 , Adhesion decalcification concept was introduced by Yoshida 2006, Concept of nanointeraction zone proposed by Kishiro K 2009, Acid base resistance zone concept was introduced by T.Nikiado In 1955 Buonocore applied 35% phosphoric acid on enamel for 30 seconds to achieve a simple acid decalcification.
  4. 4. Need for adhesive and 9 1 To preserve and conserve sound tooth structure. 2 To reduce microleakage at the tooth restoration interface 3 To transmit and distribute functional stresses across the bonding interface to the tooth. 4 To reduce the post- operative sensitivity, improve marginal staining, formation of recurrent caries. 5 To minimise the risk of cuspal fracture and improve the weakened tooth structure.
  5. 5. Resins used in different generation of bonding agents TYPE OF RESIN EXPANSION Bis-GMA Bisphenol –a glycal methacrylate HEMA 2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate 4-META Metacryl-oxy-ethyl-trimetallic anhydride NPG-GMA N-phenyl-glycine-glycidal-dimethacrylate UDMA Urethane dimethacrylate TEGDMA Triethylene glycol dimethacrylate MDP Methacrylol oxydecyl dihydrogen phosphate MDPB Methacyloxylolxy dodecyl pyridinium bromide PENTA Di-penta-erythritol-pentacrylate monophosphate PMGDM Pyromellitic glycerol dimethacrylate BHT Butylated hydroxytoluene
  6. 6. GENERATION COMPOSTION STRENGTH FIRST GENERATION-BASED ON SILANE COUPLING AGENT ACIDIC GLYCEROPHOSPHORIC ACID DIMETHACRYLATE BOND STRENTH 2-3MPA SEOND GENERATION- BASED ON HALOGEN SUBSTITUTE PHOSPHATE BONDING POSITIVE CHARGED CALCIUM ION AND NEGATIVELY CHARGED PHOSPHATE GROUPS BOND STRENGTH 5-6MPA THIRD GENERATION REMOVAL OF SMEAR LAYER USING PHOSPHORIC ACID , DENTIN CONDITIONER – MALEIC ACID ,EDTA-INCREASES DENTIN PERMEABILITY , DEMINERALISES PERITUBULAR AND INTERTUBULAR DENTIN TO DEPTH 7.5um. PRIMERS – CONTAINING MONOMERS - 4META (METHACRYLOXY ETHYLTRIMETALLITIC ANHYDRIDE , HEMA- HYDROXY ETHYL METHACRYLATE BOND STRENTH – 16 -26MPA FOURTH GENERATION SCOTCH BOND , MULTIPURPOSE 3M– ETCHANT -10%MALEIC ACID /35%PHOSPHORIC ACID, PRIMER –AQUEOUS SOLUTION OF HEMA ADHESIVE –BisGMA BOND STRENGTH TO ENAMEL – 25-35 MPA BOND STRENGTH TO DENTIN – 30 MPA FIFTH GENERATION PRIME AND BOND NT DENTSPLY – DI AND TRI METHACRYLATE RESINS , PENTA AMORPHOUS SILICA , NANOFILLERS PHOTOINITIATORS , STABILISERS , ACETONE TETRIC N BOND (IVOCLAR VIVADENT) MIXTURE OF DIMETHACRYLATE HEMA SILICATE POTTASIUM FLUORIDE GLUMA ( Comfort Bond) – ethanol 25 -50% , HEMA 10-25% POLYMETHACRYLIC OLIGOACRYLOC ACID , 0-5% 4-META ADPER SINGLE BOND2PLUS- ADHESIVE- BiS-GMA , HEMA , SILICA NANOFILLERS , WATER, DIMETHACRYLATES ETHANOL, FIRST ADHESIVE NANOTECHNOLOGY , PROVIDES DEEP PENETRATION INTO THE TUBULES. NANOFILLERS ENSIRE COMPLETE WETTABILITY , FORMATION OF HOMOGENOUS LAYER FOR IMPROVED ADHESION PREVENTS SENSITIVITY WHILE BONDING , IDEAL FOR WET AND DRY BONDING , INDICATED FOR BONDING INDIRECT RESTORATIONS CAN BE USED FOR ROOT SURFACE DESENSITIZATION SIXTH GENERATION CONSISTS OF TWO STEP SELF ETCH PRIMER AND