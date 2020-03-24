-
The Gift card for Magento 2 is one of the finest contributions by Elsner’s Magento developers for the Magento users. This extension is specifically designed to send well-decorated templates that include coupon codes of the selected amount through email or by post. This extension allows the administrator to generate a gift card products incorporating with various pricing, can use built-in card images or can also upload their own. Admin has a full track on all purchased gift certificates.
