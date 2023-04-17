Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asking people about their health _ a UX lesson.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
Part of my process for designing health chatbots involves scripting ways to ascertain someone’s level of physical activity. A renowned and respected method for this is the Single Item Measure, developed by Milton & Bull.
I explore this question for reading age and offer an improvement.

Part of my process for designing health chatbots involves scripting ways to ascertain someone’s level of physical activity. A renowned and respected method for this is the Single Item Measure, developed by Milton & Bull.
I explore this question for reading age and offer an improvement.

Asking people about their health _ a UX lesson.pptx

  1. 1. Asking people about their health : a UX lesson
  2. 2. This is the Single Item Measure In the past week, on how many days have you done a total of 30 min or more of physical activity, which was enough to raise your breathing rate? This may include sport, exercise and brisk walking or cycling for recreation or to get to and from places, but should not include housework or physical activity that may be part of your job A survey question devised to measure physical activity from a single number
  3. 3. 0 4 The single number has been proven to be a good reflection of physical activity - traditionally measured by more complicated processes So has it made things simpler? 6
  4. 4. In the past week, on how many days have you done a total of 30 min or more of physical activity, which was enough to raise your breathing rate? This may include sport, exercise and brisk walking or cycling for recreation or to get to and from places, but should not include housework or physical activity that may be part of your job It has made it easier to deliver and also to retrieve the results: There is only one interaction required with a respondent But from the respondents point of view, the question is cognitively demanding
  5. 5. There are several methods for measuring the required reading age of a piece of text Flesch-Kincaid was developed for the US Navy to ensure manuals were understood by servicemen It measures the average number of words per sentence and the average number of syllables per word.
  6. 6. So, could it be improved to be more inclusive? The Single Active Measure requires a Graduate Level reading age!
  7. 7. In the health chatbots I designed with VHL, we found the Single Item Measure could be obtained through this exchange… Now think about any physical activity you do where you notice your breathing is faster. [Okay] Things like exercising or walking or cycling. But housework and stuff for your job doesn't count, okay? [Okay] Do you think you have been active like this in the last 7 days? [Yes-> Proceed] [No-> Result is Zero] How much activity in a day? ● Under 30 minutes ● Sometimes 30 minutes or more Think of the last 7 days. How many days was it 30 minutes or more? [Number]
  8. 8. This brought the reading age down to 10 years old Now think about any physical activity you do where you notice your breathing is faster. [Okay] Things like exercising or walking or cycling. But housework and stuff for your job doesn't count, okay? [Okay] Do you think you have been active like this in the last 7 days? [Yes-> Proceed] [No-> Result is Zero] How much activity in a day? ● Under 30 minutes ● Sometimes 30 minutes or more Think of the last 7 days. How many days was it 30 minutes or more? [Number]
  9. 9. Pursuing the lowest possible reading age for that project helped cast the widest possible healthcare net. I encourage anyone involved in similar interventions and studies to think twice about language, so that the needs of those that ask and those that answer are equally served. Matthew Burton McFaul

