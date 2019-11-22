Successfully reported this slideshow.
When the Wolves Returned: Restoring Nature's Balance in Yellowstone
Author : Dorothy Hinshaw Patent Publisher : Walker Childrens ISBN : 0802796869 Publication Date : 2008-5-1 Language : eng Pages : 40
Description Yellowstone National Park's majestic geologic wonders and remarkable wildlife draw millions of visitors each y...
  3. 3. Details of Book Author : Dorothy Hinshaw Patent Publisher : Walker Childrens ISBN : 0802796869 Publication Date : 2008-5-1 Language : eng Pages : 40
  4. 4. Description Yellowstone National Park's majestic geologic wonders and remarkable wildlife draw millions of visitors each year. But there was a time when these natural treasures were in great danger, all because after years of unrestricted hunting, one key piece of the puzzle had been eliminated-the wolf. Now, more than a decade after scientists realized the wolves' essential role and returned them to Yellowstone, the park's natural balance is gradually being restored. The informative dual-level text and spectacular full-color photographs show the wolves in the natural habitat that was almost lost without them. Readers of all ages will be inspired by the delicate natural system that is Yellowstone.
