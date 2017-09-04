Digipak Conventions
Rhianna - Anti • In this Rhianna digipak it contains photos which are for the buyers to keep and the photos symbolize what...
Kanye West - Graduation • In this digipak, the symbolic teddy bear is featured in all the pictures. By doing this Kanye ma...
Adele - 21 • Similar to Kanye West’s digipak, it holds synergy and symbiosis. This is shown by every album she makes is na...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digipak conventions

64 views

Published on

A2 media studies

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
64
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Digipak conventions

  1. 1. Digipak Conventions
  2. 2. Rhianna - Anti • In this Rhianna digipak it contains photos which are for the buyers to keep and the photos symbolize what the album is about. The front cover is a photo of Rihanna as a little girl on first day of day-care with a crown over her eyes on a canvas of fire engine red paint. The symbolic portrait is also accompanied by a poem written in braille by Chloe Mitchell. While Rihanna says the words came from her heart, the poem was written by Mitchell during a night of reflective conversation between Rihanna, Nachum and Mitchell. • ‘It depicts a young girl with a gold crown covering her eyes, and a black balloon strung tightly to her wrist, painted in multiple, intersecting views, expressing that the "truth" is in the eye of the beholder. The child whose vision is obscured by a crown represents man's blindness caused by displaced values and desire, while the balloon embodies the possibility of escape and signifies the human need to transcend physical reality.’ as the artist herself claims.
  3. 3. Kanye West - Graduation • In this digipak, the symbolic teddy bear is featured in all the pictures. By doing this Kanye made this iconic and made it easy for people to recognize that this is Kanye’s music. This is a good use of synergy and symbiosis. Allegedly, the teddy bear represents Kanye’s life after graduating. His two other albums also depict his life choices. The whole reason behind these pictures is to portray Kanye’s life in a cartoon version rather than just writing songs about it.
  4. 4. Adele - 21 • Similar to Kanye West’s digipak, it holds synergy and symbiosis. This is shown by every album she makes is named after her age. The other examples are 19 and 25. The front cover looks so basic but then again really effective. There is no explosive art or eccentric pictures, its just the artist alone. This makes her personality so loved as she is just great at being herself and is well known for just being herself with a very talented voice.

×