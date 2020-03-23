Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ACCLIMATE TO THE VOICE OF CUSTOMERS Helen Yu Chief Customer Officer Showpad
  2. 2. Acclimate: to adapt to a new temperature, altitude, climate, environment or situation
  3. 3. Scaling this beast to base camp (17,500 ft.) offers 4 lessons for scaling business
  4. 4. 1. PREPARE Line up partners and support team. Train. Pack parka and purpose; bring your “why.” Mine: to keep a sacred promise to grandma.
  5. 5. 2. ADAPT Our camera breaks. The winds pick up. Temperatures plummet. A river rises. A warning sign says STOP. We PRESS ON.
  6. 6. 3. ACCLIMATE Going backward to move forward! BC to Camp 1, and back to BC BC to Camp 2, and back to BC BC to Camp 3, and back to BC … and so on up the mountain
  7. 7. 4. CELEBRATE …with IV fluids! (Champagne comes later.)
  8. 8. 77% of brands could go away and no one would care. (Havas Group) Transform into a customer-centric organization
  9. 9. 1.PREPARE Drive Accountability Around CX
  10. 10. v 2. ADAPT Create Active Customer Listening Path
  11. 11. 3. ACCLIMATE Build the Customer Room
  12. 12. 4. CELEBRATE Acclimating to the voice of customers is a growth driver and differentiator. Unforgettable CX invites customers back again and again, like the majesty of Mount Everest.
  13. 13. "The highest peak: a customer for life and a lifetime of commitment to that customer." #CX #Showpad Twitter: @YuHelenYu

