https://reader.ebookexprees.com/complete/B08TWDHKXX Forging The Mind And Body takes you on a journey into concepts that will drastically improve your martial arts skill. Discover ways to Increase willpower, clear the mind, control the ego, master visualization, adapt and flow with an opponent, increase sensitivity, develop explosive power, close the gates of your body to protect against attack, harness your breathing, use tension to your advantage, conquer your fear, train with resistance, use psychological strategy, and much more! With numerous photos, illustrations, and over thirty proven exercises, Forging the Mind And Body is a must have for any serious martial artist.