SINGLE STEP COMPRISING OF WATER HEMA TEGDMA MDP ADHE SE – PRIMER 40%PHOSPHORIC ACID , MIXTURE OF DIMETHACRYLATE , ADHESIVE – 25%HEMA , MIXTURE OF DIMETHACRYLATE CLEAR- FILL SE BOND - PRIMER 2HEMA 10-30% ,10MDP, ADHESIVE – BIS-GMA 25-45% 2-HEMA, 10MDP BOND STRENGTH TO ENAMEL – 16MPA BOND STRENGTH TO DENTIN – 21 MPA DEMINERALISED DENTIN WELL PENETRATED BY THE ADHESIVE,PRODUCES WELL DEFINED ETCH PATTERN HIGH BOND STRENGTH TO ENAMEL AND DENTIN METAL AND PORCELAIN,EFFECTIVE MARGINAL SEALING AGAINST MICROLEAKAGE SEVENTH GENERATION ALL IN ONE ADHESIVES – SIMULTANEOUS ETCHING AND BONDING – HYDROPHYLIC AND HYDRPOPHIC COMPONENTS ARE MIXED AND REPLACE WITH RESIN MONOMER XENO DENTSPLY- MONO DI METHACRYLATE RESINS, PENTA,ACETONE WATER G-BOND – 4-META ,UDMA , TEGDMA, ACETONE AND DISTILLED WATER BOND STRENGTH TO ENAMEL – 21MPA BOND STRENGTH TO DENTIN – 25 MPA 4-META - BOND STRENGTH TO DENTIN PHOSPHORIC ACID ESTER- BOND STRENGTH TO ENAMEL FORMS NANOINTERACTION WITH DENTIN CAUSING MINIMAL DECALCIFICATION
  7. 7. Scotchbond Universal Adhesive • Combination of Total-Etch, Self-Etch and Selective-Etch adhesive. • Promotes Consistent bond strength to both moist and dry etched dentin • Ensures no post-op sensitivity Quick application • Application only takes 35 seconds! No primer required • With just one step and one coat ,one bottle, Scotchbond Universal adhesive delivers high-strength, reliable bonds— fast..
  8. 8. Applications • Bonding light-cured composite or compomer for all classes of direct restorations. • Root surface desensitization. • Sealing of dentin prior to amalgam restorations. • Protective varnish for glass ionomer restorative materials. • Repair of composite or compomer restorations. • Bonding sealants. • Bonding veneers with RelyX™ Veneer Cement. • Adhesive/primer for chemical adhesion when bonding zirconia, alumina, metal or glass ceramic restorations. • Intraoral repair of existing indirect restorations. • Bonding self- or dual-cure core build-up materials and resin cements (with Scotchbond™ Universal DCA Dual Cure Activator). • Sealing of dentin prior to temporization for indirect restoration placement.
  9. 9. Clearfil SE bond: • Basic components- a) Primer MDP HEMA Dimethacrylate monomer Water Photoinitiator b) Bond MDP HEMA Dimethacrylate monomer Microfiller Photoinitiator • Clinical use- 1. Direct filling restorations using light-curing composite or compomer 2. Cavity sealing as a pretreatment for indirect restorations 3. Treatment of hypersensitive and/or exposed root surfaces 4. Intraoral repairs of fractured facing crowns made of porcelain, hybrid ceramics or composite resin using light-curing composite 5. Surface treatment of prosthetic appliances made of porcelain, hybrid ceramics or cured composite resin 6. provides extremely high bond strength to dentin and enamel, and also to metals and porcelain. Procedural time – a) Priming for 20 seconds (no mixing required) b) Bond application and light curing for 10 seconds (30 seconds in total) 12 .
