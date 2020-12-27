Contacts james dec23

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONTACTS AND CONTOURS DR. JAMES
CONTACTS • “Contact is the term to denote the proximal height of contour of mesial and distal surface of the tooth that to...
ROLE OF CONTACT:  Properly located contact area allows normal healthy interdental papilla to fill the interproximal space...
CONTOURS • “Contour is the term used to denote some degree of convexities and concavities on the facial/buccal and lingual...
ROLE OF CONTOUR: Facial and lingual convexities: • Convex contours on the facial and lingual surface of the teeth afford p...
BENEFITS OF AN IDEAL CONTACT & CONTOUR 1. Conserves the health of peridontium 2. Prevents food impaction 3. Makes area sel...
CONTACT TAPERING SQUARE OVOID Between Incisors Contacts starts at incisal ridge,labial, labiolingual surfaces Starts at in...
Bicuspids Buccal periphery is almost at bucco- axial angle Buccal periphery more towards bucco-axial angle Buccal peripher...
OVERCONTOUR 1. Deflects food away from gingiva 2. Understimulation of supporting tissues 3. Plaque accumulation UNDERCONTO...
TYPES OF CONTACT AND CONTOURS: • According to their general shape teeth can be divided into three types, with each having ...
• Since nearly all these contact areas begin approximately 1 mm gingivally from the crest of the marginal ridges, the bicu...
B. Square type: • This type of tooth is bulky and angular, with little rounded contour. The incisor contacts are in a line...
C. Ovoid type: • The ovoid type of the tooth is a transitional type between the tapering and square types. Its surfaces ar...
1. Preserves the stability and integrity of the arch by maintaining normal mesio-distal relation ship of teeth. 2. Prevent...
SIZE &LOCATION OF CONTACT AREAS Location of contact Anterior teeth – Incisal 1/3rd Posteriorly – Junction of incisal and m...
V-shaped spaces between the teeth that originate at the proximal contact areas between adjacent teeth. Curvature formed by...
Serves 2 purposes –  Provides a spillway for passage for food during mastication  Prevents food from being forced into t...
1. By broadening the interdental ‘col’ 2. The delicate non keratinized epithelium may damage the periodontal tissue. 3. Th...
 The embrasure size would increase leading to food impaction vertically and horizontally, thereby harming periodontal tis...
IMPROPER CONTACT LOCATION If Contact are placed Too occlusally - It will cause flattening of marginal ridges, resulting in...
PROCEDURES FOR DEVELOPING CORRECT CONTACT AND CONTOUR Tocreate proper contact and contour with any restorative material  ...
OPEN CONTACT Would cause accumulation of debris , plaque and damage to the periodontal disease
This is an immediate type of separation. This type of tooth movement involves separation of teeth proximally at the point ...
In this method space is created by inserting wedge shaped device between the teeth. There are two types of separator 1)Woo...
1)On the basis of method of fabrication a) Custom made wedges b) Pre-fabricated wedges 2)On the basis of material used for...
PRE-FABRICATED WEDGES • They are in triangular in shape and supplied in different size. • Their shape should modified by t...
• These are transparent plastic wedges ,which are available in with built in light reflecting property. • Indication Class...
1. Single wedge technique • Single wedge is placed in the gingival embrasure 2. Piggyback wedging • A second wedge is plac...
3. Double wedging technique • Here, 2 wedges, one from the facial embrasure and the other from the lingual embrasure are u...
FUNCTIONS OF WEDGES • They create space between teeth to compensate the thickness of matrix band. • Immobilize the matrix ...
BIOLOGIC WIDTH • Also known as buffer zone • Defined as combined dimension of supra alveolar gingival connective tissue an...
• Biologic width may vary from tooth to tooth which increases progressively from anterior to posterior teeth Anterior teet...
ELLIOT SEPARATOR • It is also called crab claw separator. • It is mainly used for separation such as 1)Examination of prox...
MATRIX BAND  Applied in procedures where temporary wall is created opposite to axial wall that surrounds the area of the ...
CLASSIFICATION OF MATRIX BAND 1. Based on mode of retention: i. With retainer (Tofflemire matrix) ii. Without retainer (Au...
Class II cavity a) Single banded Tofflemire b) Ivory matrix No. 1 c) Ivory matrix No. 8 d) Copper band matrix e) Automatri...
