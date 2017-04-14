James Mclean
I believe that the main audience for our media product would typically be males, aged between 12-35+. I also believe that ...
In our pre-production research we asked people between the ages of 12-35+ to take part in a questionnaire. The responses w...
Question 3: What are your thoughts on our chosen film genre? 'Thought provoking' 'Not my preferred choice' 'Chance for int...
Question 7: Any further suggestions or comments / anything that we could improve? 'No I don't think so, as far as a 3 minu...
The pre-production research gave us the confidence to go forward with our idea as the general responses on the whole, were...
Who would be the audience for your media product?

Question 4 - AS Media

