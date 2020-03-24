Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Elsner Technology Gift card for Magento 2
Gift card for Magento 2 ● The Gift card for Magento 2 is one of the finest contributions by Elsner’s Magento developers fo...
Description ● Basically, it allows your customers to purchase gift cards for sending them to their family or friends throu...
Major Key Features ● Can generate and upload gift codes with ease. ● Allows to track all the purchased gift cards from you...
Contact Us For any enquiry mail to:support@elsner.com CALL us on: +1 (607) 524-4040 Thank You
Gift Card for Magento 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gift Card for Magento 2

20 views

Published on

The Gift card for Magento 2 is one of the finest contributions by Elsner’s Magento developers for the Magento users. This extension is specifically designed to send well-decorated templates that include coupon codes of the selected amount through email or by post. This extension allows the administrator to generate a gift card products incorporating with various pricing, can use built-in card images or can also upload their own. Admin has a full track on all purchased gift certificates.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gift Card for Magento 2

  1. 1. Elsner Technology Gift card for Magento 2
  2. 2. Gift card for Magento 2 ● The Gift card for Magento 2 is one of the finest contributions by Elsner’s Magento developers for the Magento users. This extension is specifically designed to send well-decorated templates that include coupon codes of the selected amount through email or by post. This extension allows the administrator to generate a gift card products incorporating with various pricing, can use built-in card images or can also upload their own. Admin has a full track on all purchased gift certificates.
  3. 3. Description ● Basically, it allows your customers to purchase gift cards for sending them to their family or friends through email or by post. You can create bundles of gift cards with multiple pricing models as well as keeps a track of every purchased certificates.
  4. 4. Major Key Features ● Can generate and upload gift codes with ease. ● Allows to track all the purchased gift cards from your eCommerce store. ● Offers many and beautiful gift card templates. ● Whether it’s a fixed or open amount, both price type can be placed while creating a gift card. ● All the purchased gift cards can be tracked easily. ● Provides a better customer experience. ● 24/7 forum support. ● Compatible with Magento 2.1.x, Magento 2.2.x
  5. 5. Contact Us For any enquiry mail to:support@elsner.com CALL us on: +1 (607) 524-4040 Thank You

×