IDEAL REQUIREMENTS OF MATRIX  It should be simple in design.  It should be easily applied and readily removed  It shoul...
FUNCTIONS OF MATRIX  It act as a temporary supporting wall  It confines the restorative material and allow it to acquire...
Shaping the Matrix • Matrix band- shaped to achieve proper contour and contact • Band is burnished before assembling matri...
Preparing the retainer to receive the band 1.Larger knurled nut is turned counterclockwise until the locking vise is 6mm f...
3. Matrix band is folded end to end forming a loop. 4. Band is positioned in the retainer so that the slotted side of the ...
IVORY MATRIX NO.1  Band encircles the posterior proximal surfaces so it is indicated in unilateral class II cavities.  B...
IVORY MATRIX NO. 8 • Consists of band that encircles the entire crown of the tooth. • Indicated for bilateral class II cav...
ROLL IN BAND MATRIX ( AUTOMATRIX) • Retainerless matrix system with 4 types of bands that are designed to fit all teeth re...
HAZARDS OF IMPROPER CONTOURS:  Facial and lingual convexities: Convex contours on the facial and lingual surfaces of the ...
 Facial and lingual concavities: Concavities occlusal to the height of contour are involved in the occlusal static and dy...
99
CONTACT FORMING INSTRUMENTS • These are special instruments designed to create good contacts with posterior composites. • ...
CONTACT RINGS • Work by providing slight separation of the contacting teeth. • Spring action applies equal and opposite fo...
• According to their evolution, categorized as • First generation systems • Second-generation systems First generation sys...
Precontoured sectional matrix bands • All these systems rely on precontoured sectional dead soft metal matrices • Availabl...
Problems with early contact rings • Ring collapse or displacement in case of wide proximal boxes. • Ring stacking, that is...
Second Generation Rings Eg:- Composi-Tight 3D soft face ring system V3 ring system.
FENDER WEDGES • For protection and separation during tooth preparation. • Combination of a steel plate and a plastic wedge...
• Available in four color coded sizes • Should be inserted with firm pressure providing a tight stable fit throughout prep...
PRO MATRIX SYSTEM
PRE-OPERATIVE INTRAORAL VIEW OF INTERDENTAL SPACING FINISHING DONE WITH ET BUR MYLAR STRIP AND MATRIX ATTACHED FOR 21 MYLA...
LABIAL VIEW AFTER DIASTEMA CLOSURE OCCLUSAL VIEW AFTER DIASTEMA CLOSURE
CONCLUSION • Proper restoration of the anatomical landmarks is important for enhancing the longevity of restorations as we...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Contacts james dec23

17 views

Published on

CONTACTS AND CONTOUR

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contacts james dec23

  1. 1. CONTACTS AND CONTOURS DR. JAMES
  2. 2. CONTACTS • “Contact is the term to denote the proximal height of contour of mesial and distal surface of the tooth that touches its adjacent tooth in the same arch.” • The proximal contact area is located in the incisal third of the approximating surfaces of the maxillary and mandibular central incisors, it is positioned slightly facial to the center of the proximal surface faciolingually. • Proceeding posteriorly from the incisor region through all the remaining teeth, the contact area is located near the junction of the incisal (or occlusal) and middle thirds or in the middle third.
  3. 3. ROLE OF CONTACT:  Properly located contact area allows normal healthy interdental papilla to fill the interproximal spaces.  The proximal contact of all teeth in same dental arch and their interdigitation through occlusal contact with the opposing teeth stabilizes and maintains the integrity of dental arches.  It prevents the food from packing in between the teeth and thereby preventing the impingement to the gingival tissue.
  4. 4. CONTOURS • “Contour is the term used to denote some degree of convexities and concavities on the facial/buccal and lingual/palatal surface of all teeth that affords protection to the supporting tissue during mastication.” • This convexity generally is located at the cervical third of the crown on the facial surfaces of all teeth and the lingual surfaces of the incisors and canines. The lingual surfaces of the posterior teeth usually have their height of contour in the middle third of the crown.
  5. 5. ROLE OF CONTOUR: Facial and lingual convexities: • Convex contours on the facial and lingual surface of the teeth afford protection and stimulation to the supporting structure during mastication. Facial and lingual concavities: • Concavities to the height of contour whether they are present on anterior and posterior teeth, are involved in occlusal static and dynamic relation as they determines the pathway for the teeth into and out of centric occlusion. Proximal contours adjacent to the contact area: • Proximal contours adjacent to the contact area are the “V” shaped spaces also called embrasures. Embrasures serve as pathway for the passage of food which is passed to the occlusal surface by the movement of facial tissue and tongue.