  10. 10. FOR TREATMENT OF HYPERSENSITIVE TEETH
  11. 11. FOR OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE WITH CLEARFILL SE BOND
  12. 12. BOND STRENGTH
  13. 13. AdheSEIvoclar Vivadent • light-curing, self-etching two-component adhesive system for enamel and dentin bonding. • Advantages • Time-saving application: no need for etching • Economical: A single unit of material is sufficient for approx. 150 applications • Easy handling due to colour-coded bottles and application wells • Very high bond strengths • Tolerant of varying conditions on dentin surfaces • No refrigeration required • Indications • Direct light-cured composite and compomer restorations • After light-curing of the AdheSE bonding agent, the adhesive is suitable for core build-ups with dual or self- curing composites (e.g. Multicore) 16
  14. 14. • Contains nanofillers of diameter of 7 micrometers. • Stabilises the hybrid layer by acting as a crosslinker by penetrating the channels between collagen fibrils to provide nanoretention • COMPOSITION: • Di- and Trimethacrylate resins,PENTA (dipentaerythritol penta acrylate monophosphate) Nanoﬁllers-Amorphous Silicon Dioxide Photoinitiator Stabilizers Cetylamine hydroﬂuoride Acetone • Caulk 34% Tooth Conditioner Gel: Phosphoric Acid Highly dispensed silicon dioxide Colorant Water • INDICATIONS: • 1. Direct composite and compomer restorations. • 2. Veneers. • 3. Composite, ceramic and metal repairs. • 4. Cavity varnish for use with fresh amalgam Prime and Bond NT
  15. 15. • Based on nano interaction technology • Composition – • Advanced formulation of Phosphoric acid ester monomer,4-MET monomer, • nanofilled particles,Acetone & water as solvent used. • Functions – • 4 MET monomer provides a strong consistent bond to dentin. • Phosphoric acid ester monomer provides consistent bond strength to enamel. • M.O.A – • This decalcifies the tooth, provides wetting property, diffuses monomer into the tooth structure, then polymerizes and hardens when light-cured and creates an ionic bond with the apatite in the tooth structure. G bond:
  16. 16. GLUMA Desensitizer - gaining victory over pain## • It can be used with all common adhesives and restoration materials and in every treatment situation. • This simplifies application and saves time. • desensitise: GLUMA is the only desensitiser that has been proven to penetrate exposed dentinal tubules up to 200 μm1. This leads to the formation of multilayered protein walls which prevent an osmotic fluid exchange with the internal tubules. • Block bacteria: GLUMA forms a hermetic seal which traps the bacteria and prevents bacterial growth2. • Re-wetting: GLUMA reorganises collapsed collagen fibres and thus improves the adhesiveness of several adhesives. 1 Schüpbach P, Lutz F, Finger WJ: Closing of dentinal tubules by GLUMA desensitizer. Eur J Oral Sci, 1997, 105 (5Pt): 414-21 2 Felton D, Bergenholtz G, Cox CF: Inhibition of bacterial growth under composite restorations following GLUMA pretreatment. J Dent Res, 1989, 68: 491-5
  17. 17. Uses • GLUMA can be used for all direct and indirect restorations in order to give patients the comfort they deserve. • Under crowns • Bridges • Inlays and onlays • Veneers and temporary restorations. • Margins in the field of temporary crowns • Under all direct restorations • For the reduction or elimination of pain in exposed cervical areas that do not require restoration and the reduction or elimination of dentine sensitivity after preparation of teeth to receive a fixed prosthesis.
  18. 18. Tetric-N-Bond Universal • light-curing, nano-filled single-component adhesive which is used in conjunction with the total etch technique. • Indications – • Placement of direct composite and compomer restorations as well as in the adhesive luting of indirect restorations made of all-ceramic and composite materials involving light-curing. • Advantages • Consistently high bond strength on enamel and dentin for clinical success • Nano-fillers ensure a visible glossy coat which indicates complete coverage • Formation of a homogeneous layer for improved adhesion to the tooth structure • Acetone-free chemistry – the solvent ethanol provides for easy application in one layer
  19. 19. Adper 3M Single Bond • total etch, visible-light activated dental bonding agent incorporating 10 percent by weight of 5nm diameter silica filler. • allows for a fast 10-second light cure • Indications – • the treatment of cervical sensitivity • bonding laboratory fabricated composite or porcelain veneers when used with RelyX™ Veneer Cement and for bonding amalgam and other indirect applications • Direct light-cured composite/compomer restorations • Root surface desensitization • Porcelain/composite repair • Porcelain veneers (when used with RelyX™ Veneer Cement) • Crown & bridge, inlay/onlay, bonding amalgam (when used with RelyX™ ARC Adhesive Resin Cement) • Design-Adper Single Bond 2 Adhesive is available in either a vial or unit dose. The vial incorporates a “pinch & flip” cap design that minimizes the messiness associated with typical threaded caps. vial was designed to shield predominantly the visible light absorbed by the photoinitiator. • Components -BisGMA, HEMA, dimethacrylates, ethanol, water, a novel photoinitiator system and a methacrylate functional copolymer of polyacrylic and polyitaconic acid
  20. 20. While the enamel bond strengths were found to be equivalent for the three adhesives tested, the dentin bond strength for Adper Single Bond 2 adhesive was significantly greater than the other two adhesives. Source:Dr. J. Perdigao, University of Minnesota
  21. 21. ADHESION TO ENAMEL 1.The first step in bonding to enamel is etching to enable micromechanical bonding 2.1955, by Michael Bunocore- CONCEPT OF ACID ETCHING 3.Removal of smear layer, making the enamel surface more reactive is known as “conditioning” or “etching.
