Comercio electronico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DESARROLLO Y EVOLUCIÓN DEL COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO EN PERÚ LIC. MARTHA FALLA CORNEJO CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIED...
¿Qué es comercio Electrónico? “Es el conjunto de transacciones comerciales y financieras realizadas por medios electrónico...
TIPOS DE COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO • Empresa - Empresa ( B2B) Esta categoría agrupa a las empresas que por ejemplo ordenan pedi...
TIPOS DE COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO • Empresa - Administración (B2A) Aquí se cubre todo tipo de transacciones entre las empresas...
VENTAJAS DE COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO El comercio electrónico ofrece muy variados oportunidades de negocio a los proveedores: •...
SITUACIÓN ACTUAL CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPE...
SITUACIÓN ACTUAL •Marco Legal y regulatorio. TeleLey -LA LEY Nº 27269: LEY DE FIRMAS Y CERTIFICADOS DIGITALES: El ámbito d...
Situación Actual Sector Empresarial: •Deficiencias empresariales (Capacidad Tecnológica) •Escasa experiencia práctica •Emp...
Situación Actual Sector Gobierno: •Programas de Capacitación empresarial. •Gobierno Digital •Factura Electrónica. (SUNAT C...
Situación Actual Sector Financiero: •Técnicamente preparado para Comercio Electrónico •Sector no competitivo. •Poco interé...
Situación Actual Sector Usuarios: •70% Usuarios accede por medio de Cabinas Publicas. •Deficiencia de acceso a pagos elect...
Uso de Internet en el Perú CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDP...
Uso de Internet Sector Empresarial: •Información. •Servicio al cliente. •Optimización de costos. •Promoción y difusión. •P...
Uso de Internet Sector Usuarios: •Información. •Email. •Compras internacionales •Acceso Bancario CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPER...
Uso de Internet Sector Gobierno: •Orientado Gobierno Digital •95% trabajadores públicos cuentan con acceso a Internet CIED...
Comercio Electrónico en el Perú •Desarrollo incipiente. •Potencial de crecimiento importante. (pymes-exportación) •Dependi...
Comercio Electrónico en Perú: 2020 • Perú anotó el mayor crecimiento en el ecommerce la región, registrando un ascenso de ...
• La llegada del COVID-19 aceleró mucho más el proceso. De acuerdo con datos de Niubiz, antes conocida como VisaNet Perú, ...
Comercio Electrónico en Perú: El futuro •Programa de Gobierno Digital Implementado al 100% •Interacción y alianzas estraté...
Comercio Electrónico en Perú: Próximas acciones •Tele centros. •Banda Ancha. •Estrategias mas amplia de masificación Inter...
CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDP...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 26, 2021
12 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Comercio electronico