  6. 6. BENEFITS OF AN IDEAL CONTACT & CONTOUR 1. Conserves the health of peridontium 2. Prevents food impaction 3. Makes area self cleansable 4. Improves longevity of proximal restorations 5. Maintains normal mesiodistal relationship of the teeth in the dental arch
  7. 7. CONTACT TAPERING SQUARE OVOID Between Incisors Contacts starts at incisal ridge,labial, labiolingual surfaces Starts at incisal ridge & incline with it labiolingually Slightly lingual to incisal ridge Mesial contact start at 1/4th of crown incisogingivally Distal contact start 1/3rd to ½ of crown incisogingivally Canine Mesial: incisal ridge Distal: middle third Close to incisal ridge incisally Close to incisal ridge incisally
  8. 8. Bicuspids Buccal periphery is almost at bucco- axial angle Buccal periphery more towards bucco-axial angle Buccal periphery at junction of buccal & middle third Occlusal periphery at junction of occlusal & middle 3rd of crown Occlusal periphery at occlusal third Contact deviated buccally Short cusps Molars (mesial contact) Buccal periphery almost at bucco-axial angle of tooth Same as premolars Same as premolars Occlusal periphery at junction of occlusal & middle third of crown Large cusps Molars (distal contact) Buccal periphery at middle third More lingually deviated than mesial Buccal periphery in line with central groove
  9. 9. OVERCONTOUR 1. Deflects food away from gingiva 2. Understimulation of supporting tissues 3. Plaque accumulation UNDERCONTOUR 1. Irritation to soft tissues ADEQUATE CONTOUR 1. Stimulation of supporting tissues 2. Healthy peridontium
  10. 10. TYPES OF CONTACT AND CONTOURS: • According to their general shape teeth can be divided into three types, with each having its own physical characteristics in the contact area and related structures. A. Tapering teeth: • In an inciso apical direction contact of a tapered maxillary central and lateral incisors start incisally near the incisal edges. • In a labio-lingual direction they start slightly labial to the incisal edges. • Tapered cuspid is very angular, with the mesial area close to the incisal edges and the distal contact area near the center of the distal surface. The tapering type of bicuspid is also angular, possessing the crowns, constricted cervically and with long cusps. The latter may form from one third to one half the entire height of the crown. As those crowns taper lingually, the contact areas occur buccally starting almost at the buccal axial angel of the tooth.
  11. 11. • Since nearly all these contact areas begin approximately 1 mm gingivally from the crest of the marginal ridges, the bicuspid contact of this type of tooth will be found just gingival from the junction of the occlusal and middle third of the crown. • Mesial contact of tapered molar approach the mesio-buccal axial angle of the tooth, in a bucco-lingual direction, and from one third to one half the distances from the occlusal surface to the cemento-enamel junction of the tooth occluso-gingivally. • The distal contact of molars shifts lingually to middle third bucco-lingually, and are midway on the length of the crown occluso-gingivally. • Proximal contour of the tapering type of teeth has one common feature: Starting at the cementoenamel junction (CEJ), the surface presents a concavity almost to the contact areas and they are decidedly convex from there to the crest of the marginal ridges.