  22. 22. EFFECTS OF ETCHING ON ENAMEL Removes the residual pellicle to expose the inorganic crystalline component Creates a porous layer 5 to 10 um in depth Increase the wettability & surface area Raises the free surface energy ---- 72 dynes/ cm Resin penentrates into surface aided by capillary action. Monomers polymerise and material becomes interlocked with enamel surface Acid etching transform smooth enamel into rough surface
  23. 23. Type 1- fading away of prism cores, Peripheries relatively intact honeycomb appearance 26 Type 2- intact cobblestone appearance Enamel etching patterns
  24. 24. ETCHANTS USED 1. Phosphoric Acid – 30% to 40% 2. CitricAcid - 10% 3. MaleicAcid - 10% 4. OxalicAcid -1.6 to 3.5 % 5. TannicAcid 6. Nitric Acid – 2-5% 7. EDTA
  25. 25. ETCHANTS / CONDITIONER • REMOVES THE SMEAR LAYER • IT DEMINERALISES THE PERITUBULAR AND INTERTUBULAR DENTIN TO DEPTH OF 7.5UM EXPOSING THE COLAGEN FIBRILS • INCREASES THE DENTIN PERMEABILITY 4 TO 9 TIMES (A)Complete smear layer removal with collagen fibers exposure. Complete opened dentin tubules, (B). Widening of dentin tubules. E) Smear layer formed by chemical dissolution of the dentin surface covering the root surface. (F) Uniform smear layer covering the dentin surface with some signs of tubule openings
  26. 26. Primers 29  Primers are the agents that promote wetting of the dentin with the bonding agent and increase the penetration of the bonding agent into the dentin. Monomers used :HEMA, NPG-GMA, PMDM, BPDM, PENTA Primers contains bifunctional hydrophilic monomers dissolved in organic solvents such as acetone , ethanol /water. These solvents displace water from the moist collagen to allow infiltration of monomers through the nanospaces of exposed collagen network. This renders penetration of resin into the dentin.
  27. 27. Solvents used in Primers 30 ACETONE BASED PRIMERS – •Advantages : - Excellent water chaser - Dries quickly •Disadvantages : a. Evaporates quickly. Can evaporate from the container – change in composition. b. Multiple coats may be required. c. Volatile, bond strength may be significantly reduced. d. Sensitive to wetness of dentin ( risk of over drying. ) e. Offensive odour. Ex - One step Prime and Bond NT Gluma one bond.
  28. 28. ETHANOL BASED PRIMERS– 31 •Advantages : •Evaporates less quickly •Less sensitive to wetness of dentin. • Good surface energy & good penetration. •Disadvantages : •Extra drying time. •Ex - Excite •Optibond solo plus 
  29. 29. WATER BASED PRIMERS – 32 •Advantages : •Slow evaporation •Not sensitive to wetness of dentin. •Have capacity to raise collapsed fibers.(9%- 50%) •Disadvantages : •Long drying time. •Water can interfere with adhesive if not removed • Ex -Amalgabond plus Prompt l pop •Scotch bond multipurpose
  30. 30. ENAMEL BONDING • Enamel bonding agents – • consists of Bis-GMA or UDMA resins with diluent like TEGDMA • They flow easily into the microporosities of enamel. • To enhance the wetting and adaptability of the resins to the conditioned enamel surface, enamel bonding agents were used. • Bonding of resin to Enamel is mainly of Micromechanical type where Resin Tags gets interlocked with surface irregularities created by acid etching.
