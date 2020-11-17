Successfully reported this slideshow.
Coastal Traffic Circulation Plan

December 2020 Safe Spaces traffic circulation plan.

Making the space for a reimagined Sunrise Cycleway and a safe and enjoyable seafront.

Coastal Traffic Circulation Plan

  1. 1. December 2020 Safe Spaces: Traffic Circulation Plan Making the space for a reimagined “Sunrise Cycleway” and a safe and enjoyable seafront • Space for social distancing on the coast, shopping and restaurant areas implemented without delay • A high standard cycleway based on a traffic circulation plan, learning from consultation over the summer • Improved coastguard exemptions and access • Lower traffic speeds and a safer enhanced pedestrian experience Two-Way Unrestricted Motor Traffic Restricted / One-Way Motor Traffic [except for coastguard & emergency services] Weekend pedestrianisation, One-Way Mon-Fri Fish Quay Park View North Tyneside Coast
