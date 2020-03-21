-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is to be commended for its tightly controlled
regulatory and supervisory regime, consisting of higher than minimum capital
requirements, frequent, hands-on and comprehensive onsite inspections, a conservative
liquidity risk policy and restrictions on banks’ capacity to take on more volatile
exposures. The Indian banking system remained largely stable during the global financial
crisis. Since then, the government of India and RBI have taken additional measures to
enhance the soundness and resilience of the banking system, such as the establishment of a
Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), the implementation of a
countercyclical provisioning regime, and the development of a roadmap for the introduction
of a holding company structure.