  31. 31. DENTIN BONDING • ACHIEVED BY FORMING A CHEMICAL BONDING BETWEEN THE RESIN MONOMER AND THE INORGANIC AND ORGANIC COMPONENTS OF DENTIN. • TARGETED COMPOUND ARE EITHER COLLAGEN OR CALCIUM IONS OF THE HYDROXYAPATITE CRYSTALS. • THESE COMPOUNDS POSSESS THE PROPERTIES OF NPG –GMA ( N –PHENYL GLYCINE GLYCIDYL METHACRYLATE AND POLYALKEONICACID , • THIS IS THE INTERMEDIATORY LINK BETWEEN DENTIN,ENAMEL AND UNFILLED RESIN – WHICH IS KNOWN AS DENTIN BONDING
  32. 32. in the dentinal tubules on pretreated dentinal substrates, to which an adhesive resin may be chemically or mechanically bonded to either inorganic and /or organic components of dentin by diffusion and impregnation of resins into the substrate of partially demineralized dentin followed by its polymerization creating a “hybrid resin-reinforced layer ” ora “ resin – dentin interdiffusion zone”
  33. 33. WET BONDING • This techniques was introduced by Kanca and Gwannet 1990 • Method is highly technique sensitive • To achieve optimal adhesion, the resin needs to penetrate the collagen network of the etched dentin • The nanospaces in and around the collagen fibrillar network should be maintained without allowing it to collapse due to air drying. • These spaces act as as diffusion channels enhances infiltration of the resin penetration forming the hybrid layer. • Acetone based primer is used for effective bonding, during which the dentin is left moist when the primer is applied subsequently, • Thus the acetone in primer increases the vapour pressure of water which volatilise and leave space for the resin to penetrate the dentin • On subsequent application of primer when the fluid resin is unable tp penetrate within the collagen fibrils, this results in optimal wetting of the exposed collagen by resin and thereby achieving high bond strength!
  34. 34. How wet /dry should the dentin be? • To obtain optimal bonding we need a substrate that is neither to wet or to dry , dentin should appear hydrated ( it should appear shiny and moist) to avoid collapse of the collagen network. • To achieve this after etching and rinsing the excess water should be blotted with a dry sponge on the surface of dentin.
  35. 35. Problems in bonding to dentine Tubular nature of dentin Sclerosed dentin Smear layer Random arrangement of HA 72
  36. 36. HYBRID LAYER(concept introduced in 1982 by Nobuo Nakabayashi) • HYBRIDIZATION - “ A process of diffusion and impregnation of resins into the substrate of partially demineralized dentin followed by its polymerisation creating a “resin – reinforced hybrid layers” or a “resin – dentin interdiffusion zone” • HYBRIDIZED DENTAL HARD TISSUES; HYBRID LAYAR • “ The structure formed in dental hard tissues (enamel, dentin cementum) by demineralization of the surface and subsurface, followed by infiltration of monomers and subsequent polymerization” (Nakabayashi, Pashley 1998)
  37. 37. Shag carpet appearance Appears when surface of the dentin is acid etched and actively scrubbed with an acidic primer solution. Mechanism of action: The combined mechanical and chemical action of rubbing the acid etched dentin with an acidic primer dissolves additional mineral salts while fluffing and separating the entangled collagen at the surface. 42
  38. 38. RECENT ADVANCES Ethanol wet bonding Adhesion decalcification concept Acid base resistant zone , super dentin
  39. 39. • replaces water in the demineralised dentin with a more compatible solvent , water is replaced with increasing concentration of ethanol , this ethanol occupies the interfibrillar spaces and intrafibrillar spaces and does not allow the collapse of collagen. (Sadek et al 2006) Ethanol wet bonding –
  40. 40. Adhesion decalcification concept - 1. Based on ph of self etch adhesives of acidic monomers as they either decalcify or bond chemically with the hydroxyapatite. (Van meerbeck 2011), there are 2 phases according to concept. a) In phase 1-the acidic monomer attacks the dentin surface releasing Ca and PO4 ions ,acid etching takes place. b) Ionic interaction takes place between bases present in acid and Ca of HAp forming Ca salts . Eg :- Ca3PO4 with phosphoric acid , calcium carboxylate with polyacrylic acid and calcium acetate with acetic acid . 1. Based on the chemical stability of the formed salt phase 2 has 2 options , a) If formed salt is stable and no interaction takes place, minimal etching and partial dissolution of HA occurs whereas collagen is protected by HA. b) The Acidic monomers that fulfils this criterias are 10 MDP , POLYACRYLATES,POLYCARBOXYLATES which explains the chemical adhesion of GIC to enamel and dentin. c) If the calcium salt debond readily, the acidic reaction continue leading to futher etching. Eg phosphoric acid , maleic acid , here the HA is completely dissolved , exposing the collagen fibrils.