  12. 12. B. Square type: • This type of tooth is bulky and angular, with little rounded contour. The incisor contacts are in a line with the incisal edges, labio-lingually and extent almost to incisal line angle incisally. • These teeth are frequently in contact with their neighbor in a plane instead of point, which varies from 0.5 to 3 mm. cuspid contact are relatively close to the incisal edges and in line with them labio-lingually. • The posterior contacts are broad areas on the square type of the teeth. Since the teeth have relatively short cusps, the occlusal limit of the posterior contacts will be found in occlusal one third of the crown. • The configuration of the bicuspid and molars places the buccal extent of the contact well into buccal one third. • Mesial contacts of the mandibular molars may measure from 1 to 4mm bucco-lingually and be from mere line contact to including half the height of the crown occluso-gingivally
  13. 13. C. Ovoid type: • The ovoid type of the tooth is a transitional type between the tapering and square types. Its surfaces are primarily convex, but infrequently they may concave. • In an inciso-gingival direction, the mesial contacts of the incisors start at about 1/4th the height of the crown from the incisal edges. • In a labio-lingual direction they start slightly lingual to their mesial edges. The distal contact of the incisors has the same labio-lingual position, but may be found from 1/3rd to one half the height of the crown from the incisal edge in an inciso- gingival direction. • While ovoid posterior teeth have comparatively short cusps, it will be found that the convexity of the marginal ridges carries the contacts almost to the middle of the crown height. • Proximal contours of ovoid anterior teeth are convex from the incisal angle to the CEJ. The mesial surfaces of ovoid molars present convex areas which are less extensive than those on distal surfaces
  14. 14. 1. Preserves the stability and integrity of the arch by maintaining normal mesio-distal relation ship of teeth. 2. Prevent food impaction interdentally 3. Protect the soft tissue from periodontal disease 4. Conserves the teeth from proximal caries
  15. 15. SIZE &LOCATION OF CONTACT AREAS Location of contact Anterior teeth – Incisal 1/3rd Posteriorly – Junction of incisal and middle 1/3rd Size of contact Anteriorly, Posteriorly –contact area about 1.5-2mm
  16. 16. V-shaped spaces between the teeth that originate at the proximal contact areas between adjacent teeth. Curvature formed by two adjacent teeth in an arch form a spillway space that is called an embrasure.
  17. 17. Serves 2 purposes –  Provides a spillway for passage for food during mastication  Prevents food from being forced into the contact area
  18. 18. 1. By broadening the interdental ‘col’ 2. The delicate non keratinized epithelium may damage the periodontal tissue. 3. The interdental area is difficult to clean increase the risk of future decay. PROBLEMS ASSOCIATED WITH FAULTY REPRODUCTION OF CONTACTS IN RESTORATION Too Broad Contact
  19. 19.  The embrasure size would increase leading to food impaction vertically and horizontally, thereby harming periodontal tissue. Too Narrow Contact
  20. 20. IMPROPER CONTACT LOCATION If Contact are placed Too occlusally - It will cause flattening of marginal ridges, resulting in too shallow occlusal embrasure Too buccally/lingually - will encroach upon the respective embrasure Too gingivally - will reduce the size of gingival embrasure and enroach upon interdental gingiva
  21. 21. PROCEDURES FOR DEVELOPING CORRECT CONTACT AND CONTOUR Tocreate proper contact and contour with any restorative material  Teeth have to be first separated to create space between adjoining teeth  Then a temporary wall such as Matrix application has to be prepared on the proximal side to support the restorative material
  22. 22. OPEN CONTACT Would cause accumulation of debris , plaque and damage to the periodontal disease
  23. 23. This is an immediate type of separation. This type of tooth movement involves separation of teeth proximally at the point of insertion of separator. The amount of separation produced should not exceed 0.2- 0.5mm. Rapid separation can be done by two method a) Wedge method b) Traction method
  24. 24. In this method space is created by inserting wedge shaped device between the teeth. There are two types of separator 1)Wooden / Plastic wedges 2)Elliot separator
  25. 25. 1)On the basis of method of fabrication a) Custom made wedges b) Pre-fabricated wedges 2)On the basis of material used for fabrication a) Wooden wedges b) Plastic or synthetic resin wedges
  26. 26. PRE-FABRICATED WEDGES • They are in triangular in shape and supplied in different size. • Their shape should modified by trimming to exactly meet that of the gingival embrasure.
  27. 27. • These are transparent plastic wedges ,which are available in with built in light reflecting property. • Indication Class II composite restoration : These light transmitting wedges help to assist in directing light into inter proximal areas during initial stages of class II composite curing . LIGHT TRANSMITTING WEDGES
  28. 28. 1. Single wedge technique • Single wedge is placed in the gingival embrasure 2. Piggyback wedging • A second wedge is placed on top of the first wedge to wedge adequately the matrix against the margin • Indicated for patients whose interproximal tissue level has receded.
  29. 29. 3. Double wedging technique • Here, 2 wedges, one from the facial embrasure and the other from the lingual embrasure are used. • Used when proximal box is wide facio- lingually. 4. Wedge wedging technique • Used in cases when there is a gingival concavity, as in the case of a fluted root. • A second wedge is inserted between the first wedge and the band.
