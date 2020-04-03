Orr's model vi projection of cases to 4 16-2020 created 04-03-2020

-
This is the latest weekly update of my projection of Coronavirus Cases over the next fourteen days. Projection two weeks ago was too low (assumed control of spread). Projection on week ago assumed no change in Growth Rate % of cases per day. This version used trend in Growth Rate % cases per day to extrapolate reducing Growth Rate per day over the next 14 days. This should be much more accurate if continued progress in "social distancing" occurs.
