The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is to be commended for its tightly controlled

regulatory and supervisory regime, consisting of higher than minimum capital

requirements, frequent, hands-on and comprehensive onsite inspections, a conservative

liquidity risk policy and restrictions on banks’ capacity to take on more volatile

exposures. The Indian banking system remained largely stable during the global financial

crisis. Since then, the government of India and RBI have taken additional measures to

enhance the soundness and resilience of the banking system, such as the establishment of a

Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), the implementation of a

countercyclical provisioning regime, and the development of a roadmap for the introduction

of a holding company structure.