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 26, 2021
12 views

Comercio electronico

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Comercio electronico

  1. 1. DESARROLLO Y EVOLUCIÓN DEL COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO EN PERÚ LIC. MARTHA FALLA CORNEJO CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  2. 2. ¿Qué es comercio Electrónico? “Es el conjunto de transacciones comerciales y financieras realizadas por medios electrónicos. Esto es, el procesamiento y la transmisión electrónica de datos, incluyendo texto, sonido e imagen” “El comercio electrónico es aquél donde se utiliza para la comunicación y acuerdo entre las partes, el intercambio de datos, a través de medios electrónicos, electromagnéticos, ópticos u otros, de naturaleza análoga”. La Comisión Europea define el comercio electrónico como "cualquier actividad que involucre a empresas que interactúan y hacen negocios por medios electrónicos, bien con clientes, bien entres ellas, o bien con la Administración. Se incluye el pedido y pago electrónico y on-line de bienes que se envían por correo u otro servicio de mensajería, así como el envío on-line de servicios como publicaciones, software e información. Asimismo, se incluyen actividades como diseño e ingeniería cooperativa, Marketing, comercio compartido (Trade Sharing), subastas y servicios post-venta. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  3. 3. TIPOS DE COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO • Empresa - Empresa ( B2B) Esta categoría agrupa a las empresas que por ejemplo ordenan pedidos a los proveedores, recibiendo los cargos y haciendo los pagos utilizando la red. Este tipo de comercio electrónico utiliza el llamado EDI (Electronic Data Interchange), sobre redes privadas o de valor añadido. • Empresa -Consumidor ( B2C) Esta categoría se suele equiparar con la venta electrónica. Se ha ido expandiendo con la llegada de la World Wide Web. Existen ya en la actualidad muchos tipos de galerías que ofrecen a través de Internet todo tipo de bienes consumibles, desde computadores a vinos, vehículos, materiales, libros, etc. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  4. 4. TIPOS DE COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO • Empresa - Administración (B2A) Aquí se cubre todo tipo de transacciones entre las empresas y las organizaciones gubernamentales. Esta categoría es bastante importante ya que se piensa que a través de ella se podrá promover la calidad, la seriedad y el crecimiento del comercio electrónico. • Consumidor - Administración (C2A) Esta categoría es la que más dificultades parece encontrar para su emergencia. Sin embargo, medida que crezcan y se extiendan las categorías anteriores, la Administración podrá extender las interacciones electrónicas a áreas tales como los pagos de pensiones, el asesoramiento, o las devoluciones de tasas. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  5. 5. VENTAJAS DE COMERCIO ELECTRÓNICO El comercio electrónico ofrece muy variados oportunidades de negocio a los proveedores: • Reducción de costos: a través de la eliminación de catálogos, manuales y otro tipo de documentación que normalmente es enviada a los clientes. • Mejora de la satisfacción de los clientes y reducción de los costos de soporte mediante servicios de ayuda on-line durante las 24 horas del día, correo electrónico para dudas, consultas, recomendaciones. • Creación de oportunidades de negocio, incrementando la notoriedad y la posibilidad de conseguir clientes potenciales. • Prestigio • Establecimiento de relaciones • Tecnología multimedia, permitiendo el transporte de video y sonido • Apertura de mercados internacionales • Intercambio de información constante • Retroalimentación por parte de los clientes • Acceso a mercados especializados • Realización es pruebas de mercado CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  6. 6. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  7. 7. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL •Marco Legal y regulatorio. TeleLey -LA LEY Nº 27269: LEY DE FIRMAS Y CERTIFICADOS DIGITALES: El ámbito de aplicación de la Ley de Firmas y Certificados Digitales es sobre aquellas firmas electrónicas que, puestas sobre un mensaje de datos o añadidas o asociadas lógicamente a los mismos, puedan vincular e identificar al firmante, así como garantizar la autenticación e integridad de los documentos electrónicos, tal como lo establece el artículo 2º de la mencionada Ley. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  8. 8. Situación Actual Sector Empresarial: •Deficiencias empresariales (Capacidad Tecnológica) •Escasa experiencia práctica •Emprendimientos limitados. •Casos de éxito localizados. •Antecedentes negativos CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  9. 9. Situación Actual Sector Gobierno: •Programas de Capacitación empresarial. •Gobierno Digital •Factura Electrónica. (SUNAT Comprobantes Virtuales apoyados en la LEY 27269) •Infraestructura para masificación de Internet. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  10. 10. Situación Actual Sector Financiero: •Técnicamente preparado para Comercio Electrónico •Sector no competitivo. •Poco interés en desarrollar medios electrónicos de pago. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  11. 11. Situación Actual Sector Usuarios: •70% Usuarios accede por medio de Cabinas Publicas. •Deficiencia de acceso a pagos electrónicos. •Escasa confianza. •Desinterés. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  12. 12. Uso de Internet en el Perú CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  13. 13. Uso de Internet Sector Empresarial: •Información. •Servicio al cliente. •Optimización de costos. •Promoción y difusión. •Presencia en línea. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  14. 14. Uso de Internet Sector Usuarios: •Información. •Email. •Compras internacionales •Acceso Bancario CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  15. 15. Uso de Internet Sector Gobierno: •Orientado Gobierno Digital •95% trabajadores públicos cuentan con acceso a Internet CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  16. 16. Comercio Electrónico en el Perú •Desarrollo incipiente. •Potencial de crecimiento importante. (pymes-exportación) •Dependiente de otros sectores de la economía. •Requiere esfuerzos concentrados de las organizaciones empresariales. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  17. 17. Comercio Electrónico en Perú: 2020 • Perú anotó el mayor crecimiento en el ecommerce la región, registrando un ascenso de 131% en lo que va de mayo (hasta el 20 del mencionado mes) versus el mismo periodo del 2019. A su vez, registró un ascenso del 240% comparado con abril del 2020. •En época de pandemia: En el Perú, en el último año hemos presenciado cómo el comercio electrónico ha crecido, haciendo que muchas empresas que tradicionalmente no consideraban el ecommerce como una alternativa, tengan ahora una presencia bastante sólida con un crecimiento importante en la web. El eCommerce ha tenido una evolución positiva en el Perú. De acuerdo al informe de Blacksip, durante los últimos 5 años, el retail por Internet ha crecido de manera notable, comparado con años anteriores. Haciéndonos ver que los peruanos están apostando más a los canales digitales para realizar sus compras de productos y servicios. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  18. 18. • La llegada del COVID-19 aceleró mucho más el proceso. De acuerdo con datos de Niubiz, antes conocida como VisaNet Perú, durante los primeros siete días del confinamiento, el comercio electrónico en el Perú movió más de 10 millones de soles, lo que representa un 49% más, respecto a los días previos al decreto de la cuarentena. • Las cifras en venta se aumentaron a más de 700 millones de soles durante el resto de la cuarentena, de acuerdo con reportes presentados por la Superintendencia Nacional de Aduanas y Administración Tributaria (Sunat). Esto, sin duda refleja una demanda interna importante para los negocios, y lo que nos deja también que este período ha sido una oportunidad para adecuarse y obtener mejores resultados. • Según cifras de la Cámara de Comercio de Lima (CCL), el comercio electrónico en el país, aunque es pequeño si lo comparamos con otros países de la región, ha tenido un crecimiento importante durante los últimos 10 años, pasando de $276 millones de dólares en 2009, a $4 mil millones de dólares en el 2019. Con este ingreso, Perú se ubica en el sexto lugar en Latinoamérica, respecto al volumen de eCommerce en el país. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  19. 19. Comercio Electrónico en Perú: El futuro •Programa de Gobierno Digital Implementado al 100% •Interacción y alianzas estratégicas: Gobierno-Sector empresarial. •Estado como usuario modelo generador de iniciativas. •Cultura de uso de Internet para trámites y transacciones del Gobierno . (ejemplo SUNAT-ADUANAS) •Firma Digital - REINEC CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  20. 20. Comercio Electrónico en Perú: Próximas acciones •Tele centros. •Banda Ancha. •Estrategias mas amplia de masificación Internet. •Iniciativas regionales andinas. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU
  21. 21. CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU CIEDPERU

    Be the first to comment

Comercio electronico

Views

Total views

12

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×