Mẫu len tường ván sàn đẹp nhất tốt nhất

Mẫu len tường ván sàn đẹp nhất tốt nhất

Mẫu len tường ván sàn đẹp nhất tốt nhất

  1. 1. Mẫu len tường ván sàn đẹp nhất tốt nhất Nếu như lúc trước, len tường sàn chỉ là những mẫu gạch được cắt ra từ gạch men dùng ốp sàn. Thì nay, chúng đã có thêm nhiều chất liệu, màu sắc và kiểu dáng đa dạng hơn. Chúng ta hãy cùng điểm qua một vài loại len tường sàn được ưa chuộng nhất hiện nay nhé. Len tường nhựa Len tường nhựa có thể được chế tạo từ nhiều chất liệu nhựa tổng hợp với các thành phần khác nhau. Loại len tường thường thấy nhất là UPVC. Loại này thường có màu trắng hoặc một vài gam màu cơ bản khác phù hợp để đi kèm với màu sơn tường phổ biến. UPVC thường được gắn vào chân tường bằng keo. Len tường sàn nhựa có bề mặt được phủ và gia công đủ màu sắc và hoa văn đẹp, đáp ứng được nhu cầu của đa số gia chủ vì có chi phí phải chăng, dễ thi công và thay thế.
  2. 2. Đặc biệt, len tường nhựa được ưa chuộng phần nhiều vì tính chất khó cong vênh, co ngót dưới điều kiện thời tiết khắc nghiệt và chống ẩm lẫn chống thấm nước, hạn chế được tình trạng mối mọt. Tuy nhiên, loại vật liệu này cũng có nhược điểm là dễ phai màu, chịu nhiệt kém và tuổi thọ ngắn. Len tường gạch men Len tường sàn gạch thường được dùng để tạo nên vẻ sang trọng và vững chãi cho không gian nhà ở. Len chân tường gạch thường được sử dụng đi kèm với nền nhà ằng gạch để tạo được sự đồng điệu về màu sắc và chất liệu. Ngoài ra, người dùng còn có xu hướng dùng len tường gạch từ việc cắt những lát gạch men làm sàn để tiện và tiết kiệm chi phí. Ngoài ra, len tường sàn bằng gạch mặc dù có giá thành không cao, màu sắc và hoa văn trang nhã và sang trọng nhưng lại có nhược điểm là khá giòn và kém bền, có thể dễ dàng bị bể, sứt mẻ, trầy xước. Thêm nữa, khi tháo dở cũng rất tốn công sức, thậm chí bề mặt tường sau khi dở len tường sẽ để lại bề mặt gồ ghề, khó thay mới cho lần ốp len tường sau. Hơn nữa, sản phẩm còn có đường ron sau khi lắp không liên tục nên khó đáp ứng tiêu chun ngay ngắn và thẳng hàng. Len tường bằng đá tự nhiên
  3. 3. Len tường bằng đá có nhiều chủng loại nhưng phổ biến nhất vẫn là đá hoa cương vì loại đá này có độ bền rất cao, tính thẩm mỹ cao do đem lại cảm giác sang trọng và tinh tế, dễ dàng vệ sinh, hơn nữa lại có khả năng chống trầy xước và chống nước tuyệt đối.7 Sản phẩm chỉ có nhược điểm duy nhất là giá thành cao nên len tường bằng đá thường được sử dụng cho các công trình kiến trúc sang trọng và yêu cầu tính thẩm mỹ cao. Len tường ván sàn gỗ Len tường ván sàn gỗ có 2 loại. Len tường gỗ tự nhiên và len tường gỗ công nghiệp. Len tường ván sàn gỗ có thể được sử dụng mà không cần xử lý, sơn mài hay sơn phủ lại. Len tường gỗ tự nhiên được làm bằng chất gỗ tự nhiên và được hoàn thiện bằng sơn PU để tăng tính thẩm mỹ cũng như chống hao mòn. Gỗ tự nhiên thường có giá thành khá cao, mặc dù đã được xử lý trước nhưng vẫn dễ bị mối mọt ăn mòn nên cần thường xuyên được bảo dưỡng. Len tường ván sàn gỗ công nghiệp hiện nay được ưa chuộng nhất do tính chống trầy xước, chống ẩm mốc, độ bền cao và đa dạng về mẫu mã lẫn hài hòa về màu sắc với ván sàn. Len chân tường gỗ công nghiệp còn có lợi thế nữa là có giá thành thấp hơn gỗ tự nhiên. An Cường – Công ty chuyên cung cấp các giải pháp gỗ nội thất đẹp nhất, cao cấp nhất Ở Việt Nam hiện nay, An Cường hiện được xem là công ty gỗ có các sản phẩm nội thất làm từ vật liệu gỗ tốt nhất và uy tín nhất trên thị trường. Với các loại len chân tường đi kèm ván sàn gỗ đồng màu, An Cường đem đến nhiều sự lựa chọn tinh tế hơn cho người dùng. Đồng thời, với mẫu mã đa dạng từ vân gỗ, đến màu giả đá, bê tôn… An Cường đều cung cấp đầy đủ các mẫu len chân tường đi kèm. Từ đó, giúp khách hàng có thêm lựa chọn đồng màu cho phong cách nội thất của căn hộ.

