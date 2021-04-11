strong ReadBetween the devil and the deep blue sea... is the last place you want to be.strong ReadBoone Fischer and Emily Durand have been through a lot in the past few years. A new beginning on the island of Cozumel is going swimmingly❤ their own dive boat⭐ their own business⭐ a new canine friend⭐ and a room with a view. But a chance encounter with a staggeringly wealthy family and their luxury cruise line will bring pandemonium to this peaceful paradise.In this fourth book of the best-selling Deep Series⭐ Boone and Emily find themselves immersed in a world of wealth and privilege where jealousy⭐ greed⭐ and deceit can lead down a dark path.From drift dives in whipping currents to the claustrophobic confines of the infamous Devil's Throat from the crashing waves on the " wild side" of Cozumel⭐ to a massive mega-yacht on the high seas⭐ em ReadDeep Devilem Read will take you to fascinating places. Some beautiful... some deadly." An exciting romp around the Caribbean with a cleverly twisting plot and action at every turn." - Nicholas Harvey⭐ author of the AJ Bailey Adventure Series.