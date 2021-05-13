What's new and next for mobile development with .NET

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What new & next for mobile development with .NET James Montemagno (he/him) Program Manager Lead, .NET Community @jamesmont...
LIBRARIES INFRASTRUCTURE .NET TOOLS VISUAL STUDIO CODE CLI VISUAL STUDIO VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC WEB CLOUD MOBILE GAMES IoT ...
.NET ecosystem momentum Top 30 40% #1 Top 5 #1 2M insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2019#most-loved-dreaded-and-wanted & i...
.NET adoption 200K Windows developers migrated to .NET Core 230K First time .NET developers in September 2020 2 million Pu...
.NET Framework Mono / Xamarin .NET Core .NET Flexible deployment Unparalleled performance Reduced infrastructure & hosting...
.NET 5 performance improvements  +30% socket performance improvement on Linux over .NET Core 3.1  JSON serialization per...
 .NET 5.0 released!  Major releases every year in November  LTS for even numbered releases  Predictable schedule, mino...
Mobile development
.NET C# C# Xamarin.Essentials C# Xamarin.Forms - UI Delight Developers Shared C# codebase • 100% native API access • High ...
Xamarin.Forms 5 • Beautiful Design with Brushes, Shapes, and Paths • Control templating for native controls • Improved XAM...
Demo Xamarin.Forms 5
Xamarin.Forms 5 Gradients CarouselView Drag & Drop Paths & Shapes SwipeView
Flashlight Geolocation Preferences Device Info Device Display Info Secure Settings Accelerometer Battery Clipboard Compass...
Xamarin Community Toolkit github.com/xamarin/xamarincommunitytoolkit Behaviors • Animations • Validators • EventToCommand ...
iOS macOS
iOS Swift Swift Swift Swift Java Java Java Java C++ C++ .NET JS Obj-C Obj-C Obj-C Obj-C macOS JS JS JS JS Kotlin Kotlin Ko...
iOS macOS iOS .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NE...
Cross-platform, native UI Single project system, single codebase Deploy to multiple devices, mobile & desktop General avai...
.NET Multi-platform App UI is the evolution of Xamarin.Forms extended from mobile to desktop scenarios with UI controls re...
https://dotnet.microsoft.com/platform/customers
Native User Interfaces Native Performance Native API Access .NET
How is this native? Android iOS macOS Windows .NET for Android .NET for iOS / Mac Catalyst WinUI .NET Multi-platform App U...
Visual Design MATERIAL DESIGN
AppThemes (Dark Mode) Accessibility Adaptive Triggers Brushes – Solid & Gradient Clipping Cross-platform Lifecycle CSS & S...
Dec 2019 .NET Core 3.1 LTS Nov 2020 .NET 5.0 Nov 2021 .NET 6.0 LTS Nov 2022 .NET 7.0 Nov 2023 .NET 8.0 LTS Yes, you should...
More coming in .NET 6 https://themesof.net/
Thanks for joining! Twitter - @jamesmontemagno
What's new and next for mobile development with .NET

  1. 1. What new & next for mobile development with .NET James Montemagno (he/him) Program Manager Lead, .NET Community @jamesmontemagno
  2. 2. LIBRARIES INFRASTRUCTURE .NET TOOLS VISUAL STUDIO CODE CLI VISUAL STUDIO VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC WEB CLOUD MOBILE GAMES IoT AI DESKTOP
  3. 3. .NET ecosystem momentum Top 30 40% #1 Top 5 #1 2M insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2019#most-loved-dreaded-and-wanted & insights.stackoverflow.com/survey/2020#most-loved-dreaded-and-wanted github.com/cncf/velocity/ octoverse.github.com/ https://www.techempower.com/benchmarks/#section=data-r19&hw=ph&test=plaintext
  4. 4. .NET adoption 200K Windows developers migrated to .NET Core 230K First time .NET developers in September 2020 2 million Publishes per month to Linux from Visual Studio WinForms & WPF on .NET Core .NET Core .NET on Linux 5 million .NET developers Monthly active developers in Visual Studio Family
  5. 5. .NET Framework Mono / Xamarin .NET Core .NET Flexible deployment Unparalleled performance Reduced infrastructure & hosting costs Modern, innovative languages and APIs Why .NET 5?
