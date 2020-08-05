Successfully reported this slideshow.
PANEL III: SERVICE ASSURANCE FOR NFV
Panel Mark Newman Chief Analyst TMF James Crawshaw Senior Analyst Heavy Reading Laszlo Bojtos Solution Architect Zenoss Ih...
Outline • Operators are currently focused on the near-term challenges of NFV, such as onboarding VNFs and interoperability...
Verizon – Service Assurance for Hybrid • Service Assurance complexity is higher • Automated backup? OpenStack snapshots • ...
NFV a l’Orange Source: Adapted by Heavy Reading from Future OSS whitepaper, Orange.
NFV Assurance a l’Orange Operations module: • Dynamic fault and performance management (VNF/PNF) – intelligent fault diagn...
Must correlate between NVFI and VNFM • How can we tell if a fault is originating in the VNF itself or in the underlying ha...
OSM Release 3 Service Assurance • Monitoring module, which is described as experimental, can correlate telemetry [CPU util...
Meeting the Challenges of NFV Assurance - 1 Challenges across all layers Solution Analytics and Reporting for Hybrid Netwo...
Meeting the Challenges of NFV Assurance - 2 Service Management challenges Solution Automatic onboarding of Assurance defin...
Meeting the Challenges of NFV Assurance - 3 VNF and Virtual Infrastructure Challenges Solution VNFs are not aware of the N...
Closed loop assurance • Lessons learned from early trials indicate that this space is very challenging for COTS type offer...
Service assurance for NFV

Presentation and panel at Light Reading event, 2017

  3. 3. Outline • Operators are currently focused on the near-term challenges of NFV, such as onboarding VNFs and interoperability • However, they need to start preparing for the longer-term challenge of enabling service assurance • SA is particularly challenging for services delivered over a hybrid of physical and virtual network functions • Detailed end-to-end service paths will be needed to relate service measurements across VNFs and physical devices. • Problems at the hardware layer (NFVi) will impact the software layer (VNFs) leading to a multiplicity of alarms and the need for new correlations to be mapped out. • This panel will discuss service assurance for NFV and how to deliver on the promise of closed-loop automation.
  4. 4. Verizon – Service Assurance for Hybrid • Service Assurance complexity is higher • Automated backup? OpenStack snapshots • Self-healing? Not if the license is tied to a VM ID, a security certificate is required or there have been config changes since last snapshot • Auto scaling? Depends on VNF support, licensing and commercial policy Source: Verizon
  5. 5. NFV a l’Orange Source: Adapted by Heavy Reading from Future OSS whitepaper, Orange.
  6. 6. NFV Assurance a l’Orange Operations module: • Dynamic fault and performance management (VNF/PNF) – intelligent fault diagnosis, localization and impact analysis using alarm pattern and service impact libraries • Service desk and workforce management – analytics to set rules to manage tickets and work orders • Test & diagnosis – to support policy verification, incident resolution and test end-to-end service chain on design or instantiation. • Incident management – using dynamic applications and analytics • Problem management – resolving remaining issues through higher level human skills and cross-department cooperation Visualization module: • Flexible view – if problems cannot be resolved autonomously they need to be represented in an operations view showing the status of network, fulfillment orders and transactions • Presentation configuration – to enable different types of view (e.g. dynamic inventory) with required granularity • Data orientation – data model to support metrics, events, and configuration data • Analytics notebooks – to share analysis across multiple parties for cooperation
  7. 7. Must correlate between NVFI and VNFM • How can we tell if a fault is originating in the VNF itself or in the underlying hardware? • Shannon and Yates write: “An issue at the hardware layer (cloud servers) that impacts the software layer (VNF) will alarm at both layers. Without appropriate intelligence and automation, the alarming on the hardware and software layers could result in both the hardware operations team and team managing the VNF to simultaneously respond to the issues reported and investigate the root cause in parallel.”
  8. 8. OSM Release 3 Service Assurance • Monitoring module, which is described as experimental, can correlate telemetry [CPU utilization, read latency, etc.] related to the VMs and VNFs to the relevant network services • If a VM fails and triggers an alarm, you don't get a duplicate alarm on the VNFs running on that VM, so you don't waste the time of the team managing the VNFs. Only the NFVi team need respond. Source: ETSI
  9. 9. Meeting the Challenges of NFV Assurance - 1 Challenges across all layers Solution Analytics and Reporting for Hybrid Networks (both PNFs & VNFs) A unified data model for hybrid networks to abstract any NF Accurate Root-Cause Analysis in a dynamically changed topology Use algorithms that can pinpoint service and network issues in near real-time to trigger healing as part of closed-loops
  10. 10. Meeting the Challenges of NFV Assurance - 2 Service Management challenges Solution Automatic onboarding of Assurance definitions (policies) for new services Tight Integration with the E2E Orchestrator to be notified on Service creation and changes (TOSCA) Accurate Service Impact analysis among layers (Services, VNFs). To be used as part of closed-loops. • Well updated Service-Resource Data Model • Integration with the E2E Orchestrator to be notified on Service creation and changes • Advanced Service Impact Analysis Integration with legacy OSS e.g. ticketing (Resource and Service Management) Open north-bound APIs from SA system Monitoring SLAs and OLAs in a multi- operator, multi-vendor business context (Partner Management) • Integration with the E2E Orchestrator to be notified on dynamic changes in resources or services related to partner management (SLA & Thresholding interfaces). • Use strong thresholding capabilities
  11. 11. Meeting the Challenges of NFV Assurance - 3 VNF and Virtual Infrastructure Challenges Solution VNFs are not aware of the NFVI dependencies (performance/availability of underlying compute, storage, networking, hypervisor, OS). Consolidate the operation of NFV infrastructure and VNFs under one team Alarms on NVFI triggers alarms on VNFM SA system must correlate between NVFI and VNFM The NFVI that supports VNFs changes dynamically SA system must keep up with these changes Difficulty onboarding new VNFs or NFVI SA system must support multiple protocols (SNMP, syslog, XML, Netconf), and facilitate integration of vendor specific APIs Integration with NFVO SA system must receive service models, inventory and other data from NFVO and automatically send remediation requests based on problems it identifies
  12. 12. Closed loop assurance • Lessons learned from early trials indicate that this space is very challenging for COTS type offerings, with substantial customer adaptation required. • A key challenge to hybrid orchestration has turned out to be a lack of reliable inventory information exposing the underlying topology. Siloed inventory remains a problem most operators have not invested in solving. • Recent work in the MEF, on TAPI and topology engine concepts is promising. The concept of the network as an inventory (from years back), is now becoming more viable with the virtualization of the network, and the advanced integration capabilities in the virtualized network functions are enabling this. • Policy is perhaps the largest issue to solve for Closed Loop Assurance. No standard way to encapsulate and expose rules is a barrier to interoperability between responsibility domains, and any master orchestrator trying to implement closed loop network actions.

