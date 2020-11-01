Unit 19 la a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Unit 19: Screenwriting: Leaning aim A Section 1: Obtaining work as a screenwriter- Commissioning A commissioning editor are responsible for overseeing what is going on while writing a script, they are reasonable for choosing a particular genre, selecting what ideas to use while writing the script, and allocating funds. Commissioning editors are effective because they have full control on what is going on throughout the production and without them, they writers may not have a full idea on what genre they are writing a script for and how much it might be to produce the script. A director is a person who strategically organizes what each person does in a business or industry. In screenwriting, the director invitations the ideas and provides the writers on when they need to write a script about. They make interpretation on what the script should look like and how they should live up to their standards. Directors are effective because they help envision what the script should look like to try and make the best written script possible and without a director, the writers may not have a clear understanding on what the script should look like and how it was meant to be envisioned which can lead to poor writing and overscheduling due to a lack of ideas for the script. A script editor is when someone edited a certain part of a script or a whole script to ensure that the script is suitable and appropriate for the product they are producing. They critically analyze and overview the screenwriting process to ensure that the script lives up to the director expectation and ensure the script is always appreciate for a certain neigh or demographic. Overall, script editors are effective because they ensure that the development of the script runs smoothly and to identify and problems during the writing possess. Without script editors, a script could be filled with grammatical errors or it might not live up to the director expectations. An agent in screenwriting is a person who supports the screenwriters throughout the production to ensure that things go smoothly. Agents are effective because they help organize various contacts related to the script with can lead to a better work environment and help negotiate appropriate deals. Without an agent, if a writer gets into legal trouble due plagiarismor example, they will have to support witch could lead to a possibility of a production being shut down. The writers in a screenplay are responsible for writing the dialogue in the script. They are responsible for doing research on particular subjects that can be related to the story of the production that will help with the script. They need to develop a script with and engaging narrative to help engage the audience with the dialogue. Overall, writers are effective because they help create engaging scripts and help create an engaging script which could have relatable and engaging stories and dialogue and emotional backbone’s or the narratives as well. Corporations can be used to give many writers and students a chance to submit there one or many scripts which could end up being commissioned and possibly green lit for further
  2. 2. production. The corporation will then be responsible for budget planning and distributing your script. For example, the BBC website has a various range of scripts that the public can download and reads for themselves. This help the BBC give more insight on what is most popular within the public what witch particular script is most popular. Independent production companies mainly strike deals with other companies to help produce certain marital. For example, writer could submit their scripts to help give feedback on what they have wrote and they agree with help contribute to the film if the script lives up to their standard’s. Organizations are used to help set up certain scenarios to help kick start a writer’s career in screenwriting. Screenwriting competitions are a good way to try and kick start your career in screenwriting. However, it is not a one-way ticket to success. However, your script may have a chance of being read by a potential producer, agent or managers which can lead to your screenwriting career kick starting. Section 2: Working as a writer- The Demands and requirements When working in screenwriting, you have got to make sure that when you are writing your script, you have got to make sure that you are using the right formatting standards for the industry you are working in. It is crucial that you have the same font size for each page of the script. The script also shows an estimated runtime of the actual film. For example, one page is roughly one minute of the filmand if the script is one hundred pages long, then the runtime of the film is roughly going to be one hounded minute. Agent in the screenwriting industry represent the writers who are making the script and they make sure that the client stays out of legal trouble and make virous deal with other companies to help benefit the client. The pay for an agent can be different in many ways. It mostly depends on how much the client is payed for writing the script. The pay of an agent is usually between 10-25%. Agents are important because some companies don’t accept clients to write scripts if they don’t have an agent representing them throughout the production. Royalty payments are spilt between the writer, the producers and the agents. They royalty payments is the payment that all 3 will receive but they can be varied in payment. Time management is vital is writing a script to a film or tv series. For example, wasting time and lead to overscheduling and the script being unfinished. And also leaving the script unfinished can lead to the writer because less interested in finishing the script. Writer must always try and meet deadlines no matter what. If deadlines are not met, it can cause stands to other companies to break, various deal cut off and you could also lose your job in the processes. If the writer does not have the script ready, it can cause many delays such as the whole filmbeing pushed back and this can lead to a drop in box office profit and can
  3. 3. damage reputations of many other people working on the film. Some films try to stay out of the competition or even compete in the competition to try and get the most money out of their filmpossible and try to win. If the film is pushed back due to issue with the script, they could lose the commutation or get caught inside of it with can lead to money loss. When scripts are sold to a publisher or filmcompany, they writer now has no control on what is going to happen for the rest of the film, and they are barley involved in the development of it. Sometimes, some scripts that are bought are don’t make it the production phase witch may be due to other filmor tv shows already in production. Section 3: The Scriptwriting process- Legal and Ethical Copyright is important in screenwriting because when you are writing a script, you want to make sure that your script is not plagiarized. One way that you can protect your script is to put a copyright symbol on each page of your script to help prevent your work and ideas being stollen. Without copyrights to a script. You work and ideas could be plagiarized, and your credit may go unnoticed. Plagiarism is when you take a sample of a someone else’s work and use it in their work without giving them credit or asking them for permeation. Without permeation or giving them credit, your work can be taking down and you could possibly get into legal trouble. Plagiarismis lead to many legal troubles, such as fines and depending in severity, it can lead to prison sentences. Writers have to be extremely careful when writing their scripts to make sure that there are no similarities in other scripts and ideas. Libel is when someone is being wrote about on a newspaper or a radio broadcast and they are talking about that particular person inaccurately and in a malicious way. Libel is most likely happen when writing a non-fiction script for a documentary or a bio pick about a certain person or subject, Therefore, writers have to be extremely careful when doing research about the certain person or subject when writing their scripts because the writers can get onto legal trouble, however, you must show prove that actual malice was used in the script or to prove that it was intended. When writing a script, writer must always be aware of BIAS. You most consider what each aspect represents in the script. You got to especially be careful with BIAS when you’re writing a script for a non-fiction film or documentary because the audience may take certain representation the wrong way with could lead to criticism. Censorship is vital in screenwriting because the writers have to make sure that when writing their scripts, they have to make sure that it is aimat the certain target audience and that the material in the script is appropriate for it. For example, if your scripts if for a film that is rated PG, you have to make sure that that the marital is appropriate for a PG production such as keeping the language extremely discreet and mild. If you had a script with a lot of bad language and extreme violence, your script would not meet the requirements of a PG rated production.
  4. 4. Watersheds are used to show when a film or tv program will be broadcasted. Depending on the material and message’s in the filmor tv show, they will broadcast them at the appropriate time when it’s appropriate. For example, tv shows with adult themes will need to be broadcasted at later time so children are not exposed to the adult themes. In the UK, watersheds follow the BBFC rules when decides what tv shows to broadcast at certain times. For example, if a certain tv show is rated 12 such as The Simpsons or Futurama, depending on the content, they may be allowed to broadcast them before the 9PM-5AM period. However, tv shows rated 15 such as family guy and south park cannot be shown outside the 9PM-5AM period. Tv shows rated 18 must not be allowed to be broadcasted without PIN protection and they must have a certain time to be broadcasted.