  6. 6. .NET 5 performance improvements  +30% socket performance improvement on Linux over .NET Core 3.1  JSON serialization performance improved +19% over .NET Core 3.11  Serialization of large collections & arrays improved 3x and are now zero-alloc  gRPC server performance exceeds Go, C++ and Java2 1 All 104 JSON serialization benchmarks improved 2 https://github.com/LesnyRumcajs/grpc_bench/wiki/2020-08-11-bench-results 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 rust_tonic_mt dotnet_grpc go_grpc cpp_grpc_mt java_grpc gRPC Server Performance Requests/Sec (higher is better)
  7. 7.  .NET 5.0 released!  Major releases every year in November  LTS for even numbered releases  Predictable schedule, minor releases as needed .NET Schedule Nov 2020 .NET 5.0 Nov 2021 .NET 6.0 LTS Nov 2022 .NET 7.0 Nov 2023 .NET 8.0 LTS Nov 2024 .NET 9.0
  8. 8. Mobile development
  9. 9. .NET C# C# Xamarin.Essentials C# Xamarin.Forms - UI Delight Developers Shared C# codebase • 100% native API access • High performance Shared C# Business Logic
  10. 10. Xamarin.Forms 5 • Beautiful Design with Brushes, Shapes, and Paths • Control templating for native controls • Improved XAML experience in Visual Studio • Hot Reload 2.0 • Develop iOS apps on Windows
  11. 11. Demo Xamarin.Forms 5
  12. 12. Xamarin.Forms 5 Gradients CarouselView Drag & Drop Paths & Shapes SwipeView
  13. 13. Flashlight Geolocation Preferences Device Info Device Display Info Secure Settings Accelerometer Battery Clipboard Compass Connectivity Share Email File System Geocoding Gyroscope Magnetometer Phone Dialer Screen Lock Sms Text to Speech Vibration Xamarin.Essentials Email Attachments Open Files Share File Detect Shake
  14. 14. Xamarin Community Toolkit github.com/xamarin/xamarincommunitytoolkit Behaviors • Animations • Validators • EventToCommand • ImpliedOrderGrid • Masked (input) • UserStoppedTyping Converters • ByteArrayToImageSource • ItemSelectedEventArgs • MultiConverterParameter • NotEqual • TextCase • MANY MORE! Effects • SafeArea Extensions • ImageResource • Translate • ValueConverter Helpers • Localization • Subscription • WeakEvent ObjectModel • AsyncCommand • ObservableRangeCollection Views • CameraView • Expander • SideMenuView • AvatarView • RangeSlider
  15. 15. iOS macOS
  16. 16. iOS Swift Swift Swift Swift Java Java Java Java C++ C++ .NET JS Obj-C Obj-C Obj-C Obj-C macOS JS JS JS JS Kotlin Kotlin Kotlin Kotlin JS JS JS JS iOS
  17. 17. iOS macOS iOS .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET .NET
  18. 18. Cross-platform, native UI Single project system, single codebase Deploy to multiple devices, mobile & desktop General availability in .NET 6 .NET Multi-platform App UI .NET 6 .NET Multi-platform App UI github.com/dotnet/maui WinUI Mac Catalyst Android iOS iOS macOS
  19. 19. .NET Multi-platform App UI is the evolution of Xamarin.Forms extended from mobile to desktop scenarios with UI controls rebuilt from the ground up for performance and extensibility.
  20. 20. https://dotnet.microsoft.com/platform/customers
  21. 21. Native User Interfaces Native Performance Native API Access .NET
  22. 22. How is this native? Android iOS macOS Windows .NET for Android .NET for iOS / Mac Catalyst WinUI .NET Multi-platform App UI .NET Runtime (Mono or CoreCLR) .NET BCL App Code
  23. 23. Visual Design MATERIAL DESIGN
  24. 24. AppThemes (Dark Mode) Accessibility Adaptive Triggers Brushes – Solid & Gradient Clipping Cross-platform Lifecycle CSS & Styles Databinding (Compiled, Multi, Relative) Dual Screen Support Essentials (Sensors, Permissions, Sharing, etc.) FontImageSource Gestures MessagingCenter Microsoft.Extensions.* Multi-Window Navigation – URI based Right-to-Left Visual State Manager XAML
  25. 25. Dec 2019 .NET Core 3.1 LTS Nov 2020 .NET 5.0 Nov 2021 .NET 6.0 LTS Nov 2022 .NET 7.0 Nov 2023 .NET 8.0 LTS Yes, you should still create Xamarin apps until .NET MAUI ships!
  26. 26. More coming in .NET 6 https://themesof.net/
  27. 27. Thanks for joining! Twitter - @jamesmontemagno