  41. 41. • Of all the acidic monomers present in self etch adhesives , 10MDP shows the highest chemical bonding potential . • it has the ability to form a ionic bond with HA crystals creating a favourable bonding substrate for long term durability. • Tsuchiya et al reported formation of highly acid – resistant zone just beneath the hybrid layer with self etch adhesives containing 10MDP, • the thickness of this layer was 0.5 -1.5 um, found more in carious dentin than normal dentin. • This zone along the lower part of the hybrid layer is “ABRZ “and the dentin is known as “super dentin “ Acid base resistance zone
  42. 42. THANK YOU
  43. 43. QUESTIONS- DISCUSSION
  44. 44. SMEAR LAYER • smear layer is an adherent layer of debris on tooth surfaces when tooth structure is prepared with bur or other instrument, residual organic and inorganic components form a smear layer of debris on the surface. • 1- to 2-µm layer of debris with a mainly granular substructure that entirely covers the dentin • The smear layer fills the orifice of dentinal tubules and forms smear plugs that will decrease dentin permeability by 86%. • Smear layer is composed of hydroxyapatite and altered denatured collagen. • Smear layer can be removed by using an acid etchant such as 37% phosphoric acid.
  45. 45. • Self etch adhesive system retain or modify the smear layer. • Due to the low acidity of self etch adhesives as compared to etchant used in total-etch systems, the smear layer is not completely removed which then interferes with resin tags penetration resulting in shorter resin tags and thinner Hybrid layer formation affecting the long term bond strength. • In total-etch adhesive systems, smear layer is completely removed due to high acidity of etchant used and remaining debris is rinsed off. Hence thicker hybrid layer and long and dense resin tags are formed which results in better long term bond strengths.
  46. 46. HYBRID LAYER • 1 Initial demineralistion of the dentinal surface with an acidic conditioner, exposes a collagen fibril network with interfibrillar micro-porosities that subsequently becomes inter diffused with low viscosity monomers • This zone, in which the resin of the adhesive system micromechanically interlocks with dentinal collagen is “HYBRID LAYER • An acidic solution demineralizes the inorganic component of dentin removes hydroxyapatite, leaving organic dentin components. • Sodium hypochlorite was used to remove the demineralized collagen to enable a clear visualization of the hybrid layer. • Therefore, by deﬁnition,the hybrid layer is characterized as a layer resisting against acid challenge considered to be associated with monomer penetration deep
  47. 47. PARITCLE SIZE • The highest values obtained at 1nm 1 w% sepiolite nanoparticle content. • Uses- 1. to incorporation the nano ller content present in the adhesive 2. to improve the bond strength to dentin 3. to improve the mechanical properties of dentin bonding agents. • (Fallahzadeh SafarS, Dentin bonding agent with improved bond strength to dentin journal of clinical dentistry through incorporation of sepiolite nanopartical)
  48. 48. NEW ADVANCE
  49. 49. SUPER DENTIN • -combination of dentin and the adjacent hybrid layer. Therefore, the reinforced dentin has been called ‘‘Super Dentin’’ Role a) to control the bioﬁlm adherence on the coating material b) to resist against demineralization from an acid attack from the microorganisms c) to prevent formation of primary and secondary caries
  50. 50. • How do bonding agents work? • e) Bonding mechanism is when: When primer and bonding resin are applied to etched dentin, they penetrate the intertubular dentin, forming hybrid layer. They also penetrate and polymerize in open dentinal tubules, forming resin tags.

×