  30. 30. FUNCTIONS OF WEDGES • They create space between teeth to compensate the thickness of matrix band. • Immobilize the matrix band. • Closely press the matrix band against the tooth in the gingival area of the preparation preventing any restorative material escaping below the band. • Maintaining the health of interdental gingiva by preventing material from impinging. • Protect the gingiva from unexpected trauma.
  31. 31. BIOLOGIC WIDTH • Also known as buffer zone • Defined as combined dimension of supra alveolar gingival connective tissue and gingival epithelium • Average measurements for epithelial attachment and connective tissue attachment would be approximately 2 mm • Restoration that impinges upon biologic width would lead to progressive periodontal disease. • The margins of restoration should be more than 2mm coronal to alveolar crest.
  32. 32. • Biologic width may vary from tooth to tooth which increases progressively from anterior to posterior teeth Anterior teeth – 1.75 mm Premolars - 2.97 mm Molars - 2.08 mm
  33. 33. ELLIOT SEPARATOR • It is also called crab claw separator. • It is mainly used for separation such as 1)Examination of proximal surface 2)Final polishing of already restored proximal surface.
  34. 34. MATRIX BAND  Applied in procedures where temporary wall is created opposite to axial wall that surrounds the area of the tooth structure, which was lost during tooth preparation.  Forms a 360 degree contour and a wall replacing the missing wall in cavity preparation.  The height of the band should be such that it extend 2mm above the marginal ridge and 1mm below gingival margin of the preparation.
  35. 35. CLASSIFICATION OF MATRIX BAND 1. Based on mode of retention: i. With retainer (Tofflemire matrix) ii. Without retainer (Automatrix) 2. Based on type of band i. Metallic non transparent ii. Nonmetallic transparent 3. Based on type of cavity for which it is used i. Class I cavity a. Double banded Tofflemire (barton’s matrix)
  36. 36. Class II cavity a) Single banded Tofflemire b) Ivory matrix No. 1 c) Ivory matrix No. 8 d) Copper band matrix e) Automatrix Class III cavity a. Mylar strip b. S-shaped Class IV cavity a. Mylar strip b. Transparent crown matrix c. Modified S- shaped Class V a. Cervical matrix b. Window matrix
  37. 37. IDEAL REQUIREMENTS OF MATRIX  It should be simple in design.  It should be easily applied and readily removed  It should be rigid enough to withstand condensation pressure preventing the restorative material bulging out.  It should be able to adapt with the shape and position of different types of tooth.  It should be non reactive to the tissue and restorative material.  It should be inexpensive and readily available.  It should be easy to sterilize.
  38. 38. FUNCTIONS OF MATRIX  It act as a temporary supporting wall  It confines the restorative material and allow it to acquire proper shape and form as it harden.  It retracts the gingiva and rubber dam as the restorative material packed in the cavity.  It helps to establish the proper contact and contours.
  39. 39. Shaping the Matrix • Matrix band- shaped to achieve proper contour and contact • Band is burnished before assembling matrix system • No. 26 – 28 burnisher is recommended • Small round burnisher used with firm pressure in back-forth motion until the band is deformed occlusogingivally. CLINICAL TECHNIQUE:
  40. 40. Preparing the retainer to receive the band 1.Larger knurled nut is turned counterclockwise until the locking vise is 6mm from the end of retainer. 2. Holding the larger nut, smaller nut is turned counterclockwise until the pointed spindle is free of the slot in the locking vise.
  41. 41. 3. Matrix band is folded end to end forming a loop. 4. Band is positioned in the retainer so that the slotted side of the retainer is directed gingivally. 5. The band is placed through the appropriate guide channel depending on the location of the tooth.
  42. 42. IVORY MATRIX NO.1  Band encircles the posterior proximal surfaces so it is indicated in unilateral class II cavities.  Band is attached to the retainer via a wedge shaped projection.  Adjusting screw at the end of the retainer adapts the band to the proximal contour of the prepared tooth.  As adjusting screw is rotated clockwise, the wedge shaped projections engage tooth at the embrasures of the unprepared proximal surface.
  43. 43. IVORY MATRIX NO. 8 • Consists of band that encircles the entire crown of the tooth. • Indicated for bilateral class II cavities. • Circumference of the band can be adjusted by adjusting the screw present in the retainer.
