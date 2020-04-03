Orr's model vi projection of cases to 4 16-2020 created 04-03-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Orr’ Coronavirus Cases Projection to 4/16/2020 James K. Orr 4/3/2020
Changed Methodology • Per State, computed a moving average of Case Growth Per Day • Over 7 Days, gives average growth rate...
USA Total Coronavirus Cases By Date
USA Total Case Growth % Per Day
State Population Actual Cases To 3/19/2020 Actual Cases To 3/26/2020 Actual Cases To 4/02/2020 Projected Cases To 4/09/202...
This is the latest weekly update of my projection of Coronavirus Cases over the next fourteen days. Projection two weeks ago was too low (assumed control of spread). Projection on week ago assumed no change in Growth Rate % of cases per day. This version used trend in Growth Rate % cases per day to extrapolate reducing Growth Rate per day over the next 14 days. This should be much more accurate if continued progress in "social distancing" occurs.

  1. 1. Orr’ Coronavirus Cases Projection to 4/16/2020 James K. Orr 4/3/2020
  2. 2. Changed Methodology • Per State, computed a moving average of Case Growth Per Day • Over 7 Days, gives average growth rate over that period that gives final cases • Evaluated change in Growth Rate Over Time • Essentially, the first derivative of (Case Growth Per Day) • Based on Prior data, projected continued decrease in Case Growth Per Day, then computed Cases by date • Then projected forward for 14 days
  3. 3. USA Total Coronavirus Cases By Date
  5. 5. USA Total Case Growth % Per Day
  6. 6. State Population Actual Cases To 3/19/2020 Actual Cases To 3/26/2020 Actual Cases To 4/02/2020 Projected Cases To 4/09/2020 Projected Cases To 4/16/2020 Alabama 4,093,000 78 480 1,270 2,843 5,041 Alaska 73,545 9 70 147 271 419 Arizona 7,279,000 44 508 1,598 3,802 7,006 Arkansas 3,017,000 62 335 683 1,230 1,865 California 39,512,000 752 3,104 10,414 25,254 46,684 Colorado 5,759,000 277 1,430 3,728 8,244 14,485 Connecticut 3,565,000 159 1,012 3,824 9,887 18,816 Delaware 974,000 30 130 393 907 1,635 District of Columbia 706,000 71 261 586 1,144 1,837 Florida 21,477,000 432 2,483 9,008 23,162 44,628
  7. 7. State Population Actual Cases To 3/19/2020 Actual Cases To 3/26/2020 Actual Cases To 4/02/2020 Projected Cases To 4/09/2020 Projected Cases To 4/16/2020 Georgia 10,671,000 151 1,525 5,348 13,406 25,370 Guam 166,000 8 45 82 135 192 Hawaii 1,416,000 26 106 286 625 1,088 Idaho 1,787,000 23 190 891 2,646 5,416 Illinois 12,672,000 422 2,538 7,695 17,796 32,133 Indiana 6,723,000 58 645 3,039 9,057 18,579 Iowa 3,156,000 44 179 614 1,514 2,831 Kansas 2,913,000 34 168 552 1,318 2,409 Kentucky 4,468,000 40 248 770 1,814 3,318 Louisiana 4,649,000 392 2,305 9,150 24,529 47,866 Maine 1,344,000 52 155 376 783 1,317 Maryland 6,046,000 107 580 2,331 6,306 12,383
  8. 8. State Population Actual Cases To 3/19/2020 Actual Cases To 3/26/2020 Actual Cases To 4/02/2020 Projected Cases To 4/09/2020 Projected Cases To 4/16/2020 Massachusetts 6,950,000 326 2,417 8,966 22,871 43,120 Michagan 9,884,000 334 2,856 10,791 27,899 53,093 Minnesota 5,640,000 89 346 742 1,394 2,178 Mississippi 2,976,000 80 485 1,177 2,451 4,125 Missouri 6,137,000 28 502 1,834 4,741 9,168 Montana 1,067,000 16 71 241 590 1,097 Nebraska 1,934,000 32 73 246 599 1,109 Neveda 30,808,000 95 420 1,458 3,627 6,827 New Hampshire 1,360,000 44 137 479 1,198 2,264 New Jersey 8,882,000 742 6,876 25,590 65,432 123,568 New Mexico 2,097,000 36 136 403 916 1,633 New York 19,454,000 4,162 37,258 92,381 195,890 333,920
  9. 9. State Population Actual Cases To 3/19/2020 Actual Cases To 3/26/2020 Actual Cases To 4/02/2020 Projected Cases To 4/09/2020 Projected Cases To 4/16/2020 North Carolina 10,488,000 97 636 1,857 4,321 7,877 North Dakota 782,000 19 52 159 370 671 Ohio 11,689,000 119 867 2,902 7,025 12,970 Oklahoma 3,957,000 46 248 879 2,221 4,227 Oregon 4,218,000 88 316 826 1,831 3,222 Pennsylvania 12,802,000 186 1,687 7,016 19,463 38,893 Rhode Island 1,059,000 44 165 657 1,765 3,450 South Carolina 5,149,000 81 456 1,554 3,813 7,107 South Dakota 885,000 14 46 166 425 817 Tennessee 6,833,000 154 957 2,845 6,481 11,575 Texas 29,996,000 143 1,396 4,669 11,296 20,847 Utah 3,206,000 78 402 1,074 2,328 4,031
  10. 10. State Population Actual Cases To 3/19/2020 Actual Cases To 3/26/2020 Actual Cases To 4/02/2020 Projected Cases To 4/09/2020 Projected Cases To 4/16/2020 Vermont 624,000 22 158 338 634 988 Virginia 8,535,000 94 460 1,706 4,351 8,202 Washington 7,615,000 1,376 3,207 6,585 11,929 18,161 West Virginia 1,792,000 5 76 217 496 893 Wisconsin 5,822,000 155 707 1,730 3,628 6,136 Wyoming 579,000 18 57 150 334 591 Total 355,686,545 11,994 81,967 242,423 566,991 1,028,077