  44. 44. ROLL IN BAND MATRIX ( AUTOMATRIX) • Retainerless matrix system with 4 types of bands that are designed to fit all teeth regardless of circumference and height. • Types: • 3/16” (4.8mm), 0.002” thickness • 1/4” (6.35mm), 0.002” & 0.0015” thickness • 5/16” (7.79mm), 0.002” thickness
  45. 45. HAZARDS OF IMPROPER CONTOURS:  Facial and lingual convexities: Convex contours on the facial and lingual surfaces of the teeth afford protection and stimulation to the supporting structures during mastication. They direct the food towards the buccal vestibule, palate or tongue while stimulating the surrounding soft tissue by gentle massage rather than irritating it.  Overcontoured curvatures can create a favorable environment for the accumulation and growth of cariogenic and plaque bacteria at gingival margin; apical to the height of contour. This results in chronic inflammation of the gingiva.
  46. 46.  Facial and lingual concavities: Concavities occlusal to the height of contour are involved in the occlusal static and dynamic relations, as they determine the pathways for teeth in and out of centric occlusion. Mislocated concavities will lead premature contacts during mandibular movements and excessive concavities can invite extrusion, rotation or tilting of occluding cuspal elements into non-physiologic relations with opposing teeth.  Deficient concavities at these locations can create restoration overhangs and excessive concavities decrease the chance for successful plaque control in the extremely plaque retaining areas.  Proximal contours: In addition to creating a proper contact area, it is also essential to restore a proper contour adjacent to the contact area. The proximal crown contours are generally flat or concave. This provides adequate embrasure space for the interdental gingiva and allows room from plaque removal.  Fabricating a restoration that does not reproduce the concavities and convexities which occur here naturally will lead to restoration overhangs and under hangs, vertical and horizontal impaction of debris and impingement upon the adjacent periodontal structures. Too narrow embrasures predispose teeth and supporting structures to heavier stresses. Too wide embrasures offer little protection to the underlying soft tissue
  47. 47. 99
  48. 48. CONTACT FORMING INSTRUMENTS • These are special instruments designed to create good contacts with posterior composites. • They push the matrix toward the contact area during light curing. Eg: • Contact Pro • Optra contact
  49. 49. CONTACT RINGS • Work by providing slight separation of the contacting teeth. • Spring action applies equal and opposite forces against the teeth thus providing optimum separation. • After separation, the composite is incrementally built and cured in a passive manner. • Finally, the ring is removed and the teeth are brought back into contact.
  50. 50. • According to their evolution, categorized as • First generation systems • Second-generation systems First generation systems •Introduced in the late 1990s Include :- • Palodent Bitine • Contact matrix • Composi-Tight Palodent Bitine Composi-Tight
  51. 51. Precontoured sectional matrix bands • All these systems rely on precontoured sectional dead soft metal matrices • Available in various shapes, thicknesses and sizes.
  52. 52. Problems with early contact rings • Ring collapse or displacement in case of wide proximal boxes. • Ring stacking, that is, placing one ring over the other in case of MOD restoration is a problem. • Most importantly, since the contact rings are made of stainless steel, repeated usage and sterilization effects make them lose their springiness over time.
  53. 53. Second Generation Rings Eg:- Composi-Tight 3D soft face ring system V3 ring system.
  54. 54. FENDER WEDGES • For protection and separation during tooth preparation. • Combination of a steel plate and a plastic wedge. • Inserted into the inter dental space it provides a protector for the tissue and separates the teeth, simplifying the following application of a matrix. • Can be applied buccally or lingually for optimal access and vision.
  55. 55. • Available in four color coded sizes • Should be inserted with firm pressure providing a tight stable fit throughout preparation.
  56. 56. PRO MATRIX SYSTEM
  57. 57. PRE-OPERATIVE INTRAORAL VIEW OF INTERDENTAL SPACING FINISHING DONE WITH ET BUR MYLAR STRIP AND MATRIX ATTACHED FOR 21 MYLAR STRIP AND MATRIX ATTACHED FOR 11
  58. 58. LABIAL VIEW AFTER DIASTEMA CLOSURE OCCLUSAL VIEW AFTER DIASTEMA CLOSURE
  59. 59. CONCLUSION • Proper restoration of the anatomical landmarks is important for enhancing the longevity of restorations as well as to maintain the occlusal health and harmony. • Selection of the matrix should be based on its ease of use and efficiency to provide the optimum contacts and contours..

×